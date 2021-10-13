CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Rural Nebraskans Selected as Lead for America Fellows Lead for Nebraska Makes a Commitment to “Empower Rural Nebraska.”

 6 days ago

A Nebraska organization, the Rural Impact Hub, is partnering with the nationally recognized nonprofit Lead for America (LFA) and Nebraska’s AmeriCorps Service Commission, ServeNebraska, to recruit, train and place recent college graduates into paid two-year fellowships in rural Nebraska communities. Brent Comstock, founder, and CEO of BCom Solutions, a Nebraska-based...

The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
NBC News

Jeff McCauslandTrump has no idea who Colin Powell really was

The nation is truly saddened by the passing of Colin Powell. A distinguished American leader and trailblazer, I had the great pleasure of meeting Powell on several occasions and even enjoyed a private dinner with him while he was secretary of state. He was unquestionably the most distinguished military officer of my generation, and I greatly admired him. His life had its share of contradictions and ironies, although former President Donald Trump's statement on Tuesday managed to both ignore and mischaracterize what made him such an important figure.
The Associated Press

Indictment accused Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. The U.S. attorney’s office announced that the federal...
