CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Defocus Map Estimation and Deblurring from a Single Dual-Pixel Image

By Shumian Xin, Neal Wadhwa, Tianfan Xue, Jonathan T. Barron, Pratul P. Srinivasan, Jiawen Chen, Ioannis Gkioulekas, Rahul Garg
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Shumian Xin, Neal Wadhwa, Tianfan Xue, Jonathan T. Barron, Pratul P. Srinivasan, Jiawen Chen, Ioannis Gkioulekas, Rahul Garg. We present a method that takes as input a single dual-pixel image, and simultaneously estimates the image's defocus map -- the amount

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

More Google Pixel 6 phone, Pixel Stand images leaked

Another day, new images and information about the upcoming Pixel 6 series are released. Google will make the official launch of the new Pixel phones on October 19. That is less than two weeks from today which means we can confirm everything we know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro soon. Master leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared several images not only of the Pixel phone but also of the second-generation Pixel Stand. These photos are closer to the final design as they appear to be legit.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens produces a stunning 8K virtual reality image

Bring 3D virtual reality to the EOS R5 camera with the Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens. It’s capable of shooting stereoscopic 3D 180-degree VR imagery to a single image sensor and offers the ability to view content in full capacity. Moreover, this Canon lens features a 190-degree field of view and subwavelength coating technology to provide impressive control in backlit conditions. As a result, you have the freedom to shoot high-quality footage any time of the day. In fact, the built-in gelatin filter holder allows you to use ND gel filters in bright environments to obtain a bright aperture. Finally, this lens offers versatile exposure control with a maximum aperture of a bright f/2.8 to f/16. So you can operate this lens just like other RF mount lenses.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Blur#Smartphone#Defocus Map Estimation
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

More Google Pixel 6 series details, images leaked yet again

The new Pixel 6 smartphones will be unveiled in about a week. Google has confirmed the date. The Pixel 6 Fall Launch will happen on October 19. Several leaks have already revealed different details. We probably know much information but we have yet to receive confirmation. That will happen when Google makes the official announcement. Carphone Warehouse posted interesting details over the weekend but the page has since been removed. But thanks to eagle-eyed sources who got screenshots and revealed what they know.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Leaked Pixel 6 images show camera bump, color variants, and more

Google is all set to announce its Pixel 6 series next week. Not that we’ve seen anything — a massive Pixel 6 leak over the weekend revealed pretty much everything we needed to know about it. However, we’re yet to see how big that rectangular camera bump of Pixel 6 is and its official colors (though we know the names of it).
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Dual-branch Attention-In-Attention Transformer for single-channel speech enhancement

Curriculum learning begins to thrive in the speech enhancement area, which decouples the original spectrum estimation task into multiple easier sub-tasks to achieve better performance. Motivated by that, we propose a dual-branch attention-in-attention transformer dubbed DB-AIAT to handle both coarse- and fine-grained regions of the spectrum in parallel. From a complementary perspective, a magnitude masking branch is proposed to coarsely estimate the overall magnitude spectrum, and simultaneously a complex refining branch is elaborately designed to compensate for the missing spectral details and implicitly derive phase information. Within each branch, we propose a novel attention-in-attention transformer-based module to replace the conventional RNNs and temporal convolutional networks for temporal sequence modeling. Specifically, the proposed attention-in-attention transformer consists of adaptive temporal-frequency attention transformer blocks and an adaptive hierarchical attention module, aiming to capture long-term temporal-frequency dependencies and further aggregate global hierarchical contextual information. Experimental results on Voice Bank + DEMAND demonstrate that DB-AIAT yields state-of-the-art performance (e.g., 3.31 PESQ, 94.7% STOI and 10.79dB SSNR) over previous advanced systems with a relatively small model size (2.81M).
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro differences revealed through leaked images

Google has confirmed that the company will be hosting its next launch event on 19th October where the technology giant will officially announce the next-generation Pixel series smartphones — Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The company has also revealed some details about the upcoming premium smartphones and the devices...
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

The deep generative decoder: Using MAP estimates of representations

A deep generative model is characterized by a representation space, its distribution, and a neural network mapping the representation to a distribution over vectors in feature space. Common methods such as variational autoencoders (VAEs) apply variational inference for training the neural network, but optimizing these models is often non-trivial. The encoder adds to the complexity of the model and introduces an amortization gap and the quality of the variational approximation is usually unknown. Additionally, the balance of the loss terms of the objective function heavily influences performance. Therefore, we argue that it is worthwhile to investigate a much simpler approximation which finds representations and their distribution by maximizing the model likelihood via back-propagation. In this approach, there is no encoder, and we therefore call it a Deep Generative Decoder (DGD). Using the CIFAR10 data set, we show that the DGD is easier and faster to optimize than the VAE, achieves more consistent low reconstruction errors of test data, and alleviates the problem of balancing the reconstruction and distribution loss terms. Although the model in its simple form cannot compete with state-of-the-art image generation approaches, it obtains better image generation scores than the variational approach on the CIFAR10 data. We demonstrate on MNIST data how the use of a Gaussian mixture with priors can lead to a clear separation of classes in a 2D representation space, and how the DGD can be used with labels to obtain a supervised representation.
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Single board computer gets dual Cortex-A72, quad Cortex-A53 and Mali-T860MP4 for digital signage

Kontron has used a six-core Rockchip RK3399K processor with graphics to create a SMARC 2.1 single-board computer for non-critical applications such as digital signage, point-of-sale and point-of-information use. Called the SMARC-fA3399 module, it has dual Arm Cortex-A72 cores and a quad-core Cortex-A53. “An integrated Arm Mali-T860MP4 GPU provides high performance...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SpecSinGAN: Sound Effect Variation Synthesis Using Single-Image GANs

Single-image generative adversarial networks learn from the internal distribution of a single training example to generate variations of it, removing the need of a large dataset. In this paper we introduce SpecSinGAN, an unconditional generative architecture that takes a single one-shot sound effect (e.g., a footstep; a character jump) and produces novel variations of it, as if they were different takes from the same recording session. We explore the use of multi-channel spectrograms to train the model on the various layers that comprise a single sound effect. A listening study comparing our model to real recordings and to digital signal processing procedural audio models in terms of sound plausibility and variation revealed that SpecSinGAN is more plausible and varied than the procedural audio models considered, when using multi-channel spectrograms. Sound examples can be found at the project website: this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Acousto-optically driven single-shot ultrafast optical imaging

Driven by many applications in a wide span of scientific fields, a myriad of advanced ultrafastimaging techniques have emerged in the last decade, featuring record-high imaging speeds abovea trillion-frame-per-second with long sequence depths. Although bringing remarkable insights invarious ultrafast phenomena, their application out of a laboratory environment is however limitedin most cases, either by the cost, complexity of operation or by an heavy data processing. We thenreport a flexible single-shot imaging technique combining sequentially-timed all-optical mappingphotography (STAMP) with acousto-optics programmable dispersive filtering. The full controlover the acquisition parameters is enabled via the spectro-temporal tailoring of the imaging pulsesin an electrically-driven spectral phase and amplitude shaper in which the pulse shaping in boththe temporal and spectral domains is controlled through the interaction of the light field with anacoustic wave. Here, contrary to most single-shot techniques, the frame rate, exposure time and frameintensities can be independently adjusted in a wide range of pulse durations and chirp values, makingthe system remarkably versatile and user-friendly. The imaging speed of the system as well as itsflexibility are validated by visualizing ultrashort events on both the picosecond and nanosecond timescales. With the perspective of real-world applications and to achieve the highest technical simplicity,we eventually demonstrate its lensless operation based on digital in-line holography. The virtues andlimitations as well as the potential improvements of this on-demand ultrafast imaging method arecritically discussed.
SCIENCE
Phone Arena

Latest render dump from top tipster shows the 5G Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in multiple colors

Next Tuesday, Google is going to unveil the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. While we've already seen a number of images showing off the new phones, today tipster Evan Blass posted renders of the two phones along with some images of cases for the phones, and what Blass calls "lifestyle" shots of the phones. The Pixel 6 will carry a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 1080 x 2340 resolution, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Joint 3D Human Shape Recovery from A Single Imag with Bilayer-Graph

The ability to estimate the 3D human shape and pose from images can be useful in many contexts. Recent approaches have explored using graph convolutional networks and achieved promising results. The fact that the 3D shape is represented by a mesh, an undirected graph, makes graph convolutional networks a natural fit for this problem. However, graph convolutional networks have limited representation power. Information from nodes in the graph is passed to connected neighbors, and propagation of information requires successive graph convolutions. To overcome this limitation, we propose a dual-scale graph approach. We use a coarse graph, derived from a dense graph, to estimate the human's 3D pose, and the dense graph to estimate the 3D shape. Information in coarse graphs can be propagated over longer distances compared to dense graphs. In addition, information about pose can guide to recover local shape detail and vice versa. We recognize that the connection between coarse and dense is itself a graph, and introduce graph fusion blocks to exchange information between graphs with different scales. We train our model end-to-end and show that we can achieve state-of-the-art results for several evaluation datasets.
SCIENCE
Android Headlines

These Images Show How Cases Will Protect The Pixel 6 Cameras

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are launching tomorrow, and while we wait for that to happen, a new leak has shown us how cases will protect their rear cameras. Some Pixel 6 series cases surfaced on Twitter, courtesy of Evan Blass. Google’s plastic cases for the Pixel 6...
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Image Protection against Forgery and Pixel Tampering based on a Triple Hybrid Security Approach

Due to the widespread of advanced digital imaging devices, forgery of digital images became more serious attack patterns. In this attack scenario, the attacker tries to manipulate the digital image to conceal some meaningful information of the genuine image for malicious purposes. This leads to increase security interest about protecting images against integrity tampers. This paper proposes a novel technique for protecting colored images against forgery and pixel tamper. The proposed approach is designed as a hybrid model from three security techniques, Message Digest hashing algorithm (MD5), Advanced Encryption Standard-128 bits (AES), and Stenography. The proposed approach has been evaluated using set of image quality metrics for testing the impact of embedding the protection code on image quality. The evaluation results proved that protecting image based on Least Significant Bit (LSB) is the best technique that keep image quality compared with other two bit-substitution methods. Moreover, the results proved the superiority of the proposed approach compared with other technique in the literature.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning multiplane images from single views with self-supervision

Gustavo Sutter P. Carvalho, Diogo C. Luvizon, Antonio Joia Neto, Andre G. C. Pacheco, Otavio A. B. Penatti. Generating static novel views from an already captured image is a hard task in computer vision and graphics, in particular when the single input image has dynamic parts such as persons or moving objects. In this paper, we tackle this problem by proposing a new framework, called CycleMPI, that is capable of learning a multiplane image representation from single images through a cyclic training strategy for self-supervision. Our framework does not require stereo data for training, therefore it can be trained with massive visual data from the Internet, resulting in a better generalization capability even for very challenging cases. Although our method does not require stereo data for supervision, it reaches results on stereo datasets comparable to the state of the art in a zero-shot scenario. We evaluated our method on RealEstate10K and Mannequin Challenge datasets for view synthesis and presented qualitative results on Places II dataset.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy