Woman killed in crash on I-70 in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 in Aurora Monday night, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Interstate 70 just west of North Airport Boulevard. The man and woman were traveling eastbound in a Lexus sedan when the driver saw an object in the road and swerved to avoid it, according to police. The car spun around, hit a cable guardrail and caught fire.