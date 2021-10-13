SPIN - Featuring FABI WORLD MUSIC

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO