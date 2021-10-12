CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great American Stories: Columbus's Journey

By Carl M. Cannon
Fairfield Sun Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, and not all that long ago, today's date was officially recognized as the day Christopher Columbus landed in what was called (by Europeans) the New World. Four years ago in this space, I noted that because the Americas were already populated when Columbus landed here in 1492 (and because he was trying to find China anyhow) a segment of progressive thought had long balked at lionizing Columbus. I also wrote that in our highly partisan political environment, the anti-Columbus movement may have attained critical mass. Perhaps that has happened: 14 states and more than 130 U.S. cities have replaced Columbus Day with some version of "Indigenous Peoples Day." It's still a federal holiday, however, as well as a source of great pride to Italian Americans, so scrapping it isn't going to be as easy as hiding, defacing, or even destroying Christopher Columbus statues, which has occurred in cities from Baltimore to San Francisco.

Washington Times

Biden’s Columbus Day proclamation cites ‘wrongs and atrocities’ against Native Americans

President Biden on Friday marked the upcoming Columbus Day federal holiday with a proclamation that highlighted “the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and indigenous communities.”. “For Native Americans, western exploration ushered in a wave of devastation: Violence perpetrated against Native communities,...
POTUS
TIME

How Christopher Columbus Became an Italian-American Icon

Each year, the U.S. federal holiday of Columbus Day—which falls on Oct. 11 this year—is a source of pride for many in the Italian-American community, marking the anniversary of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus reaching the Caribbean. The 77th annual Columbus Day Parade, expected to take place on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Monday, is billed as “the largest celebration of Italian American heritage and culture in the United States.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Indigenous People’s Day: Why many Americans celebrate it instead of Columbus Day

Indigenous Peoples' Day is an increasingly popular holiday in the United States that was created in reaction to Columbus Day, a national holiday dedicated to celebrating the explorer who led an expeditions to the Americas starting in 1492.Columbus has become a controversial figure, and, as a result, many states and cities have decided to rename the holiday dedicated to him for the people who already lived in the Americas when Columbus and his crews arrived on shore — a population that was enslaved and ultimately killed off en masse.Here’s what you need to know about the renamed national holiday.How...
POLITICS
KPCW

Goodbye, Columbus? Here's what Indigenous Peoples' Day means to Native Americans

This year marks the first time a U.S. president has officially recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day. President Biden issued a proclamation on Friday to observe this Oct. 11 as a day to honor Native Americans, their resilience and their contributions to American society throughout history, even as they faced assimilation, discrimination and genocide spanning generations. The move shifts focus from Columbus Day, the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus, which shares the same date as Indigenous Peoples' Day this year.
POLITICS
theislandnow.com

Viewpoint: Native Americans recognized on Columbus Day

Each year Columbus Day reminds us that everyone who isn’t an indigenous American is an immigrant or a descendant from one. This year President Joe Biden became the first to officially proclaim Indigenous Peoples’ Day, coinciding with the celebration of Columbus Day, declaring, “For generations, federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures. Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society. We also recommit to supporting a new, brighter future of promise and equity for tribal nations — a future grounded in tribal sovereignty and respect for the human rights of Indigenous people in the Americas and around the world.”
POLITICS
Smithonian

Exploring Latinx Stories in American Art

I get a burst of excitement every year during Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s the time on the calendar when the U.S. turns its attention to the rich achievements and cultural contributions of the Latinx community. Encompassing many different regions and cultures, the celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the shared experiences and honor the distinct roots that make up Latinx identity. During this time, we go deeper—beyond just great food and entertainment (though we certainly celebrate those things too)—and explore the scientific, economic, and artistic achievements, among others, that have made an indelible impression on the U.S.
VISUAL ART
bard.edu

Asian American Voices: American Stories, American Music

The livestream of American Stories, American Music—originally scheduled for 5 pm on Sunday, October 17—will now be available Tuesday, October 19 at 7 pm ET. For more information about livestreams–including viewing best practices–please visit our FAQs. The fourth annual China Now Music Festival concludes online with a selection of pieces...
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
WHYY

These Italian Americans want Philly’s Chris Columbus statues taken down

We are Philadelphian Italian Americans, and, this week, we were proud to honor the first Indigenous Peoples Day recognized by the City of Philadelphia. We honor this land, Lenapehoking, and we pay respect to the Lenni Lenape who have lived here for thousands of years. We amplify calls to end Columbus Day and the Columbus Day Parade, and for the removal of all statues, monuments, street and place names glorifying Columbus. We stand in solidarity with Indigenous 215 and Indigenous Peoples Day Philly who have been honoring Indigenous Peoples Day and demanding the end of all celebrations of Columbus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wintersexpress.com

Journey to preserve Winters Japanese American community presentation

Winters community members who helped bring the “The Lost Japanese Community of Winters” exhibit at the Winters Museum to reality will be sharing about their experience in an upcoming virtual presentation this Friday. Floyd Shimomura will be presenting on his research into the Japanese American community of Winters. He will...
WINTERS, CA
