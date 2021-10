As new Cast Members get hired on for the parks it looks like new animals have also been casted over at Disneyland Park! If you weren’t previously aware, Disneyland Park has their own private ranch for their horses called Circle D Ranch which is 5.5 acres big. Disney trains their horses there and that’s where these gorgeous animals call home when they are not working at the park. Disneyland has now announced that they have hired on 5 more horses and every single one is so beautiful and elegant and I absolutely can’t wait to meet them in the park! Let’s check out the newcomers:

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO