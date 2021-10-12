Open-Set Recognition: A Good Closed-Set Classifier is All You Need

Lena Reed, Cecilia Li, Angela Ramirez, Liren Wu, Marilyn Walker (Natural Language and Dialogue Systems Lab, University of California, Santa Cruz) One challenge with open-domain dialogue systems is the need to produce high-quality responses on any topic. We aim to improve the quality and coverage of Athena, an Alexa Prize dialogue system. We utilize Athena's response generators (RGs) to create training data for two new neural Meaning-to-Text RGs, Athena-GPT-Neo and Athena-Jurassic, for the movies, music, TV, sports, and video game domains. We conduct few-shot experiments, both within and cross-domain, with different tuning set sizes (2, 3, 10), prompt formats, and meaning representations (MRs) for sets of WikiData KG triples, and dialogue acts with 14 possible attribute combinations. Our evaluation uses BLEURT and human evaluation metrics, and shows that with 10-shot tuning, Athena-Jurassic's performance is significantly better for coherence and semantic accuracy. Experiments with 2-shot tuning on completely novel MRs results in a huge performance drop for Athena-GPT-Neo, whose semantic accuracy falls to 0.41, and whose untrue hallucination rate increases to 12%. Experiments with dialogue acts for video games show that with 10-shot tuning, both models learn to control dialogue acts, but Athena-Jurassic has significantly higher coherence, and only 4% untrue hallucinations. Our results suggest that Athena-Jurassic can reliably produce outputs of high-quality for live systems with real users. To our knowledge, these are the first results demonstrating that few-shot tuning on a massive language model can create NLGs that generalize to new domains, and produce high-quality, semantically-controlled, conversational responses directly from MRs and KG triples.
