UNC's Transformed Frontcourt

Since Mack Brown’s return as coach, North Carolina has played quite well at home. The Tar Heels lost just four games at Kenan Stadium during 2019 and 2020, and two of those came in close contests with Clemson and Notre Dame. Both of those teams went on to the College Football Playoffs. UNC has won 11 home games during Mack Brown 2.0, and the Tar Heels were a 17-point favorite to make Florida State victim No. 12. Yet this team, of which so much was expected, keeps finding new ways to lose.
Comments / 0