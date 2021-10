MONSON — The Monson Arts Council is holding a public reception and dedication for its debut of the Monson Museum of Art collection on Oct. 23 and 24 between noon and 5 p.m. The reception is celebrating 56 new works of art in the collection, which is on display at the House of Arts at 200 Main St. In addition, several updated galleries at the House of Arts will be dedicated. The 349 works will be exhibited in four galleries.

