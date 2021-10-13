Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HAMILTON...WESTERN KEARNY NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHERN STANTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov
