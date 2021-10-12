CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLNet: Plane and Line Priors for Unsupervised Indoor Depth Estimation

By Hualie Jiang, Laiyan Ding, Junjie Hu, Rui Huang
 10 days ago

Unsupervised learning of depth from indoor monocular videos is challenging as the artificial environment contains many textureless regions. Fortunately, the indoor scenes are full of specific structures, such as planes and lines, which should help guide unsupervised

Pathologies in priors and inference for Bayesian transformers

In recent years, the transformer has established itself as a workhorse in many applications ranging from natural language processing to reinforcement learning. Similarly, Bayesian deep learning has become the gold-standard for uncertainty estimation in safety-critical applications, where robustness and calibration are crucial. Surprisingly, no successful attempts to improve transformer models in terms of predictive uncertainty using Bayesian inference exist. In this work, we study this curiously underpopulated area of Bayesian transformers. We find that weight-space inference in transformers does not work well, regardless of the approximate posterior. We also find that the prior is at least partially at fault, but that it is very hard to find well-specified weight priors for these models. We hypothesize that these problems stem from the complexity of obtaining a meaningful mapping from weight-space to function-space distributions in the transformer. Therefore, moving closer to function-space, we propose a novel method based on the implicit reparameterization of the Dirichlet distribution to apply variational inference directly to the attention weights. We find that this proposed method performs competitively with our baselines.
COMPUTERS
Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
INTERNET
A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
GaitPrivacyON: Privacy-Preserving Mobile Gait Biometrics using Unsupervised Learning

Numerous studies in the literature have already shown the potential of biometrics on mobile devices for authentication purposes. However, it has been shown that, the learning processes associated to biometric systems might expose sensitive personal information about the subjects. This study proposes GaitPrivacyON, a novel mobile gait biometrics verification approach that provides accurate authentication results while preserving the sensitive information of the subject. It comprises two modules: i) a convolutional Autoencoder that transforms attributes of the biometric raw data, such as the gender or the activity being performed, into a new privacy-preserving representation; and ii) a mobile gait verification system based on the combination of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) with a Siamese architecture. The main advantage of GaitPrivacyON is that the first module (convolutional Autoencoder) is trained in an unsupervised way, without specifying the sensitive attributes of the subject to protect. The experimental results achieved using two popular databases (MotionSense and MobiAct) suggest the potential of GaitPrivacyON to significantly improve the privacy of the subject while keeping user authentication results higher than 99% Area Under the Curve (AUC). To the best of our knowledge, this is the first mobile gait verification approach that considers privacy-preserving methods trained in an unsupervised way.
CELL PHONES
Unsupervised Representation Learning Meets Pseudo-Label Supervised Self-Distillation: A New Approach to Rare Disease Classification

Rare diseases are characterized by low prevalence and are often chronically debilitating or life-threatening. Imaging-based classification of rare diseases is challenging due to the severe shortage in training examples. Few-shot learning (FSL) methods tackle this challenge by extracting generalizable prior knowledge from a large base dataset of common diseases and normal controls, and transferring the knowledge to rare diseases. Yet, most existing methods require the base dataset to be labeled and do not make full use of the precious examples of the rare diseases. To this end, we propose in this work a novel hybrid approach to rare disease classification, featuring two key novelties targeted at the above drawbacks. First, we adopt the unsupervised representation learning (URL) based on self-supervising contrastive loss, whereby to eliminate the overhead in labeling the base dataset. Second, we integrate the URL with pseudo-label supervised classification for effective self-distillation of the knowledge about the rare diseases, composing a hybrid approach taking advantages of both unsupervised and (pseudo-) supervised learning on the base dataset. Experimental results on classification of rare skin lesions show that our hybrid approach substantially outperforms existing FSL methods (including those using fully supervised base dataset) for rare disease classification via effective integration of the URL and pseudo-label driven self-distillation, thus establishing a new state of the art.
SCIENCE
Wasserstein Unsupervised Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised reinforcement learning aims to train agents to learn a handful of policies or skills in environments without external reward. These pre-trained policies can accelerate learning when endowed with external reward, and can also be used as primitive options in hierarchical reinforcement learning. Conventional approaches of unsupervised skill discovery feed a latent variable to the agent and shed its empowerment on agent's behavior by mutual information (MI) maximization. However, the policies learned by MI-based methods cannot sufficiently explore the state space, despite they can be successfully identified from each other. Therefore we propose a new framework Wasserstein unsupervised reinforcement learning (WURL) where we directly maximize the distance of state distributions induced by different policies. Additionally, we overcome difficulties in simultaneously training N(N >2) policies, and amortizing the overall reward to each step. Experiments show policies learned by our approach outperform MI-based methods on the metric of Wasserstein distance while keeping high discriminability. Furthermore, the agents trained by WURL can sufficiently explore the state space in mazes and MuJoCo tasks and the pre-trained policies can be applied to downstream tasks by hierarchical learning.
COMPUTERS
Unsupervised Object Learning via Common Fate

Matthias Tangemann, Steffen Schneider, Julius von Kügelgen, Francesco Locatello, Peter Gehler, Thomas Brox, Matthias Kümmerer, Matthias Bethge, Bernhard Schölkopf. Learning generative object models from unlabelled videos is a long standing problem and required for causal scene modeling. We decompose this problem into three easier subtasks, and provide candidate solutions for each of them. Inspired by the Common Fate Principle of Gestalt Psychology, we first extract (noisy) masks of moving objects via unsupervised motion segmentation. Second, generative models are trained on the masks of the background and the moving objects, respectively. Third, background and foreground models are combined in a conditional "dead leaves" scene model to sample novel scene configurations where occlusions and depth layering arise naturally. To evaluate the individual stages, we introduce the Fishbowl dataset positioned between complex real-world scenes and common object-centric benchmarks of simplistic objects. We show that our approach allows learning generative models that generalize beyond the occlusions present in the input videos, and represent scenes in a modular fashion that allows sampling plausible scenes outside the training distribution by permitting, for instance, object numbers or densities not observed in the training set.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Unsupervised Representation Learning for 3D Point Cloud Data

Though a number of point cloud learning methods have been proposed to handle unordered points, most of them are supervised and require labels for training. By contrast, unsupervised learning of point cloud data has received much less attention to date. In this paper, we propose a simple yet effective approach for unsupervised point cloud learning. In particular, we identify a very useful transformation which generates a good contrastive version of an original point cloud. They make up a pair. After going through a shared encoder and a shared head network, the consistency between the output representations are maximized with introducing two variants of contrastive losses to respectively facilitate downstream classification and segmentation. To demonstrate the efficacy of our method, we conduct experiments on three downstream tasks which are 3D object classification (on ModelNet40 and ModelNet10), shape part segmentation (on ShapeNet Part dataset) as well as scene segmentation (on S3DIS). Comprehensive results show that our unsupervised contrastive representation learning enables impressive outcomes in object classification and semantic segmentation. It generally outperforms current unsupervised methods, and even achieves comparable performance to supervised methods. Our source codes will be made publicly available.
COMPUTERS
Technology
Computers
Science
Computer Science
Challenges for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection in Particle Physics

Anomaly detection relies on designing a score to determine whether a particular event is uncharacteristic of a given background distribution. One way to define a score is to use autoencoders, which rely on the ability to reconstruct certain types of data (background) but not others (signals). In this paper, we study some challenges associated with variational autoencoders, such as the dependence on hyperparameters and the metric used, in the context of anomalous signal (top and $W$) jets in a QCD background. We find that the hyperparameter choices strongly affect the network performance and that the optimal parameters for one signal are non-optimal for another. In exploring the networks, we uncover a connection between the latent space of a variational autoencoder trained using mean-squared-error and the optimal transport distances within the dataset. We then show that optimal transport distances to representative events in the background dataset can be used directly for anomaly detection, with performance comparable to the autoencoders. Whether using autoencoders or optimal transport distances for anomaly detection, we find that the choices that best represent the background are not necessarily best for signal identification. These challenges with unsupervised anomaly detection bolster the case for additional exploration of semi-supervised or alternative approaches.
SCIENCE
Plugging Self-Supervised Monocular Depth into Unsupervised Domain Adaptation for Semantic Segmentation

Although recent semantic segmentation methods have made remarkable progress, they still rely on large amounts of annotated training data, which are often infeasible to collect in the autonomous driving scenario. Previous works usually tackle this issue with Unsupervised Domain Adaptation (UDA), which entails training a network on synthetic images and applying the model to real ones while minimizing the discrepancy between the two domains. Yet, these techniques do not consider additional information that may be obtained from other tasks. Differently, we propose to exploit self-supervised monocular depth estimation to improve UDA for semantic segmentation. On one hand, we deploy depth to realize a plug-in component which can inject complementary geometric cues into any existing UDA method. We further rely on depth to generate a large and varied set of samples to Self-Train the final model. Our whole proposal allows for achieving state-of-the-art performance (58.8 mIoU) in the GTA5->CS benchmark benchmark. Code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
Attentive and Contrastive Learning for Joint Depth and Motion Field Estimation

Estimating the motion of the camera together with the 3D structure of the scene from a monocular vision system is a complex task that often relies on the so-called scene rigidity assumption. When observing a dynamic environment, this assumption is violated which leads to an ambiguity between the ego-motion of the camera and the motion of the objects. To solve this problem, we present a self-supervised learning framework for 3D object motion field estimation from monocular videos. Our contributions are two-fold. First, we propose a two-stage projection pipeline to explicitly disentangle the camera ego-motion and the object motions with dynamics attention module, called DAM. Specifically, we design an integrated motion model that estimates the motion of the camera and object in the first and second warping stages, respectively, controlled by the attention module through a shared motion encoder. Second, we propose an object motion field estimation through contrastive sample consensus, called CSAC, taking advantage of weak semantic prior (bounding box from an object detector) and geometric constraints (each object respects the rigid body motion model). Experiments on KITTI, Cityscapes, and Waymo Open Dataset demonstrate the relevance of our approach and show that our method outperforms state-of-the-art algorithms for the tasks of self-supervised monocular depth estimation, object motion segmentation, monocular scene flow estimation, and visual odometry.
COMPUTERS
EditVAE: Unsupervised Part-Aware Controllable 3D Point Cloud Shape Generation

This paper tackles the problem of parts-aware point cloud generation. Unlike existing works which require the point cloud to be segmented into parts a priori, our parts-aware editing and generation is performed in an unsupervised manner. We achieve this with a simple modification of the Variational Auto-Encoder which yields a joint model of the point cloud itself along with a schematic representation of it as a combination of shape primitives. In particular, we introduce a latent representation of the point cloud which can be decomposed into a disentangled representation for each part of the shape. These parts are in turn disentangled into both a shape primitive and a point cloud representation, along with a standardising transformation to a canonical coordinate system. The dependencies between our standardising transformations preserve the spatial dependencies between the parts in a manner which allows meaningful parts-aware point cloud generation and shape editing. In addition to the flexibility afforded by our disentangled representation, the inductive bias introduced by our joint modelling approach yields the state-of-the-art experimental results on the ShapeNet dataset.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Attention meets Geometry: Geometry Guided Spatial-Temporal Attention for Consistent Self-Supervised Monocular Depth Estimation

Inferring geometrically consistent dense 3D scenes across a tuple of temporally consecutive images remains challenging for self-supervised monocular depth prediction pipelines. This paper explores how the increasingly popular transformer architecture, together with novel regularized loss formulations, can improve depth consistency while preserving accuracy. We propose a spatial attention module that correlates coarse depth predictions to aggregate local geometric information. A novel temporal attention mechanism further processes the local geometric information in a global context across consecutive images. Additionally, we introduce geometric constraints between frames regularized by photometric cycle consistency. By combining our proposed regularization and the novel spatial-temporal-attention module we fully leverage both the geometric and appearance-based consistency across monocular frames. This yields geometrically meaningful attention and improves temporal depth stability and accuracy compared to previous methods.
MATHEMATICS
DPC: Unsupervised Deep Point Correspondence via Cross and Self Construction

We present a new method for real-time non-rigid dense correspondence between point clouds based on structured shape construction. Our method, termed Deep Point Correspondence (DPC), requires a fraction of the training data compared to previous techniques and presents better generalization capabilities. Until now, two main approaches have been suggested for the dense correspondence problem. The first is a spectral-based approach that obtains great results on synthetic datasets but requires mesh connectivity of the shapes and long inference processing time while being unstable in real-world scenarios. The second is a spatial approach that uses an encoder-decoder framework to regress an ordered point cloud for the matching alignment from an irregular input. Unfortunately, the decoder brings considerable disadvantages, as it requires a large amount of training data and struggles to generalize well in cross-dataset evaluations. DPC's novelty lies in its lack of a decoder component. Instead, we use latent similarity and the input coordinates themselves to construct the point cloud and determine correspondence, replacing the coordinate regression done by the decoder. Extensive experiments show that our construction scheme leads to a performance boost in comparison to recent state-of-the-art correspondence methods. Our code is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
Unsupervised Natural Language Inference Using PHL Triplet Generation

Transformer-based models have achieved impressive performance on various Natural Language Inference (NLI) benchmarks, when trained on respective training datasets. However, in certain cases, training samples may not be available or collecting them could be time-consuming and resource-intensive. In this work, we address this challenge and present an explorative study on unsupervised NLI, a paradigm in which no human-annotated training samples are available. We investigate NLI under three challenging settings: PH, P, and NPH that differ in the extent of unlabeled data available for learning. As a solution, we propose a procedural data generation approach that leverages a set of sentence transformations to collect PHL (Premise, Hypothesis, Label) triplets for training NLI models, bypassing the need for human-annotated training datasets. Comprehensive experiments show that this approach results in accuracies of 66.75%, 65.9%, 65.39% in PH, P, NPH settings respectively, outperforming all existing baselines. Furthermore, fine-tuning our models with as little as ~0.1% of the training dataset (500 samples) leads to 12.2% higher accuracy than the model trained from scratch on the same 500 instances.
COMPUTERS
Self-Supervised Monocular Depth Estimation with Internal Feature Fusion

Self-supervised learning for depth estimation uses geometry in image sequences for supervision and shows promising results. Like many computer vision tasks, depth network performance is determined by the capability to learn accurate spatial and semantic representations from images. Therefore, it is natural to exploit semantic segmentation networks for depth estimation. In this work, based on a well-developed semantic segmentation network HRNet, we propose a novel depth estimation networkDIFFNet, which can make use of semantic information in down and upsampling procedures. By applying feature fusion and an attention mechanism, our proposed method outperforms the state-of-the-art monocular depth estimation methods on the KITTI benchmark. Our method also demonstrates greater potential on higher resolution training data. We propose an additional extended evaluation strategy by establishing a test set of challenging cases, empirically derived from the standard benchmark.
COMPUTERS
Addressing Positivity Violations in Causal Effect Estimation using Gaussian Process Priors

In observational studies, causal inference relies on several key identifying assumptions. One identifiability condition is the positivity assumption, which requires the probability of treatment be bounded away from 0 and 1. That is, for every covariate combination, it should be possible to observe both treated and control subjects, i.e., the covariate distributions should overlap between treatment arms. If the positivity assumption is violated, population-level causal inference necessarily involves some extrapolation. Ideally, a greater amount of uncertainty about the causal effect estimate should be reflected in such situations. With that goal in mind, we construct a Gaussian process model for estimating treatment effects in the presence of practical violations of positivity. Advantages of our method include minimal distributional assumptions, a cohesive model for estimating treatment effects, and more uncertainty associated with areas in the covariate space where there is less overlap. We assess the performance of our approach with respect to bias and efficiency using simulation studies. The method is then applied to a study of critically ill female patients to examine the effect of undergoing right heart catheterization.
SCIENCE
Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
SOFTWARE
Coalitional Bayesian Autoencoders -- Towards explainable unsupervised deep learning

This paper aims to improve the explainability of Autoencoder's (AE) predictions by proposing two explanation methods based on the mean and epistemic uncertainty of log-likelihood estimate, which naturally arise from the probabilistic formulation of the AE called Bayesian Autoencoders (BAE). To quantitatively evaluate the performance of explanation methods, we test them in sensor network applications, and propose three metrics based on covariate shift of sensors : (1) G-mean of Spearman drift coefficients, (2) G-mean of sensitivity-specificity of explanation ranking and (3) sensor explanation quality index (SEQI) which combines the two aforementioned metrics. Surprisingly, we find that explanations of BAE's predictions suffer from high correlation resulting in misleading explanations. To alleviate this, a "Coalitional BAE" is proposed, which is inspired by agent-based system theory. Our comprehensive experiments on publicly available condition monitoring datasets demonstrate the improved quality of explanations using the Coalitional BAE.
COMPUTERS
Uncloaking hidden repeating fast radio bursts with unsupervised machine learning

Bo Han Chen, Tetsuya Hashimoto, Tomotsugu Goto, Seong Jin Kim, Daryl Joe D. Santos, Alvina Y. L. On, Ting-Yi Lu, Tiger Y.-Y. Hsiao. The origins of fast radio bursts (FRBs), astronomical transients with millisecond timescales, remain unknown. One of the difficulties stems from the possibility that observed FRBs could be heterogeneous in origin; as some of them have been observed to repeat, and others have not. Due to limited observing periods and telescope sensitivities, some bursts may be misclassified as non-repeaters. Therefore, it is important to clearly distinguish FRBs into repeaters and non-repeaters, to better understand their origins. In this work, we classify repeaters and non-repeaters using unsupervised machine learning, without relying on expensive monitoring observations. We present a repeating FRB recognition method based on the Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP). The main goals of this work are to: (i) show that the unsupervised UMAP can classify repeating FRB population without any prior knowledge about their repetition, (ii) evaluate the assumption that non-repeating FRBs are contaminated by repeating FRBs, and (iii) recognise the FRB repeater candidates without monitoring observations and release a corresponding catalogue. We apply our method to the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment Fast Radio Burst (CHIME/FRB) database. We found that the unsupervised UMAP classification provides a repeating FRB completeness of 95 per cent and identifies 188 FRB repeater source candidates from 474 non-repeater sources. This work paves the way to a new classification of repeaters and non-repeaters based on a single epoch observation of FRBs.
SCIENCE

