Ryan Day still isn’t sure if the decisions he made after the Buckeyes’ Week 2 loss to Oregon will turn out to be the right ones. Some things, the Ohio State head coach said after Saturday’s win, can only be accurately assessed with the benefit of hindsight, and likely after the season has come to an end. What was clear after the early-season defeat, though, was that changes needed to be made on defense.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO