CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

HyperCube: Implicit Field Representations of Voxelized 3D Models

By Magdalena Proszewska, Marcin Mazur, Tomasz Trzciński, Przemysław Spurek
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Recently introduced implicit field representations offer an effective way of generating 3D object shapes. They leverage implicit decoder trained to take a 3D point coordinate concatenated with a shape encoding and to output a value which indicates whether the point is outside the shape or not. Although this approach

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Adversarial Purification through Representation Disentanglement

Deep learning models are vulnerable to adversarial examples and make incomprehensible mistakes, which puts a threat on their real-world deployment. Combined with the idea of adversarial training, preprocessing-based defenses are popular and convenient to use because of their task independence and good generalizability. Current defense methods, especially purification, tend to remove ``noise" by learning and recovering the natural images. However, different from random noise, the adversarial patterns are much easier to be overfitted during model training due to their strong correlation to the images. In this work, we propose a novel adversarial purification scheme by presenting disentanglement of natural images and adversarial perturbations as a preprocessing defense. With extensive experiments, our defense is shown to be generalizable and make significant protection against unseen strong adversarial attacks. It reduces the success rates of state-of-the-art \textbf{ensemble} attacks from \textbf{61.7\%} to \textbf{14.9\%} on average, superior to a number of existing methods. Notably, our defense restores the perturbed images perfectly and does not hurt the clean accuracy of backbone models, which is highly desirable in practice.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Implicit Bias of Linear Equivariant Networks

Group equivariant convolutional neural networks (G-CNNs) are generalizations of convolutional neural networks (CNNs) which excel in a wide range of scientific and technical applications by explicitly encoding group symmetries, such as rotations and permutations, in their architectures. Although the success of G-CNNs is driven by the explicit symmetry bias of their convolutional architecture, a recent line of work has proposed that the implicit bias of training algorithms on a particular parameterization (or architecture) is key to understanding generalization for overparameterized neural nets. In this context, we show that $L$-layer full-width linear G-CNNs trained via gradient descent in a binary classification task converge to solutions with low-rank Fourier matrix coefficients, regularized by the $2/L$-Schatten matrix norm. Our work strictly generalizes previous analysis on the implicit bias of linear CNNs to linear G-CNNs over all finite groups, including the challenging setting of non-commutative symmetry groups (such as permutations). We validate our theorems via experiments on a variety of groups and empirically explore more realistic nonlinear networks, which locally capture similar regularization patterns. Finally, we provide intuitive interpretations of our Fourier space implicit regularization results in real space via uncertainty principles.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Neural Algorithmic Reasoners are Implicit Planners

Implicit planning has emerged as an elegant technique for combining learned models of the world with end-to-end model-free reinforcement learning. We study the class of implicit planners inspired by value iteration, an algorithm that is guaranteed to yield perfect policies in fully-specified tabular environments. We find that prior approaches either assume that the environment is provided in such a tabular form -- which is highly restrictive -- or infer "local neighbourhoods" of states to run value iteration over -- for which we discover an algorithmic bottleneck effect. This effect is caused by explicitly running the planning algorithm based on scalar predictions in every state, which can be harmful to data efficiency if such scalars are improperly predicted. We propose eXecuted Latent Value Iteration Networks (XLVINs), which alleviate the above limitations. Our method performs all planning computations in a high-dimensional latent space, breaking the algorithmic bottleneck. It maintains alignment with value iteration by carefully leveraging neural graph-algorithmic reasoning and contrastive self-supervised learning. Across eight low-data settings -- including classical control, navigation and Atari -- XLVINs provide significant improvements to data efficiency against value iteration-based implicit planners, as well as relevant model-free baselines. Lastly, we empirically verify that XLVINs can closely align with value iteration.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sparse Implicit Processes for Approximate Inference

Implicit Processes (IPs) are flexible priors that can describe models such as Bayesian neural networks, neural samplers and data generators. IPs allow for approximate inference in function-space. This avoids some degenerate problems of parameter-space approximate inference due to the high number of parameters and strong dependencies. For this, an extra IP is often used to approximate the posterior of the prior IP. However, simultaneously adjusting the parameters of the prior IP and the approximate posterior IP is a challenging task. Existing methods that can tune the prior IP result in a Gaussian predictive distribution, which fails to capture important data patterns. By contrast, methods producing flexible predictive distributions by using another IP to approximate the posterior process cannot fit the prior IP to the observed data. We propose here a method that can carry out both tasks. For this, we rely on an inducing-point representation of the prior IP, as often done in the context of sparse Gaussian processes. The result is a scalable method for approximate inference with IPs that can tune the prior IP parameters to the data, and that provides accurate non-Gaussian predictive distributions.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Models#Voxel#Interval Training#Hypernetwork
arxiv.org

Characterizing and Demystifying the Implicit Convolution Algorithm on Commercial Matrix-Multiplication Accelerators

Many of today's deep neural network accelerators, e.g., Google's TPU and NVIDIA's tensor core, are built around accelerating the general matrix multiplication (i.e., GEMM). However, supporting convolution on GEMM-based accelerators is not trivial. The naive method explicitly lowers the convolution to GEMM, commonly known as im2col, which introduces significant performance and memory overhead. Existing implicit im2col algorithms require unscalable hardware and are inefficient in supporting important convolution variants such as strided convolution. In this paper, we propose a memory-efficient and hardware-friendly implicit im2col algorithm used by Google's TPU, which dynamically converts a convolution into a GEMM with practically zero performance and memory overhead, fully unleashing the power of GEMM engines. Through comprehensive experimental results, we quantitatively argue that this algorithm has been adopted in commercial closed-source platforms, and we are the first to describe its high-level idea and implementation details. Finally, we show that our algorithm can also be generally applied to Nvidia's Tensor Cores (TC), matching and out-performing the measured performance on TCs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the Implicit Biases of Architecture & Gradient Descent

Do neural networks generalise because of bias in the functions returned by gradient descent, or bias already present in the network architecture? Por qué no los dos?. This paper finds that while typical networks that fit the training data already generalise fairly well, gradient descent can further improve generalisation by selecting networks with a large margin. This conclusion is based on a careful study of the behaviour of infinite width networks trained by Bayesian inference and finite width networks trained by gradient descent. To measure the implicit bias of architecture, new technical tools are developed to both analytically bound and consistently estimate the average test error of the neural network--Gaussian process (NNGP) posterior. This error is found to be already better than chance, corroborating the findings of Valle-Pérez et al. (2019) and underscoring the importance of architecture. Going beyond this result, this paper finds that test performance can be substantially improved by selecting a function with much larger margin than is typical under the NNGP posterior. This highlights a curious fact: minimum a posteriori functions can generalise best, and gradient descent can select for those functions. In summary, new technical tools suggest a nuanced portrait of generalisation involving both the implicit biases of architecture and gradient descent.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Efficient Representations for Privacy-Preserving Inference

Deep neural networks have a wide range of applications across multiple domains such as computer vision and medicine. In many cases, the input of a model at inference time can consist of sensitive user data, which raises questions concerning the levels of privacy and trust guaranteed by such services. Much existing work has leveraged homomorphic encryption (HE) schemes that enable computation on encrypted data to achieve private inference for multi-layer perceptrons and CNNs. An early work along this direction was CryptoNets, which takes 250 seconds for one MNIST inference. The main limitation of such approaches is that of compute, which is due to the costly nature of the NTT (number theoretic transform)operations that constitute HE operations. Others have proposed the use of model pruning and efficient data representations to reduce the number of HE operations required. In this paper, we focus on improving upon existing work by proposing changes to the representations of intermediate tensors during CNN inference. We construct and evaluate private CNNs on the MNIST and CIFAR-10 datasets, and achieve over a two-fold reduction in the number of operations used for inferences of the CryptoNets architecture.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

AIR-Net: Adaptive and Implicit Regularization Neural Network for Matrix Completion

Conventionally, the matrix completion (MC) model aims to recover a matrix from partially observed elements. Accurate recovery necessarily requires a regularization encoding priors of the unknown matrix/signal properly. However, encoding the priors accurately for the complex natural signal is difficult, and even then, the model might not generalize well outside the particular matrix type. This work combines adaptive and implicit low-rank regularization that captures the prior dynamically according to the current recovered matrix. Furthermore, we aim to answer the question: how does adaptive regularization affect implicit regularization? We utilize neural networks to represent Adaptive and Implicit Regularization and named the proposed model \textit{AIR-Net}. Theoretical analyses show that the adaptive part of the AIR-Net enhances implicit regularization. In addition, the adaptive regularizer vanishes at the end, thus can avoid saturation issues. Numerical experiments for various data demonstrate the effectiveness of AIR-Net, especially when the locations of missing elements are not randomly chosen. With complete flexibility to select neural networks for matrix representation, AIR-Net can be extended to solve more general inverse problems.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Density-based interpretable hypercube region partitioning for mixed numeric and categorical data

Consider a structured dataset of features, such as $\{\textrm{SEX}, \textrm{INCOME}, \textrm{RACE}, \textrm{EXPERIENCE}\}$. A user may want to know where in the feature space observations are concentrated, and where it is sparse or empty. The existence of large sparse or empty regions can provide domain knowledge of soft or hard feature constraints (e.g., what is the typical income range, or that it may be unlikely to have a high income with few years of work experience). Also, these can suggest to the user that machine learning (ML) model predictions for data inputs in sparse or empty regions may be unreliable.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A global convergence theory for deep ReLU implicit networks via over-parameterization

Implicit deep learning has received increasing attention recently due to the fact that it generalizes the recursive prediction rules of many commonly used neural network architectures. Its prediction rule is provided implicitly based on the solution of an equilibrium equation. Although a line of recent empirical studies has demonstrated its superior performances, the theoretical understanding of implicit neural networks is limited. In general, the equilibrium equation may not be well-posed during the training. As a result, there is no guarantee that a vanilla (stochastic) gradient descent (SGD) training nonlinear implicit neural networks can converge. This paper fills the gap by analyzing the gradient flow of Rectified Linear Unit (ReLU) activated implicit neural networks. For an $m$-width implicit neural network with ReLU activation and $n$ training samples, we show that a randomly initialized gradient descent converges to a global minimum at a linear rate for the square loss function if the implicit neural network is \textit{over-parameterized}. It is worth noting that, unlike existing works on the convergence of (S)GD on finite-layer over-parameterized neural networks, our convergence results hold for implicit neural networks, where the number of layers is \textit{infinite}.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Cancelling the vacuum energy and Weyl anomaly in the standard model with dimension-zero scalar fields

The standard model is a remarkably consistent and complete quantum field theory but its coupling to gravity and the Higgs field remain problematic, as reflected in the cosmological constant problem, the Weyl anomaly, and the hierarchy puzzle. We point out that 36 conformally-coupled dimension-zero scalar fields can simultaneously cancel the vacuum energy and both terms in the Weyl anomaly, if the Higgs and graviton fields are emergent. The cancellation is highly non-trivial: given the standard model gauge group $SU(3)\times SU(2)\times U(1)$, it requires precisely 48 Weyl fermions, i.e., three generations of standard model fermions, including right-handed neutrinos. The dimension-zero scalars have a four-derivative Lagrangian, usually taken to imply vacuum instability. However, using the Euclidean inner product natural in the context of our recent proposal arXiv:2109.06204, we find no negative norm or negative energy states. Hence the vacuum is stable. Moreover, the scalars possess a scale invariant power spectrum extending to long wavelengths, suggesting a new explanation for the primordial scalar perturbations in cosmology, without the need for inflation. These intriguing results, spanning a vast range of scales, suggest dimension-zero scalars may play a key role in fundamental physics. We discuss how the Higgs and graviton fields might emerge in this context.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phase field models for thermal fracturing and their variational structures

It is often observed that thermal stress enhances crack propagation in materials, and conversely, crack propagation can contribute to temperature shifts in materials. In this study, we first consider the thermoelasticity model proposed by M. A. Biot (1956) and study its energy dissipation property. The Biot thermoelasticity model takes into account the following effects. Thermal expansion and contraction are caused by temperature changes, and conversely, temperatures decrease in expanding areas but increase in contracting areas. In addition, we examine its thermomechanical properties through several numerical examples and observe that the stress near a singular point is enhanced by the thermoelastic effect. In the second part, we propose two crack propagation models under thermal stress by coupling a phase field model for crack propagation and the Biot thermoelasticity model and show their variational structures. In our numerical experiments, we investigate how thermal coupling affects the crack speed and shape. In particular, we observe that the lowest temperature appears near the crack tip, and the crack propagation is accelerated by the enhanced thermal stress.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Representation Learning for 3D Point Cloud Data

Though a number of point cloud learning methods have been proposed to handle unordered points, most of them are supervised and require labels for training. By contrast, unsupervised learning of point cloud data has received much less attention to date. In this paper, we propose a simple yet effective approach for unsupervised point cloud learning. In particular, we identify a very useful transformation which generates a good contrastive version of an original point cloud. They make up a pair. After going through a shared encoder and a shared head network, the consistency between the output representations are maximized with introducing two variants of contrastive losses to respectively facilitate downstream classification and segmentation. To demonstrate the efficacy of our method, we conduct experiments on three downstream tasks which are 3D object classification (on ModelNet40 and ModelNet10), shape part segmentation (on ShapeNet Part dataset) as well as scene segmentation (on S3DIS). Comprehensive results show that our unsupervised contrastive representation learning enables impressive outcomes in object classification and semantic segmentation. It generally outperforms current unsupervised methods, and even achieves comparable performance to supervised methods. Our source codes will be made publicly available.
COMPUTERS
beautypackaging.com

Quadpack Expands 3D Modelling Capability

International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack has expanded the 3D modelling capability at its UK-based rapid prototyping center. Following an upgrade to Stratasys’ J850 Prime 3D printer, it is now working with new materials to offer new finishes, textures and Pantone colors. The current setup enables it to produce fully-functional models that look more realistic than ever. Used in the early stages of package design, the 3D models allow better visualization of pack designs, while accelerating development time and boosting creativity.
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

3D Modeling Analyzes How Neural Networks Process Information

Creating human-like AI is about more than mimicking human behaviour – technology must also be able to process information, or ‘think’, like humans too if it is to be fully relied upon. New research, published in the journal Patterns and led by the University of Glasgow’s School of Psychology and...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Compressibility of Distributed Document Representations

Contemporary natural language processing (NLP) revolves around learning from latent document representations, generated either implicitly by neural language models or explicitly by methods such as doc2vec or similar. One of the key properties of the obtained representations is their dimension. Whilst the commonly adopted dimensions of 256 and 768 offer sufficient performance on many tasks, it is many times unclear whether the default dimension is the most suitable choice for the subsequent downstream learning tasks. Furthermore, representation dimensions are seldom subject to hyperparameter tuning due to computational constraints. The purpose of this paper is to demonstrate that a surprisingly simple and efficient recursive compression procedure can be sufficient to both significantly compress the initial representation, but also potentially improve its performance when considering the task of text classification. Having smaller and less noisy representations is the desired property during deployment, as orders of magnitude smaller models can significantly reduce the computational overload and with it the deployment costs. We propose CoRe, a straightforward, representation learner-agnostic framework suitable for representation compression. The CoRe's performance is showcased and studied on a collection of 17 real-life corpora from biomedical, news, social media, and literary domains. We explored CoRe's behavior when considering contextual and non-contextual document representations, different compression levels, and 9 different compression algorithms. Current results based on more than 100,000 compression experiments indicate that recursive Singular Value Decomposition offers a very good trade-off between the compression efficiency and performance, making CoRe useful in many existing, representation-dependent NLP pipelines.
COMPUTERS
fcp.co

Use 3D Models Directly in Final Cut Pro with Coremelt's ModelX

Now you can use 3D models directly in Final Cut Pro with Coremelt's ModelX. We also have a coupon code for money off!. Editing is all about timing, it could be the delivery of dialogue or matching elements to music. The key here is to be able to move or trim items in respect to each other to get the desired pace, impact or emotion. And that's not really what motion graphics programs are good at, that's what an NLE is for.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bounded vorticity for the 3D Ginzburg-Landau model and an isoflux problem

We consider the full three-dimensional Ginzburg-Landau model of superconductivity with applied magnetic field, in the regime where the intensity of the applied field is close to the "first critical field" $H_{c_1}$ at which vortex filaments appear, and in the asymptotics of a small inverse Ginzburg-Landau parameter $\varepsilon$. This onset of vorticity is directly related to an "isoflux problem" on curves (finding a curve that maximizes the ratio of a magnetic flux by its length), whose study was initiated in [Román, C. On the First Critical Field in the Three Dimensional Ginzburg-Landau Model of Superconductivity. Commun. Math. Phys. 367, 317-349 (2019). this https URL] and which we continue here. By assuming a nondegeneracy condition for this isoflux problem, which we show holds at least for instance in the case of a ball, we prove that if the intensity of the applied field remains below $H_{c_1}+ C \log |\log \varepsilon|$, the total vorticity remains bounded independently of $\varepsilon$, with vortex lines concentrating near the maximizer of the isoflux problem, thus extending to the three-dimensional setting a two-dimensional result of [Sandier, E., Serfaty, S. Ginzburg-Landau minimizers near the first critical field have bounded vorticity. Cal Var 17, 17-28 (2003). this https URL]. We finish by showing an improved estimate on the value of $H_{c_1}$ in some specific simple geometries.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy