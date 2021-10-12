CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Multi-Modal Interaction Graph Convolutional Network for Temporal Language Localization in Videos

By Zongmeng Zhang, Xianjing Han, Xuemeng Song, Yan Yan, Liqiang Nie
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

This paper focuses on tackling the problem of temporal language localization in videos, which aims to identify the start and end points of a moment described by a natural language sentence in an untrimmed video. However, it is non-trivial since it requires not only the comprehensive understanding of the video

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Relation-aware Video Reading Comprehension for Temporal Language Grounding

Temporal language grounding in videos aims to localize the temporal span relevant to the given query sentence. Previous methods treat it either as a boundary regression task or a span extraction task. This paper will formulate temporal language grounding into video reading comprehension and propose a Relation-aware Network (RaNet) to address it. This framework aims to select a video moment choice from the predefined answer set with the aid of coarse-and-fine choice-query interaction and choice-choice relation construction. A choice-query interactor is proposed to match the visual and textual information simultaneously in sentence-moment and token-moment levels, leading to a coarse-and-fine cross-modal interaction. Moreover, a novel multi-choice relation constructor is introduced by leveraging graph convolution to capture the dependencies among video moment choices for the best choice selection. Extensive experiments on ActivityNet-Captions, TACoS, and Charades-STA demonstrate the effectiveness of our solution. Codes will be released soon.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Traffic Flow Forecasting with Spatial-Temporal Graph Diffusion Network

Accurate forecasting of citywide traffic flow has been playing critical role in a variety of spatial-temporal mining applications, such as intelligent traffic control and public risk assessment. While previous work has made significant efforts to learn traffic temporal dynamics and spatial dependencies, two key limitations exist in current models. First, only the neighboring spatial correlations among adjacent regions are considered in most existing methods, and the global inter-region dependency is ignored. Additionally, these methods fail to encode the complex traffic transition regularities exhibited with time-dependent and multi-resolution in nature. To tackle these challenges, we develop a new traffic prediction framework-Spatial-Temporal Graph Diffusion Network (ST-GDN). In particular, ST-GDN is a hierarchically structured graph neural architecture which learns not only the local region-wise geographical dependencies, but also the spatial semantics from a global perspective. Furthermore, a multi-scale attention network is developed to empower ST-GDN with the capability of capturing multi-level temporal dynamics. Experiments on several real-life traffic datasets demonstrate that ST-GDN outperforms different types of state-of-the-art baselines. Source codes of implementations are available at this https URL.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Convolutional Neural Networks Are Not Invariant to Translation, but They Can Learn to Be

When seeing a new object, humans can immediately recognize it across different retinal locations: the internal object representation is invariant to translation. It is commonly believed that Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) are architecturally invariant to translation thanks to the convolution and/or pooling operations they are endowed with. In fact, several studies have found that these networks systematically fail to recognise new objects on untrained locations. In this work, we test a wide variety of CNNs architectures showing how, apart from DenseNet-121, none of the models tested was architecturally invariant to translation. Nevertheless, all of them could learn to be invariant to translation. We show how this can be achieved by pretraining on ImageNet, and it is sometimes possible with much simpler data sets when all the items are fully translated across the input canvas. At the same time, this invariance can be disrupted by further training due to catastrophic forgetting/interference. These experiments show how pretraining a network on an environment with the right `latent' characteristics (a more naturalistic environment) can result in the network learning deep perceptual rules which would dramatically improve subsequent generalization.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-View Stereo Network with attention thin volume

We propose an efficient multi-view stereo (MVS) network for infering depth value from multiple RGB images. Recent studies have shown that mapping the geometric relationship in real space to neural network is an essential topic of the MVS problem. Specifically, these methods focus on how to express the correspondence between different views by constructing a nice cost volume. In this paper, we propose a more complete cost volume construction approach based on absorbing previous experience. First of all, we introduce the self-attention mechanism to fully aggregate the dominant information from input images and accurately model the long-range dependency, so as to selectively aggregate reference features. Secondly, we introduce the group-wise correlation to feature aggregation, which greatly reduces the memory and calculation burden. Meanwhile, this method enhances the information interaction between different feature channels. With this approach, a more lightweight and efficient cost volume is constructed. Finally we follow the coarse to fine strategy and refine the depth sampling range scale by scale with the help of uncertainty estimation. We further combine the previous steps to get the attention thin volume. Quantitative and qualitative experiments are presented to demonstrate the performance of our model.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temporal#Localization#Language#Multi Modal#Migcn#Activitynet#Ieee Transactions#Image Processing#Vol
arxiv.org

Advances in Scaling Community Discovery Methods for Large Signed Graph Networks

Community detection is a common task in social network analysis (SNA) with applications in a variety of fields including medicine, criminology, and business. Despite the popularity of community detection, there is no clear consensus on the most effective methodology for signed networks. In this paper, we summarize the development of community detection in signed networks and evaluate current state-of-the-art techniques on several real-world data sets. First, we give a comprehensive background of community detection in signed graphs. Next, we compare various adaptations of the Laplacian matrix in recovering ground-truth community labels via spectral clustering in small signed graph data sets. Then, we evaluate the scalability of leading algorithms on small, large, dense, and sparse real-world signed graph networks. We conclude with a discussion of our novel findings and recommendations for extensions and improvements in state-of-the-art techniques for signed graph community discovery in large, sparse, real-world signed graphs.
arxiv.org

Temporally Consistent Video Colorization with Deep Feature Propagation and Self-regularization Learning

Video colorization is a challenging and highly ill-posed problem. Although recent years have witnessed remarkable progress in single image colorization, there is relatively less research effort on video colorization and existing methods always suffer from severe flickering artifacts (temporal inconsistency) or unsatisfying colorization performance. We address this problem from a new perspective, by jointly considering colorization and temporal consistency in a unified framework. Specifically, we propose a novel temporally consistent video colorization framework (TCVC). TCVC effectively propagates frame-level deep features in a bidirectional way to enhance the temporal consistency of colorization. Furthermore, TCVC introduces a self-regularization learning (SRL) scheme to minimize the prediction difference obtained with different time steps. SRL does not require any ground-truth color videos for training and can further improve temporal consistency. Experiments demonstrate that our method can not only obtain visually pleasing colorized video, but also achieve clearly better temporal consistency than state-of-the-art methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SpeechT5: Unified-Modal Encoder-Decoder Pre-training for Spoken Language Processing

Junyi Ao, Rui Wang, Long Zhou, Shujie Liu, Shuo Ren, Yu Wu, Tom Ko, Qing Li, Yu Zhang, Zhihua Wei, Yao Qian, Jinyu Li, Furu Wei. Motivated by the success of T5 (Text-To-Text Transfer Transformer) in pre-training natural language processing models, we propose a unified-modal SpeechT5 framework that explores the encoder-decoder pre-training for self-supervised speech/text representation learning. The SpeechT5 framework consists of a shared encoder-decoder network and six modal-specific (speech/text) pre/post-nets. After preprocessing the speech/text input through the pre-nets, the shared encoder-decoder network models the sequence to sequence transformation, and then the post-nets generate the output in the speech/text modality based on the decoder output. Particularly, SpeechT5 can pre-train on a large scale of unlabeled speech and text data to improve the capability of the speech and textual modeling. To align the textual and speech information into a unified semantic space, we propose a cross-modal vector quantization method with random mixing-up to bridge speech and text. Extensive evaluations on a wide variety of spoken language processing tasks, including voice conversion, automatic speech recognition, text to speech, and speaker identification, show the superiority of the proposed SpeechT5 framework.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Knowledge-Enhanced Hierarchical Graph Transformer Network for Multi-Behavior Recommendation

Accurate user and item embedding learning is crucial for modern recommender systems. However, most existing recommendation techniques have thus far focused on modeling users' preferences over singular type of user-item interactions. Many practical recommendation scenarios involve multi-typed user interactive behaviors (e.g., page view, add-to-favorite and purchase), which presents unique challenges that cannot be handled by current recommendation solutions. In particular: i) complex inter-dependencies across different types of user behaviors; ii) the incorporation of knowledge-aware item relations into the multi-behavior recommendation framework; iii) dynamic characteristics of multi-typed user-item interactions. To tackle these challenges, this work proposes a Knowledge-Enhanced Hierarchical Graph Transformer Network (KHGT), to investigate multi-typed interactive patterns between users and items in recommender systems. Specifically, KHGT is built upon a graph-structured neural architecture to i) capture type-specific behavior characteristics; ii) explicitly discriminate which types of user-item interactions are more important in assisting the forecasting task on the target behavior. Additionally, we further integrate the graph attention layer with the temporal encoding strategy, to empower the learned embeddings be reflective of both dedicated multiplex user-item and item-item relations, as well as the underlying interaction dynamics. Extensive experiments conducted on three real-world datasets show that KHGT consistently outperforms many state-of-the-art recommendation methods across various evaluation settings. Our implementation code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Multi-Agent MDP Homomorphic Networks

This paper introduces Multi-Agent MDP Homomorphic Networks, a class of networks that allows distributed execution using only local information, yet is able to share experience between global symmetries in the joint state-action space of cooperative multi-agent systems. In cooperative multi-agent systems, complex symmetries arise between different configurations of the agents and their local observations. For example, consider a group of agents navigating: rotating the state globally results in a permutation of the optimal joint policy. Existing work on symmetries in single agent reinforcement learning can only be generalized to the fully centralized setting, because such approaches rely on the global symmetry in the full state-action spaces, and these can result in correspondences across agents. To encode such symmetries while still allowing distributed execution we propose a factorization that decomposes global symmetries into local transformations. Our proposed factorization allows for distributing the computation that enforces global symmetries over local agents and local interactions. We introduce a multi-agent equivariant policy network based on this factorization. We show empirically on symmetric multi-agent problems that distributed execution of globally symmetric policies improves data efficiency compared to non-equivariant baselines.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Knowledge-aware Coupled Graph Neural Network for Social Recommendation

Chao Huang, Huance Xu, Yong Xu, Peng Dai, Lianghao Xia, Mengyin Lu, Liefeng Bo, Hao Xing, Xiaoping Lai, Yanfang Ye. Social recommendation task aims to predict users' preferences over items with the incorporation of social connections among users, so as to alleviate the sparse issue of collaborative filtering. While many recent efforts show the effectiveness of neural network-based social recommender systems, several important challenges have not been well addressed yet: (i) The majority of models only consider users' social connections, while ignoring the inter-dependent knowledge across items; (ii) Most of existing solutions are designed for singular type of user-item interactions, making them infeasible to capture the interaction heterogeneity; (iii) The dynamic nature of user-item interactions has been less explored in many social-aware recommendation techniques. To tackle the above challenges, this work proposes a Knowledge-aware Coupled Graph Neural Network (KCGN) that jointly injects the inter-dependent knowledge across items and users into the recommendation framework. KCGN enables the high-order user- and item-wise relation encoding by exploiting the mutual information for global graph structure awareness. Additionally, we further augment KCGN with the capability of capturing dynamic multi-typed user-item interactive patterns. Experimental studies on real-world datasets show the effectiveness of our method against many strong baselines in a variety of settings. Source codes are available at: this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Transformer-based Dual Relation Graph for Multi-label Image Recognition

The simultaneous recognition of multiple objects in one image remains a challenging task, spanning multiple events in the recognition field such as various object scales, inconsistent appearances, and confused inter-class relationships. Recent research efforts mainly resort to the statistic label co-occurrences and linguistic word embedding to enhance the unclear semantics. Different from these researches, in this paper, we propose a novel Transformer-based Dual Relation learning framework, constructing complementary relationships by exploring two aspects of correlation, i.e., structural relation graph and semantic relation graph. The structural relation graph aims to capture long-range correlations from object context, by developing a cross-scale transformer-based architecture. The semantic graph dynamically models the semantic meanings of image objects with explicit semantic-aware constraints. In addition, we also incorporate the learnt structural relationship into the semantic graph, constructing a joint relation graph for robust representations. With the collaborative learning of these two effective relation graphs, our approach achieves new state-of-the-art on two popular multi-label recognition benchmarks, i.e., MS-COCO and VOC 2007 dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CLIP4Caption ++: Multi-CLIP for Video Caption

This report describes our solution to the VALUE Challenge 2021 in the captioning task. Our solution, named CLIP4Caption++, is built on X-Linear/X-Transformer, which is an advanced model with encoder-decoder architecture. We make the following improvements on the proposed CLIP4Caption++: We employ an advanced encoder-decoder model architecture X-Transformer as our main framework and make the following improvements: 1) we utilize three strong pre-trained CLIP models to extract the text-related appearance visual features. 2) we adopt the TSN sampling strategy for data enhancement. 3) we involve the video subtitle information to provide richer semantic information. 3) we introduce the subtitle information, which fuses with the visual features as guidance. 4) we design word-level and sentence-level ensemble strategies. Our proposed method achieves 86.5, 148.4, 64.5 CIDEr scores on VATEX, YC2C, and TVC datasets, respectively, which shows the superior performance of our proposed CLIP4Caption++ on all three datasets.
SOFTWARE
softwareengineeringdaily.com

How Your Network Affects User Interactivity

The modern-day workspace relies on the foundations of communication media like Slack, Zoom, Teams, etc. Out of these, most of the synchronous forms (i.e., the ones where your video/audio call your peers) rely on pretty much the same underlying technology – WebRTC. Google first announced WebRTC as an open-source package...
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Multimodal Approach for Assessing Neuromotor Coordination in Schizophrenia Using Convolutional Neural Networks

This study investigates the speech articulatory coordination in schizophrenia subjects exhibiting strong positive symptoms (e.g. hallucinations and delusions), using two distinct channel-delay correlation methods. We show that the schizophrenic subjects with strong positive symptoms and who are markedly ill pose complex articulatory coordination pattern in facial and speech gestures than what is observed in healthy subjects. This distinction in speech coordination pattern is used to train a multimodal convolutional neural network (CNN) which uses video and audio data during speech to distinguish schizophrenic patients with strong positive symptoms from healthy subjects. We also show that the vocal tract variables (TVs) which correspond to place of articulation and glottal source outperform the Mel-frequency Cepstral Coefficients (MFCCs) when fused with Facial Action Units (FAUs) in the proposed multimodal network. For the clinical dataset we collected, our best performing multimodal network improves the mean F1 score for detecting schizophrenia by around 18% with respect to the full vocal tract coordination (FVTC) baseline method implemented with fusing FAUs and MFCCs.
MENTAL HEALTH
arxiv.org

Collective Shortest Paths for Minimizing Congestion on Temporal Load-Aware Road Networks

Shortest path queries over graphs are usually considered as isolated tasks, where the goal is to return the shortest path for each individual query. In practice, however, such queries are typically part of a system (e.g., a road network) and their execution dynamically affects other queries and network parameters, such as the loads on edges, which in turn affects the shortest paths. We study the problem of collectively processing shortest path queries, where the objective is to optimize a collective objective, such as minimizing the overall cost. We define a temporal load-aware network that dynamically tracks expected loads while satisfying the desirable `first in, first out' property. We develop temporal load-aware extensions of widely used shortest path algorithms, and a scalable collective routing solution that seeks to reduce system-wide congestion through dynamic path reassignment. Experiments illustrate that our collective approach to this NP-hard problem achieves improvements in a variety of performance measures, such as, i) reducing average travel times by up to 63%, ii) producing fairer suggestions across queries, and iii) distributing load across up to 97% of a city's road network capacity. The proposed approach is generalizable, which allows it to be adapted for other concurrent query processing tasks over networks.
arxiv.org

MusicNet: Compact Convolutional Neural Network for Real-time Background Music Detection

With the recent growth of remote and hybrid work, online meetings often encounter challenging audio contexts such as background noise, music, and echo. Accurate real-time detection of music events can help to improve the user experience in such scenarios, e.g., by switching to high-fidelity music-specific codec or selecting the optimal noise suppression model.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Multi-modal Self-supervised Pre-training for Regulatory Genome Across Cell Types

Shentong Mo, Xi Fu, Chenyang Hong, Yizhen Chen, Yuxuan Zheng, Xiangru Tang, Zhiqiang Shen, Eric P Xing, Yanyan Lan. In the genome biology research, regulatory genome modeling is an important topic for many regulatory downstream tasks, such as promoter classification, transaction factor binding sites prediction. The core problem is to model how regulatory elements interact with each other and its variability across different cell types. However, current deep learning methods often focus on modeling genome sequences of a fixed set of cell types and do not account for the interaction between multiple regulatory elements, making them only perform well on the cell types in the training set and lack the generalizability required in biological applications. In this work, we propose a simple yet effective approach for pre-training genome data in a multi-modal and self-supervised manner, which we call GeneBERT. Specifically, we simultaneously take the 1d sequence of genome data and a 2d matrix of (transcription factors x regions) as the input, where three pre-training tasks are proposed to improve the robustness and generalizability of our model. We pre-train our model on the ATAC-seq dataset with 17 million genome sequences. We evaluate our GeneBERT on regulatory downstream tasks across different cell types, including promoter classification, transaction factor binding sites prediction, disease risk estimation, and splicing sites prediction. Extensive experiments demonstrate the effectiveness of multi-modal and self-supervised pre-training for large-scale regulatory genomics data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Graph-Enhanced Multi-Task Learning of Multi-Level Transition Dynamics for Session-based Recommendation

Chao Huang, Jiahui Chen, Lianghao Xia, Yong Xu, Peng Dai, Yanqing Chen, Liefeng Bo, Jiashu Zhao, Jimmy Xiangji Huang. Session-based recommendation plays a central role in a wide spectrum of online applications, ranging from e-commerce to online advertising services. However, the majority of existing session-based recommendation techniques (e.g., attention-based recurrent network or graph neural network) are not well-designed for capturing the complex transition dynamics exhibited with temporally-ordered and multi-level inter-dependent relation structures. These methods largely overlook the relation hierarchy of item transitional patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-task learning framework with Multi-level Transition Dynamics (MTD), which enables the jointly learning of intra- and inter-session item transition dynamics in automatic and hierarchical manner. Towards this end, we first develop a position-aware attention mechanism to learn item transitional regularities within individual session. Then, a graph-structured hierarchical relation encoder is proposed to explicitly capture the cross-session item transitions in the form of high-order connectivities by performing embedding propagation with the global graph context. The learning process of intra- and inter-session transition dynamics are integrated, to preserve the underlying low- and high-level item relationships in a common latent space. Extensive experiments on three real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of MTD as compared to state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Embed Everything: A Method for Efficiently Co-Embedding Multi-Modal Spaces

Any general artificial intelligence system must be able to interpret, operate on, and produce data in a multi-modal latent space that can represent audio, imagery, text, and more. In the last decade, deep neural networks have seen remarkable success in unimodal data distributions, while transfer learning techniques have seen a massive expansion of model reuse across related domains. However, training multi-modal networks from scratch remains expensive and illusive, while heterogeneous transfer learning (HTL) techniques remain relatively underdeveloped. In this paper, we propose a novel and cost-effective HTL strategy for co-embedding multi-modal spaces. Our method avoids cost inefficiencies by preprocessing embeddings using pretrained models for all components, without passing gradients through these models. We prove the use of this system in a joint image-audio embedding task. Our method has wide-reaching applications, as successfully bridging the gap between different latent spaces could provide a framework for the promised "universal" embedding.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Using Custom-Designed Convolutional Neural Network

Fahman Saeed, Muhammad Hussain, Senior Member, IEEE, Hatim A Aboalsamh, Senior Member, IEEE, Fadwa Al Adel, Adi Mohammed Al Owaifeer. The prevalence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) has reached 34.6% worldwide and is a major cause of blindness among middle-aged diabetic patients. Regular DR screening using fundus photography helps detect its complications and prevent its progression to advanced levels. As manual screening is time-consuming and subjective, machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) have been employed to aid graders. However, the existing CNN-based methods use either pre-trained CNN models or a brute force approach to design new CNN models, which are not customized to the complexity of fundus images. To overcome this issue, we introduce an approach for custom-design of CNN models, whose architectures are adapted to the structural patterns of fundus images and better represent the DR-relevant features. It takes the leverage of k-medoid clustering, principal component analysis (PCA), and inter-class and intra-class variations to automatically determine the depth and width of a CNN model. The designed models are lightweight, adapted to the internal structures of fundus images, and encode the discriminative patterns of DR lesions. The technique is validated on a local dataset from King Saud University Medical City, Saudi Arabia, and two challenging benchmark datasets from Kaggle: EyePACS and APTOS2019. The custom-designed models outperform the famous pre-trained CNN models like ResNet152, Densnet121, and ResNeSt50 with a significant decrease in the number of parameters and compete well with the state-of-the-art CNN-based DR screening methods. The proposed approach is helpful for DR screening under diverse clinical settings and referring the patients who may need further assessment and treatment to expert ophthalmologists.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy