The Browns normally have one of the strongest running back depth charts in the NFL. That won’t be the case on Thursday night. Cleveland will be without its two top running backs for their game against the Broncos. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are both out of action as a result of calf injuries. Chubb will miss his second consecutive game while Hunt will miss his first of a minimum three after landing on IR.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO