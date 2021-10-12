CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign Language Recognition via Skeleton-Aware Multi-Model Ensemble

By Songyao Jiang, Bin Sun, Lichen Wang, Yue Bai, Kunpeng Li, Yun Fu
 10 days ago

Sign language is commonly used by deaf or mute people to communicate but requires extensive effort to master. It is usually performed with the fast yet delicate movement of hand gestures, body posture, and even facial expressions. Current Sign Language Recognition (SLR) methods usually extract features via deep neural networks and

