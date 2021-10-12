CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Improved Heatmap-based Landmark Detection

By Huifeng Yao, Ziyu Guo, Yatao Zhang, Xiaomeng Li
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Mitral valve repair is a very difficult operation, often requiring experienced surgeons. The doctor will insert a prosthetic ring to aid in the restoration of heart function. The location of the prosthesis' sutures is critical. Obtaining and studying them during the procedure is

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Uncertainty-based out-of-distribution detection requires suitable function space priors

The need to avoid confident predictions on unfamiliar data has sparked interest in out-of-distribution (OOD) detection. It is widely assumed that Bayesian neural networks (BNNs) are well suited for this task, as the endowed epistemic uncertainty should lead to disagreement in predictions on outliers. In this paper, we question this assumption and show that proper Bayesian inference with function space priors induced by neural networks does not necessarily lead to good OOD detection. To circumvent the use of approximate inference, we start by studying the infinite-width case, where Bayesian inference can be exact due to the correspondence with Gaussian processes. Strikingly, the kernels induced under common architectural choices lead to uncertainties that do not reflect the underlying data generating process and are therefore unsuited for OOD detection. Importantly, we find this OOD behavior to be consistent with the corresponding finite-width networks. Desirable function space properties can be encoded in the prior in weight space, however, this currently only applies to a specified subset of the domain and thus does not inherently extend to OOD data. Finally, we argue that a trade-off between generalization and OOD capabilities might render the application of BNNs for OOD detection undesirable in practice. Overall, our study discloses fundamental problems when naively using BNNs for OOD detection and opens interesting avenues for future research.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Improved Pillar with Fine-grained Feature for 3D Object Detection

3D object detection with LiDAR point clouds plays an important role in autonomous driving perception module that requires high speed, stability and accuracy. However, the existing point-based methods are challenging to reach the speed requirements because of too many raw points, and the voxel-based methods are unable to ensure stable speed because of the 3D sparse convolution. In contrast, the 2D grid-based methods, such as PointPillar, can easily achieve a stable and efficient speed based on simple 2D convolution, but it is hard to get the competitive accuracy limited by the coarse-grained point clouds representation. So we propose an improved pillar with fine-grained feature based on PointPillar that can significantly improve detection accuracy. It consists of two modules, including height-aware sub-pillar and sparsity-based tiny-pillar, which get fine-grained representation respectively in the vertical and horizontal direction of 3D space. For height-aware sub-pillar, we introduce a height position encoding to keep height information of each sub-pillar during projecting to a 2D pseudo image. For sparsity-based tiny-pillar, we introduce sparsity-based CNN backbone stacked by dense feature and sparse attention module to extract feature with larger receptive field efficiently. Experimental results show that our proposed method significantly outperforms previous state-of-the-art 3D detection methods on the Waymo Open Dataset. The related code will be released to facilitate the academic and industrial study.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Improving the Scaling and Performance of Multiple Time Stepping based Molecular Dynamics with Hybrid Density Functionals

Density functionals at the level of the Generalized Gradient Approximation (GGA) and a plane-wave basis set are widely used today to perform ab initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) simulations. Going up in the ladder of accuracy of density functionals from GGA (2nd rung) to hybrid density functionals (4th rung) is much desired pertaining to the accuracy of the latter in describing structure, dynamics, and energetics of molecular and condensed matter systems. On the other hand, hybrid density functional based AIMD simulations are about two orders of magnitude slower than GGA based AIMD for systems containing ~100 atoms using ~100 compute cores. Two methods, namely MTACE and s-MTACE, based on a multiple time step integrator and adaptively compressed exchange operator formalism are able to provide a speed-up of about 7-9 in performing hybrid density functional based AIMD. In this work, we report an implementation of these methods using a task-group based parallelization within the CPMD program package, with the intention to take advantage of the large number of compute cores available on modern high-performance computing platforms. We present here the boost in performance achieved through this algorithm. This work also identifies the computational bottleneck in the s-MTACE method, and proposes a way to overcome that.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Simple Attention Module based Speaker Verification with Iterative noisy label detection

Recently, the attention mechanism such as squeeze-and-excitation module (SE) and convolutional block attention module (CBAM) has achieved great success in deep learning-based speaker verification system. This paper introduces an alternative effective yet simple one, i.e., simple attention module (SimAM), for speaker verification. The SimAM module is a plug-and-play module without extra modal parameters. In addition, we propose a noisy label detection method to iteratively filter out the data samples with a noisy label from the training data, considering that a large-scale dataset labeled with human annotation or other automated processes may contain noisy labels. Data with the noisy label may over parameterize a deep neural network (DNN) and result in a performance drop due to the memorization effect of the DNN. Experiments are conducted on VoxCeleb dataset. The speaker verification model with SimAM achieves the 0.675% equal error rate (EER) on VoxCeleb1 original test trials. Our proposed iterative noisy label detection method further reduces the EER to 0.643%.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prosthesis#Cyclegan#Miccai
arxiv.org

Graph-Based Machine Learning Improves Just-in-Time Defect Prediction

The increasing complexity of today's software requires the contribution of thousands of developers. This complex collaboration structure makes developers more likely to introduce defect-prone changes that lead to software faults. Determining when these defect-prone changes are introduced has proven challenging, and using traditional machine learning (ML) methods to make these determinations seems to have reached a plateau. In this work, we build contribution graphs consisting of developers and source files to capture the nuanced complexity of changes required to build software. By leveraging these contribution graphs, our research shows the potential of using graph-based ML to improve Just-In-Time (JIT) defect prediction. We hypothesize that features extracted from the contribution graphs may be better predictors of defect-prone changes than intrinsic features derived from software characteristics. We corroborate our hypothesis using graph-based ML for classifying edges that represent defect-prone changes. This new framing of the JIT defect prediction problem leads to remarkably better results. We test our approach on 14 open-source projects and show that our best model can predict whether or not a code change will lead to a defect with an F1 score as high as 86.25$\%$. This represents an increase of as much as 55.4$\%$ over the state-of-the-art in JIT defect prediction. We describe limitations, open challenges, and how this method can be used for operational JIT defect prediction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Span Detection for Aspect-Based Sentiment Analysis in Vietnamese

Aspect-based sentiment analysis plays an essential role in natural language processing and artificial intelligence. Recently, researchers only focused on aspect detection and sentiment classification but ignoring the sub-task of detecting user opinion span, which has enormous potential in practical applications. In this paper, we present a new Vietnamese dataset (UIT-ViSD4SA) consisting of 35,396 human-annotated spans on 11,122 feedback comments for evaluating the span detection in aspect-based sentiment analysis. Besides, we also propose a novel system using Bidirectional Long Short-Term Memory (BiLSTM) with a Conditional Random Field (CRF) layer (BiLSTM-CRF) for the span detection task in Vietnamese aspect-based sentiment analysis. The best result is a 62.76% F1 score (macro) for span detection using BiLSTM-CRF with embedding fusion of syllable embedding, character embedding, and contextual embedding from XLM-RoBERTa. In future work, span detection will be extended in many NLP tasks such as constructive detection, emotion recognition, complaint analysis, and opinion mining. Our dataset is freely available at this https URL for research purposes.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Deep learning-based detection of intravenous contrast in computed tomography scans

Zezhong Ye, Jack M. Qian, Ahmed Hosny, Roman Zeleznik, Deborah Plana, Jirapat Likitlersuang, Zhongyi Zhang, Raymond H. Mak, Hugo J. W. L. Aerts, Benjamin H. Kann. Purpose: Identifying intravenous (IV) contrast use within CT scans is a key component of data curation for model development and testing. Currently, IV contrast is poorly documented in imaging metadata and necessitates manual correction and annotation by clinician experts, presenting a major barrier to imaging analyses and algorithm deployment. We sought to develop and validate a convolutional neural network (CNN)-based deep learning (DL) platform to identify IV contrast within CT scans. Methods: For model development and evaluation, we used independent datasets of CT scans of head, neck (HN) and lung cancer patients, totaling 133,480 axial 2D scan slices from 1,979 CT scans manually annotated for contrast presence by clinical experts. Five different DL models were adopted and trained in HN training datasets for slice-level contrast detection. Model performances were evaluated on a hold-out set and on an independent validation set from another institution. DL models was then fine-tuned on chest CT data and externally validated on a separate chest CT dataset. Results: Initial DICOM metadata tags for IV contrast were missing or erroneous in 1,496 scans (75.6%). The EfficientNetB4-based model showed the best overall detection performance. For HN scans, AUC was 0.996 in the internal validation set (n = 216) and 1.0 in the external validation set (n = 595). The fine-tuned model on chest CTs yielded an AUC: 1.0 for the internal validation set (n = 53), and AUC: 0.980 for the external validation set (n = 402). Conclusion: The DL model could accurately detect IV contrast in both HN and chest CT scans with near-perfect performance.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Understanding and Improving Robustness of Vision Transformers through Patch-based Negative Augmentation

We investigate the robustness of vision transformers (ViTs) through the lens of their special patch-based architectural structure, i.e., they process an image as a sequence of image patches. We find that ViTs are surprisingly insensitive to patch-based transformations, even when the transformation largely destroys the original semantics and makes the image unrecognizable by humans. This indicates that ViTs heavily use features that survived such transformations but are generally not indicative of the semantic class to humans. Further investigations show that these features are useful but non-robust, as ViTs trained on them can achieve high in-distribution accuracy, but break down under distribution shifts. From this understanding, we ask: can training the model to rely less on these features improve ViT robustness and out-of-distribution performance? We use the images transformed with our patch-based operations as negatively augmented views and offer losses to regularize the training away from using non-robust features. This is a complementary view to existing research that mostly focuses on augmenting inputs with semantic-preserving transformations to enforce models' invariance. We show that patch-based negative augmentation consistently improves robustness of ViTs across a wide set of ImageNet based robustness benchmarks. Furthermore, we find our patch-based negative augmentation are complementary to traditional (positive) data augmentation, and together boost the performance further. All the code in this work will be open-sourced.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

A deep learning model for classification of diabetic retinopathy in eye fundus images based on retinal lesion detection

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is the result of a complication of diabetes affecting the retina. It can cause blindness, if left undiagnosed and untreated. An ophthalmologist performs the diagnosis by screening each patient and analyzing the retinal lesions via ocular imaging. In practice, such analysis is time-consuming and cumbersome to perform. This paper presents a model for automatic DR classification on eye fundus images. The approach identifies the main ocular lesions related to DR and subsequently diagnoses the illness. The proposed method follows the same workflow as the clinicians, providing information that can be interpreted clinically to support the prediction. A subset of the kaggle EyePACS and the Messidor-2 datasets, labeled with ocular lesions, is made publicly available. The kaggle EyePACS subset is used as a training set and the Messidor-2 as a test set for lesions and DR classification models. For DR diagnosis, our model has an area-under-the-curve, sensitivity, and specificity of 0.948, 0.886, and 0.875, respectively, which competes with state-of-the-art approaches.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ZDNet

Researchers develop AI system to improve eye disease detection

A group of international researchers from Australia, China, and the United States have developed an AI system that can detect and monitor retinal diseases on a larger scale. The researchers from Monash University, Sun Yat-sen University, Beijing Eaglevision Technology, Beijing Tongren Eye Centre, Capital Medical University, and University of Miami Miller School have developed the comprehensive AI retinal expert (CARE) system.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Improving GNSS Positioning using Neural Network-based Corrections

Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) are a promising tool for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning in the presence of multipath and non-line-of-sight errors, owing to their ability to model complex errors using data. However, developing a DNN for GNSS positioning presents various challenges, such as 1) poor numerical conditioning caused by large variations in measurements and position values across the globe, 2) varying number and order within the set of measurements due to changing satellite visibility, and 3) overfitting to available data. In this work, we address the aforementioned challenges and propose an approach for GNSS positioning by applying DNN-based corrections to an initial position guess. Our DNN learns to output the position correction using the set of pseudorange residuals and satellite line-of-sight vectors as inputs. The limited variation in these input and output values improves the numerical conditioning for our DNN. We design our DNN architecture to combine information from the available GNSS measurements, which vary both in number and order, by leveraging recent advancements in set-based deep learning methods. Furthermore, we present a data augmentation strategy for reducing overfitting in the DNN by randomizing the initial position guesses. We first perform simulations and show an improvement in the initial positioning error when our DNN-based corrections are applied. After this, we demonstrate that our approach outperforms a WLS baseline on real-world data. Our implementation is available at this http URL.
arxiv.org

Detecting Blurred Ground-based Sky/Cloud Images

Ground-based whole sky imagers (WSIs) are being used by researchers in various fields to study the atmospheric events. These ground-based sky cameras capture visible-light images of the sky at regular intervals of time. Owing to the atmospheric interference and camera sensor noise, the captured images often exhibit noise and blur. This may pose a problem in subsequent image processing stages. Therefore, it is important to accurately identify the blurred images. This is a difficult task, as clouds have varying shapes, textures, and soft edges whereas the sky acts as a homogeneous and uniform background. In this paper, we propose an efficient framework that can identify the blurred sky/cloud images. Using a static external marker, our proposed methodology has a detection accuracy of 94\%. To the best of our knowledge, our approach is the first of its kind in the automatic identification of blurred images for ground-based sky/cloud images.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Artificial Intelligence-Based Detection, Classification and Prediction/Prognosis in PET Imaging: Towards Radiophenomics

Artificial intelligence (AI) techniques have significant potential to enable effective, robust, and automated image phenotyping including identification of subtle patterns. AI-based detection searches the image space to find the regions of interest based on patterns and features. There is a spectrum of tumor histologies from benign to malignant that can be identified by AI-based classification approaches using image features. The extraction of minable information from images gives way to the field of radiomics and can be explored via explicit (handcrafted/engineered) and deep radiomics frameworks. Radiomics analysis has the potential to be utilized as a noninvasive technique for the accurate characterization of tumors to improve diagnosis and treatment monitoring. This work reviews AI-based techniques, with a special focus on oncological PET and PET/CT imaging, for different detection, classification, and prediction/prognosis tasks. We also discuss needed efforts to enable the translation of AI techniques to routine clinical workflows, and potential improvements and complementary techniques such as the use of natural language processing on electronic health records and neuro-symbolic AI techniques.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Detecting Entanglement Generating Circuits in Cloud-Based Quantum Computing

Entanglement, a direct consequence of elementary quantum gates such as controlled-NOT or Toffoli gates, is a key resource that leads to quantum advantages. In this work, we establish the framework of certifying entanglement generation in cloud-based quantum computing services. Namely, we present the construction of quantum circuits that certify entanglement generation in a circuit-based quantum computing model. The framework relaxes the assumption of the so-called qubit allocation, which is the step in a cloud service to relate physical qubits in hardware to a circuit proposed by a user. Consequently, the certification is valid no matter how unsuccessful qubit allocations may be in cloud computing or how untrustful the service may be in qubit allocations. We then demonstrate the certification of entanglement generation on two and three qubits in the IBMQ and IonQ services. Remarkably, entanglement generation is successfully certified in the IonQ service that does not provide a command of qubit allocations. The capabilities of entanglement generation in the circuits of IBMQ and IonQ are also quantified. We envisage that the proposed framework is applied when cloud-based quantum computing services are exploited for practical computation and information tasks, for which our results would find if it is possible to achieve quantum advantages.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The emergence of gapless quantum spin liquid from deconfined quantum critical point

A quantum spin liquid (QSL) is a novel phase of matter with long-range many-body quantum entanglement where localized spins are highly correlated with the vanishing of magnetic order. Such exotic quantum states typically host emergent gauge fields and fractional excitations. Here we show that a gapless QSL can naturally emerge from a deconfined quantum critical point (DQCP), which is originally proposed to describe Landau forbidden continuous phase transition between antiferromagnetic (AFM) and valence-bond solid (VBS) phases. Via large-scale tensor network simulations of a square-lattice spin-1/2 frustrated Heisenberg model, we find that a gapless QSL can gradually develop from a DQCP by tuning the couplings. Remarkably, along the phase boundaries of AFM-QSL and QSL-VBS transitions, we always observe the same correlation length exponents $\nu\approx 1.0$, which is intrinsically different from the one of the well known AFM-VBS DQCP transition, indicating new types of universality classes. Our results suggest a new scenario for understanding the emergence of gapless QSL from an underlying DQCP. The discovered QSL phase survives in a large region of tuning parameters and we expect its experimental realizations in solid state materials or cold atom systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy