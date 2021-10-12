UNC's Transformed Frontcourt

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland women’s basketball team is No. 4 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, making this the 12th straight year head coach Brenda Frese’s squad has opened the season ranked in the Top 25, the team announced Tuesday. On Monday, the men’s team came in at No. 21, the fifth time in the past seven seasons Mark Turgeon’s Terps have been ranked before the first tip-off. The women’s team is returning all five starters and all eight of its best scorers, led by junior guards Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller, who both averaged more than 17 points...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO