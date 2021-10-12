Great American Stories: Columbus's Journey

Once upon a time, and not all that long ago, today's date was officially recognized as the day Christopher Columbus landed in what was called (by Europeans) the New World. Four years ago in this space, I noted that because the Americas were already populated when Columbus landed here in 1492 (and because he was trying to find China anyhow) a segment of progressive thought had long balked at lionizing Columbus. I also wrote that in our highly partisan political environment, the anti-Columbus movement may have attained critical mass. Perhaps that has happened: 14 states and more than 130 U.S. cities have replaced Columbus Day with some version of "Indigenous Peoples Day." It's still a federal holiday, however, as well as a source of great pride to Italian Americans, so scrapping it isn't going to be as easy as hiding, defacing, or even destroying Christopher Columbus statues, which has occurred in cities from Baltimore to San Francisco.