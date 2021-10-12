CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC's Transformed Frontcourt

 9 days ago

The addition of three versatile transfers,

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Ty Lawson’s latest move takes him south

Former UNC basketball star Ty Lawson is on the move once again, this time headed to Puerto Rico. Less than a month ago, Ty Lawson left Greece after being released by Kolossos (Kolossos Rodou B.C.) following a mutual agreement between the two sides to end their relationship. The organization stated that the two parts simply “didn’t fit well,” and Lawson was quickly replaced by 27-year-old Serbian point guard Stefan Pot.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

UNC's Jackie Manuel on New Role, Transition from Matt Doherty to Roy Williams, 2005 Championship

Former North Carolina guard Jackie Manuel, a two-time ACC All-Defensive player and one of the most beloved Tar Heels of the 2000s, joined fellow Tar Heel Shammond Williams on the Carolina Conversation podcast to talk about his new role at UNC, the Matt Doherty-Roy Williams coaching change, his love for the program, and the Tar Heels' run to the 2005 National Championship, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Morganton News Herald

ACC THIS WEEK: Can UNC's Mack Brown finally beat FSU?

Does Florida State have a realistic shot to win at North Carolina? The Seminoles (1-4, 1-2) finally earned a win last week by beating Syracuse on a final-play field goal. The good news for this weekend is FSU has never lost to a Mack Brown-coached UNC team in 10 games, though all but one came amid the Seminoles’ run as a national power through the 1990s during Brown’s first stint with the Tar Heels. They upset a Tar Heels team ranked No. 5 last October. The bad news is the Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2) have been dominant at home and are a 17 ½-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
COLLEGE SPORTS
watchstadium.com

FSU’s Jordan Travis Is Masterful In Win Over UNC

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis had one of his best games of his career in the Seminoles win over North Carolina. Travis became just the second FSU quarterback to throw for two touchdowns and run for two touchdowns in a game.
FLORIDA STATE
Scarlet Nation

THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss To Florida State

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what went wrong for North Carolina in its 35-25 loss to Florida State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. Jacob & AJ hit on the decisive second and third quarters, the rash of mistakes the Tar Heels made,...
FLORIDA STATE
Technician Online

Manny Bates, Jericole Hellems set to lead savvy Wolfpack frontcourt

CHARLOTTE — At the 2021 ACC Tipoff, NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts made the decision to bring along redshirt junior forward Manny Bates and senior forward Jericole Hellems. It’s a testament to the trust the pair has built with Keatts, the first set of guys that he recruited to spend four years with him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Payne and Cockburn make for a dangerous duo in Illini frontcourt

(WCIA) — The Illinois basketball team has high expectations for this season, and they haven’t shied away from saying that they think they’ll be better than the 2020-21 team. Getting All-American Kofi Cockburn back for another season certainly helps with that, along with the new additions to the Illini roster. Brad Underwood added in Omar […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Roy Williams Delivers UNC's Class of 2020 Commencement Speech

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill hosted the graduating class of 2020 this past weekend for its commencement ceremony. The original ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 17 months later, the Class of 2020 sat on Chris Smith Field in Kenan Stadium as the UNC alumni...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Holliday: Anatomy of UNC's worst loss yet

Since Mack Brown’s return as coach, North Carolina has played quite well at home. The Tar Heels lost just four games at Kenan Stadium during 2019 and 2020, and two of those came in close contests with Clemson and Notre Dame. Both of those teams went on to the College Football Playoffs. UNC has won 11 home games during Mack Brown 2.0, and the Tar Heels were a 17-point favorite to make Florida State victim No. 12. Yet this team, of which so much was expected, keeps finding new ways to lose.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Women’s Basketball Opens Season Ranked No. 4 In AP Poll; Men’s Team Ranked No. 21

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland women’s basketball team is No. 4 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, making this the 12th straight year head coach Brenda Frese’s squad has opened the season ranked in the Top 25, the team announced Tuesday. On Monday, the men’s team came in at No. 21, the fifth time in the past seven seasons Mark Turgeon’s Terps have been ranked before the first tip-off. The women’s team is returning all five starters and all eight of its best scorers, led by junior guards Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller, who both averaged more than 17 points...
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

UNC’s Maligned Defense Gets Back to Work After ‘Hard Talks’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown described Saturday's 35-25 loss to Florida State as “the worst defensive performance we’ve had.” This comes one week after the often hyperbolic Brown called the defensive performance against Duke as the best UNC has had since his return. After film...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC's Joel Berry & K.J. Smith Join ACC Network's Basketball Coverage

Former North Carolina men’s basketball standouts Joel Berry II and K.J. Smith have signed deals to join ACC Network as college basketball studio analysts. Berry II will appear weekly on ACCN’s signature basketball show Nothing But Net, while Smith will contribute on All ACC along with serving as a social media correspondent on the network’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles.
BASKETBALL
Island Packet Online

What’s gone wrong for UNC football and can the Tar Heels’ season be saved?

Year 3 of coach Mack Brown’s second tenure at North Carolina hasn’t been the season anyone expected so far. The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-3 ACC) seemed primed to flirt with the elite programs in college football with their preseason top-10 ranking. But the results have shown the Heels to be an average college football team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

UNC's Trouble with Adversity

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – While Mack Brown was restocking his North Carolina roster with elite recruiting talent in his first two years back, Tar Heel fans were content in their wait for better days ahead because the product on the field was competitive on a weekly basis. UNC may have been lacking in key areas across the depth chart, but every game marched into the fourth quarter and often wasn’t decided until the final possession.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tomahawk Nation

The Triple Option: Film breakdown of FSU’s victory against UNC

For two years in a row, the Florida State Seminoles upset the North Carolina Tar Heels in football. North Carolina raced out to a 10-0 lead but quickly lost hold of the initiative. From that point on, it never felt like they got their feet back under them. FSU played measured, ball control football, and whittled UNC down for the rest of the game.
FLORIDA STATE

