Improved Pillar with Fine-grained Feature for 3D Object Detection

Advanced neural network architectures work by learning feature interactions. Bilinear pooling originated in the computer vision community as a method for fine-grained visual recognition. Or in a less fancy language, a method that looks for specific details when recognizing and classifying visual objects. At a high level, the approach works as follows. Given an input image I, we feed I into two different deep convolutional neural networks A and B, see Figure 1. After applying several pooling and non-linear transformations we output a feature map from both A and B. These two networks might be pretrained in order to solve different tasks. The intuition is that in this way A and B learn different features from the input image. For example, A was trained to detect basic objects shapes, while B detects texture features. Then the output features from A and B are combined by the so-called bilinear pooling layer. This simply means that we combine every feature from A with every feature from B by taking their inner product. The reader might notice that this is similar to the polynomial kernel of degree 2 in support vector machines. The intuition behind the bilinear pooling layer is those feature interactions allow us to detect more specific details of the image.

