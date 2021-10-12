MGH: Metadata Guided Hypergraph Modeling for Unsupervised Person Re-identification

In 1977, Erdős asked the following question: for any integers $t,n \in \mathbb{N}$, if $G_1 , \dots , G_n$ are complete graphs such that each $G_i$ has at most $n$ vertices and every pair of them shares at most $t$ vertices, what is the largest possible chromatic number of the union $\bigcup_{i=1}^{n} G_i$? The equivalent dual formulation of this question asks for the largest chromatic index of an $n$-vertex hypergraph with maximum degree at most $n$ and codegree at most $t$. For the case $t = 1$, Erdős, Faber, and Lovász famously conjectured that the answer is $n$, which was recently proved by the authors for all sufficiently large $n$. In this paper, we answer this question of Erdős for $t \geq 2$ in a strong sense, by proving that every $n$-vertex hypergraph with maximum degree at most $(1-o(1))tn$ and codegree at most $t$ has chromatic index at most $tn$ for any $t,n \in \mathbb{N}$. Moreover, equality holds if and only if the hypergraph is a $t$-fold projective plane of order $k$, where $n = k^2 + k + 1$. Thus, for every $t \in \mathbb N$, this bound is best possible for infinitely many integers $n$. This result also holds for the list chromatic index.

MATHEMATICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO