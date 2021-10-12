CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convolutional Neural Networks Are Not Invariant to Translation, but They Can Learn to Be

By Valerio Biscione, Jeffrey S. Bowers
 10 days ago

When seeing a new object, humans can immediately recognize it across different retinal locations: the internal object representation is invariant to translation. It is commonly believed that Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) are architecturally invariant to translation thanks to the convolution and/or pooling operations

