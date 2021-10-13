CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HAMILTON...WESTERN KEARNY NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHERN STANTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hamilton, KS
County
Kearny County, KS
County
Hamilton County, KS
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
NBC News

Jeff McCauslandTrump has no idea who Colin Powell really was

The nation is truly saddened by the passing of Colin Powell. A distinguished American leader and trailblazer, I had the great pleasure of meeting Powell on several occasions and even enjoyed a private dinner with him while he was secretary of state. He was unquestionably the most distinguished military officer of my generation, and I greatly admired him. His life had its share of contradictions and ironies, although former President Donald Trump's statement on Tuesday managed to both ignore and mischaracterize what made him such an important figure.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Tornado Watch
The Associated Press

Indictment accused Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. The U.S. attorney’s office announced that the federal...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy