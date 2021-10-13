CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Stanton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEWARD...EASTERN MORTON...SOUTHERN GRANT SOUTHEASTERN STANTON...STEVENS AND SOUTHWESTERN HASKELL COUNTIES At 818 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Big Bow to near Feterita to 7 miles north of Hough, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ulysses, Hugoton, Rolla, Moscow, Ryus, Cave, Hickok, Woods and Feterita. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

