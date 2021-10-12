CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAda! Temporally-Adaptive Convolutions for Video Understanding

By Ziyuan Huang, Shiwei Zhang, Liang Pan, Zhiwu Qing, Mingqian Tang, Ziwei Liu, Marcelo H. Ang Jr
 10 days ago

Spatial convolutions are widely used in numerous deep video models. It fundamentally assumes spatio-temporal invariance, i.e., using shared weights for every location in different frames. This work presents Temporally-Adaptive Convolutions (TAdaConv) for video understanding, which shows that adaptive weight calibration along the temporal

Multistage linguistic conditioning of convolutional layers for speech emotion recognition

In this contribution, we investigate the effectiveness of deep fusion of text and audio features for categorical and dimensional speech emotion recognition (SER). We propose a novel, multistage fusion method where the two information streams are integrated in several layers of a deep neural network (DNN), and contrast it with a single-stage one where the streams are merged in a single point. Both methods depend on extracting summary linguistic embeddings from a pre-trained BERT model, and conditioning one or more intermediate representations of a convolutional model operating on log-Mel spectrograms. Experiments on the widely used IEMOCAP and MSP-Podcast databases demonstrate that the two fusion methods clearly outperform a shallow (late) fusion baseline and their unimodal constituents, both in terms of quantitative performance and qualitative behaviour. Our accompanying analysis further reveals a hitherto unexplored role of the underlying dialogue acts on unimodal and bimodal SER, with different models showing a biased behaviour across different acts. Overall, our multistage fusion shows better quantitative performance, surpassing all alternatives on most of our evaluations. This illustrates the potential of multistage fusion in better assimilating text and audio information.
PODCAST
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fake Android security update installs FluBot malware on devices

Another month and another headache for Android users as the tarnished banking Trojan “FluBot” again makes an appearance. This time around it is tricking the users into downloading a phony security update that’s actually disguised as malware itself. Ironically, this download will not heal your device in any way, in fact, it will bring more trouble to the Android ecosystem. If you fall for this trick and click on the message, it will install the FluBot malware, which was earlier disguised as a text message.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
INTERNET
Continuous Conditional Random Field Convolution for Point Cloud Segmentation

Point cloud segmentation is the foundation of 3D environmental perception for modern intelligent systems. To solve this problem and image segmentation, conditional random fields (CRFs) are usually formulated as discrete models in label space to encourage label consistency, which is actually a kind of postprocessing. In this paper, we reconsider the CRF in feature space for point cloud segmentation because it can capture the structure of features well to improve the representation ability of features rather than simply smoothing. Therefore, we first model the point cloud features with a continuous quadratic energy model and formulate its solution process as a message-passing graph convolution, by which it can be easily integrated into a deep network. We theoretically demonstrate that the message passing in the graph convolution is equivalent to the mean-field approximation of a continuous CRF model. Furthermore, we build an encoder-decoder network based on the proposed continuous CRF graph convolution (CRFConv), in which the CRFConv embedded in the decoding layers can restore the details of high-level features that were lost in the encoding stage to enhance the location ability of the network, thereby benefiting segmentation. Analogous to the CRFConv, we show that the classical discrete CRF can also work collaboratively with the proposed network via another graph convolution to further improve the segmentation results. Experiments on various point cloud benchmarks demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed method. Compared with the state-of-the-art methods, the proposed method can also achieve competitive segmentation performance.
SOFTWARE
The Conversation U.S.

Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

Facebook’s smart glasses ambitions are in the news again. The company has launched a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. In September, Facebook unveiled its Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built in. The glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions. The research project aims to add augmented reality features to smart glasses using artificial intelligence technologies that could provide wearers with a wealth of information, including the ability to get answers to questions like “Where did I leave my keys?” Facebook’s vision also includes...
ELECTRONICS
Benchmarking the Robustness of Spatial-Temporal Models Against Corruptions

The state-of-the-art deep neural networks are vulnerable to common corruptions (e.g., input data degradations, distortions, and disturbances caused by weather changes, system error, and processing). While much progress has been made in analyzing and improving the robustness of models in image understanding, the robustness in video understanding is largely unexplored. In this paper, we establish a corruption robustness benchmark, Mini Kinetics-C and Mini SSV2-C, which considers temporal corruptions beyond spatial corruptions in images. We make the first attempt to conduct an exhaustive study on the corruption robustness of established CNN-based and Transformer-based spatial-temporal models. The study provides some guidance on robust model design and training: Transformer-based model performs better than CNN-based models on corruption robustness; the generalization ability of spatial-temporal models implies robustness against temporal corruptions; model corruption robustness (especially robustness in the temporal domain) enhances with computational cost and model capacity, which may contradict the current trend of improving the computational efficiency of models. Moreover, we find the robustness intervention for image-related tasks (e.g., training models with noise) may not work for spatial-temporal models.
COMPUTERS
Lightweight Convolutional Neural Networks By Hypercomplex Parameterization

Hypercomplex neural networks have proved to reduce the overall number of parameters while ensuring valuable performances by leveraging the properties of Clifford algebras. Recently, hypercomplex linear layers have been further improved by involving efficient parameterized Kronecker products. In this paper, we define the parameterization of hypercomplex convolutional layers to develop lightweight and efficient large-scale convolutional models. Our method grasps the convolution rules and the filters organization directly from data without requiring a rigidly predefined domain structure to follow. The proposed approach is flexible to operate in any user-defined or tuned domain, from 1D to $n$D regardless of whether the algebra rules are preset. Such a malleability allows processing multidimensional inputs in their natural domain without annexing further dimensions, as done, instead, in quaternion neural networks for 3D inputs like color images. As a result, the proposed method operates with $1/n$ free parameters as regards its analog in the real domain. We demonstrate the versatility of this approach to multiple domains of application by performing experiments on various image datasets as well as audio datasets in which our method outperforms real and quaternion-valued counterparts.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Multimodal Approach for Assessing Neuromotor Coordination in Schizophrenia Using Convolutional Neural Networks

This study investigates the speech articulatory coordination in schizophrenia subjects exhibiting strong positive symptoms (e.g. hallucinations and delusions), using two distinct channel-delay correlation methods. We show that the schizophrenic subjects with strong positive symptoms and who are markedly ill pose complex articulatory coordination pattern in facial and speech gestures than what is observed in healthy subjects. This distinction in speech coordination pattern is used to train a multimodal convolutional neural network (CNN) which uses video and audio data during speech to distinguish schizophrenic patients with strong positive symptoms from healthy subjects. We also show that the vocal tract variables (TVs) which correspond to place of articulation and glottal source outperform the Mel-frequency Cepstral Coefficients (MFCCs) when fused with Facial Action Units (FAUs) in the proposed multimodal network. For the clinical dataset we collected, our best performing multimodal network improves the mean F1 score for detecting schizophrenia by around 18% with respect to the full vocal tract coordination (FVTC) baseline method implemented with fusing FAUs and MFCCs.
MENTAL HEALTH
Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Using Custom-Designed Convolutional Neural Network

Fahman Saeed, Muhammad Hussain, Senior Member, IEEE, Hatim A Aboalsamh, Senior Member, IEEE, Fadwa Al Adel, Adi Mohammed Al Owaifeer. The prevalence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) has reached 34.6% worldwide and is a major cause of blindness among middle-aged diabetic patients. Regular DR screening using fundus photography helps detect its complications and prevent its progression to advanced levels. As manual screening is time-consuming and subjective, machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) have been employed to aid graders. However, the existing CNN-based methods use either pre-trained CNN models or a brute force approach to design new CNN models, which are not customized to the complexity of fundus images. To overcome this issue, we introduce an approach for custom-design of CNN models, whose architectures are adapted to the structural patterns of fundus images and better represent the DR-relevant features. It takes the leverage of k-medoid clustering, principal component analysis (PCA), and inter-class and intra-class variations to automatically determine the depth and width of a CNN model. The designed models are lightweight, adapted to the internal structures of fundus images, and encode the discriminative patterns of DR lesions. The technique is validated on a local dataset from King Saud University Medical City, Saudi Arabia, and two challenging benchmark datasets from Kaggle: EyePACS and APTOS2019. The custom-designed models outperform the famous pre-trained CNN models like ResNet152, Densnet121, and ResNeSt50 with a significant decrease in the number of parameters and compete well with the state-of-the-art CNN-based DR screening methods. The proposed approach is helpful for DR screening under diverse clinical settings and referring the patients who may need further assessment and treatment to expert ophthalmologists.
HEALTH
New Insights into Graph Convolutional Networks using Neural Tangent Kernels

Graph Convolutional Networks (GCNs) have emerged as powerful tools for learning on network structured data. Although empirically successful, GCNs exhibit certain behaviour that has no rigorous explanation -- for instance, the performance of GCNs significantly degrades with increasing network depth, whereas it improves marginally with depth using skip connections. This paper focuses on semi-supervised learning on graphs, and explains the above observations through the lens of Neural Tangent Kernels (NTKs). We derive NTKs corresponding to infinitely wide GCNs (with and without skip connections). Subsequently, we use the derived NTKs to identify that, with suitable normalisation, network depth does not always drastically reduce the performance of GCNs -- a fact that we also validate through extensive simulation. Furthermore, we propose NTK as an efficient `surrogate model' for GCNs that does not suffer from performance fluctuations due to hyper-parameter tuning since it is a hyper-parameter free deterministic kernel. The efficacy of this idea is demonstrated through a comparison of different skip connections for GCNs using the surrogate NTKs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
UniNet: Unified Architecture Search with Convolution, Transformer, and MLP

Recently, transformer and multi-layer perceptron (MLP) architectures have achieved impressive results on various vision tasks. A few works investigated manually combining those operators to design visual network architectures, and can achieve satisfactory performances to some extent. In this paper, we propose to jointly search the optimal combination of convolution, transformer, and MLP for building a series of all-operator network architectures with high performances on visual tasks. We empirically identify that the widely-used strided convolution or pooling based down-sampling modules become the performance bottlenecks when the operators are combined to form a network. To better tackle the global context captured by the transformer and MLP operators, we propose two novel context-aware down-sampling modules, which can better adapt to the global information encoded by transformer and MLP operators. To this end, we jointly search all operators and down-sampling modules in a unified search space. Notably, Our searched network UniNet (Unified Network) outperforms state-of-the-art pure convolution-based architecture, EfficientNet, and pure transformer-based architecture, Swin-Transformer, on multiple public visual benchmarks, ImageNet classification, COCO object detection, and ADE20K semantic segmentation.
COMPUTERS
Characterizing and Demystifying the Implicit Convolution Algorithm on Commercial Matrix-Multiplication Accelerators

Many of today's deep neural network accelerators, e.g., Google's TPU and NVIDIA's tensor core, are built around accelerating the general matrix multiplication (i.e., GEMM). However, supporting convolution on GEMM-based accelerators is not trivial. The naive method explicitly lowers the convolution to GEMM, commonly known as im2col, which introduces significant performance and memory overhead. Existing implicit im2col algorithms require unscalable hardware and are inefficient in supporting important convolution variants such as strided convolution. In this paper, we propose a memory-efficient and hardware-friendly implicit im2col algorithm used by Google's TPU, which dynamically converts a convolution into a GEMM with practically zero performance and memory overhead, fully unleashing the power of GEMM engines. Through comprehensive experimental results, we quantitatively argue that this algorithm has been adopted in commercial closed-source platforms, and we are the first to describe its high-level idea and implementation details. Finally, we show that our algorithm can also be generally applied to Nvidia's Tensor Cores (TC), matching and out-performing the measured performance on TCs.
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

Does This New Feature Revolutionise Convolution Reverbs?

Convolution reverbs promise so much but often leave the user frustrated by the lack of flexibility compared to using an algorithmic reverb. They can be stunningly realistic but if the impulse is close to what you want but needs a tweak to be just right, you might find yourself reaching for your favourite algorithmic reverb instead.
TECHNOLOGY
Multi-Modal Interaction Graph Convolutional Network for Temporal Language Localization in Videos

This paper focuses on tackling the problem of temporal language localization in videos, which aims to identify the start and end points of a moment described by a natural language sentence in an untrimmed video. However, it is non-trivial since it requires not only the comprehensive understanding of the video and sentence query, but also the accurate semantic correspondence capture between them. Existing efforts are mainly centered on exploring the sequential relation among video clips and query words to reason the video and sentence query, neglecting the other intra-modal relations (e.g., semantic similarity among video clips and syntactic dependency among the query words). Towards this end, in this work, we propose a Multi-modal Interaction Graph Convolutional Network (MIGCN), which jointly explores the complex intra-modal relations and inter-modal interactions residing in the video and sentence query to facilitate the understanding and semantic correspondence capture of the video and sentence query. In addition, we devise an adaptive context-aware localization method, where the context information is taken into the candidate moments and the multi-scale fully connected layers are designed to rank and adjust the boundary of the generated coarse candidate moments with different lengths. Extensive experiments on Charades-STA and ActivityNet datasets demonstrate the promising performance and superior efficiency of our model.
COMPUTERS
Decomposing Convolutional Neural Networks into Reusable and Replaceable Modules

Training from scratch is the most common way to build a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) based model. What if we can build new CNN models by reusing parts from previously build CNN models? What if we can improve a CNN model by replacing (possibly faulty) parts with other parts? In both cases, instead of training, can we identify the part responsible for each output class (module) in the model(s) and reuse or replace only the desired output classes to build a model? Prior work has proposed decomposing dense-based networks into modules (one for each output class) to enable reusability and replaceability in various scenarios. However, this work is limited to the dense layers and based on the one-to-one relationship between the nodes in consecutive layers. Due to the shared architecture in the CNN model, prior work cannot be adapted directly. In this paper, we propose to decompose a CNN model used for image classification problems into modules for each output class. These modules can further be reused or replaced to build a new model. We have evaluated our approach with CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, and ImageNet tiny datasets with three variations of ResNet models and found that enabling decomposition comes with a small cost (2.38% and 0.81% for top-1 and top-5 accuracy, respectively). Also, building a model by reusing or replacing modules can be done with a 2.3% and 0.5% average loss of accuracy. Furthermore, reusing and replacing these modules reduces CO2e emission by ~37 times compared to training the model from scratch.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Convolutional Neural Networks Are Not Invariant to Translation, but They Can Learn to Be

When seeing a new object, humans can immediately recognize it across different retinal locations: the internal object representation is invariant to translation. It is commonly believed that Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) are architecturally invariant to translation thanks to the convolution and/or pooling operations they are endowed with. In fact, several studies have found that these networks systematically fail to recognise new objects on untrained locations. In this work, we test a wide variety of CNNs architectures showing how, apart from DenseNet-121, none of the models tested was architecturally invariant to translation. Nevertheless, all of them could learn to be invariant to translation. We show how this can be achieved by pretraining on ImageNet, and it is sometimes possible with much simpler data sets when all the items are fully translated across the input canvas. At the same time, this invariance can be disrupted by further training due to catastrophic forgetting/interference. These experiments show how pretraining a network on an environment with the right `latent' characteristics (a more naturalistic environment) can result in the network learning deep perceptual rules which would dramatically improve subsequent generalization.
COMPUTERS
Space-Time-Separable Graph Convolutional Network for Pose Forecasting

Human pose forecasting is a complex structured-data sequence-modelling task, which has received increasing attention, also due to numerous potential applications. Research has mainly addressed the temporal dimension as time series and the interaction of human body joints with a kinematic tree or by a graph. This has decoupled the two aspects and leveraged progress from the relevant fields, but it has also limited the understanding of the complex structural joint spatio-temporal dynamics of the human pose. Here we propose a novel Space-Time-Separable Graph Convolutional Network (STS-GCN) for pose forecasting. For the first time, STS-GCN models the human pose dynamics only with a graph convolutional network (GCN), including the temporal evolution and the spatial joint interaction within a single-graph framework, which allows the cross-talk of motion and spatial correlations. Concurrently, STS-GCN is the first space-time-separable GCN: the space-time graph connectivity is factored into space and time affinity matrices, which bottlenecks the space-time cross-talk, while enabling full joint-joint and time-time correlations. Both affinity matrices are learnt end-to-end, which results in connections substantially deviating from the standard kinematic tree and the linear-time time series. In experimental evaluation on three complex, recent and large-scale benchmarks, Human3.6M [Ionescu et al. TPAMI'14], AMASS [Mahmood et al. ICCV'19] and 3DPW [Von Marcard et al. ECCV'18], STS-GCN outperforms the state-of-the-art, surpassing the current best technique [Mao et al. ECCV'20] by over 32% in average at the most difficult long-term predictions, while only requiring 1.7% of its parameters. We explain the results qualitatively and illustrate the graph interactions by the factored joint-joint and time-time learnt graph connections.
SCIENCE
Multi-Relation Aware Temporal Interaction Network Embedding

Temporal interaction networks are formed in many fields, e.g., e-commerce, online education, and social network service. Temporal interaction network embedding can effectively mine the information in temporal interaction networks, which is of great significance to the above fields. Usually, the occurrence of an interaction affects not only the nodes directly involved in the interaction (interacting nodes), but also the neighbor nodes of interacting nodes. However, existing temporal interaction network embedding methods only use historical interaction relations to mine neighbor nodes, ignoring other relation types. In this paper, we propose a multi-relation aware temporal interaction network embedding method (MRATE). Based on historical interactions, MRATE mines historical interaction relations, common interaction relations, and interaction sequence similarity relations to obtain the neighbor based embeddings of interacting nodes. The hierarchical multi-relation aware aggregation method in MRATE first employs graph attention networks (GATs) to aggregate the interaction impacts propagated through a same relation type and then combines the aggregated interaction impacts from multiple relation types through the self-attention mechanism. Experiments are conducted on three public temporal interaction network datasets, and the experimental results show the effectiveness of MRATE.
EDUCATION
Learning Temporally Causal Latent Processes from General Temporal Data

Our goal is to recover time-delayed latent causal variables and identify their relations from measured temporal data. Estimating causally-related latent variables from observations is particularly challenging as the latent variables are not uniquely recoverable in the most general case. In this work, we consider both a nonparametric, nonstationary setting and a parametric setting for the latent processes and propose two provable conditions under which temporally causal latent processes can be identified from their nonlinear mixtures. We propose LEAP, a theoretically-grounded architecture that extends Variational Autoencoders (VAEs) by enforcing our conditions through proper constraints in causal process prior. Experimental results on various data sets demonstrate that temporally causal latent processes are reliably identified from observed variables under different dependency structures and that our approach considerably outperforms baselines that do not leverage history or nonstationarity information. This is one of the first works that successfully recover time-delayed latent processes from nonlinear mixtures without using sparsity or minimality assumptions.
SCIENCE
Evolutionary Dynamics on Sequential Temporal Networks

Studies on the evolution of cooperation among a population of individuals are essential in evolutionary dynamics. Population structure is a key factor affecting the evolution of cooperation. Temporal networks with randomly active nodes and edges have been demonstrated to facilitate the evolution of cooperation relative to their static counterparts. However, the evolution of temporal networks is usually accompanied by the successive growth of nodes and edges instead of random activations. Here, we first consider sequential temporal networks with individuals entering them successively and study evolutionary dynamics on the networks. We derive explicit conditions under which sequential temporal networks promote the evolution of cooperation. Specifically, we discover systematical characteristics of new nodes and edges during the network evolution, which provide the advantage of sequential temporal networks in favoring cooperation. Finally, we confirm that both synthetic and empirical data present such advantages on sequential temporal networks. Our results advance the study of evolutionary dynamics on temporal networks theoretically, which is pivotal to foster the evolution of cooperation.
SCIENCE

