CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Video Is Graph: Structured Graph Module for Video Action Recognition

By Rong-Chang Li, Tianyang Xu, Xiao-Jun Wu, Josef Kittler
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

In the field of action recognition, video clips are always treated as ordered frames for subsequent processing. To achieve spatio-temporal perception, existing approaches propose to embed adjacent temporal interaction in the convolutional layer. The global semantic information can therefore

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Traffic Flow Forecasting with Spatial-Temporal Graph Diffusion Network

Accurate forecasting of citywide traffic flow has been playing critical role in a variety of spatial-temporal mining applications, such as intelligent traffic control and public risk assessment. While previous work has made significant efforts to learn traffic temporal dynamics and spatial dependencies, two key limitations exist in current models. First, only the neighboring spatial correlations among adjacent regions are considered in most existing methods, and the global inter-region dependency is ignored. Additionally, these methods fail to encode the complex traffic transition regularities exhibited with time-dependent and multi-resolution in nature. To tackle these challenges, we develop a new traffic prediction framework-Spatial-Temporal Graph Diffusion Network (ST-GDN). In particular, ST-GDN is a hierarchically structured graph neural architecture which learns not only the local region-wise geographical dependencies, but also the spatial semantics from a global perspective. Furthermore, a multi-scale attention network is developed to empower ST-GDN with the capability of capturing multi-level temporal dynamics. Experiments on several real-life traffic datasets demonstrate that ST-GDN outperforms different types of state-of-the-art baselines. Source codes of implementations are available at this https URL.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Advances in Scaling Community Discovery Methods for Large Signed Graph Networks

Community detection is a common task in social network analysis (SNA) with applications in a variety of fields including medicine, criminology, and business. Despite the popularity of community detection, there is no clear consensus on the most effective methodology for signed networks. In this paper, we summarize the development of community detection in signed networks and evaluate current state-of-the-art techniques on several real-world data sets. First, we give a comprehensive background of community detection in signed graphs. Next, we compare various adaptations of the Laplacian matrix in recovering ground-truth community labels via spectral clustering in small signed graph data sets. Then, we evaluate the scalability of leading algorithms on small, large, dense, and sparse real-world signed graph networks. We conclude with a discussion of our novel findings and recommendations for extensions and improvements in state-of-the-art techniques for signed graph community discovery in large, sparse, real-world signed graphs.
arxiv.org

Fast Attributed Graph Embedding via Density of States

Given a node-attributed graph, how can we efficiently represent it with few numerical features that expressively reflect its topology and attribute information? We propose A-DOGE, for Attributed DOS-based Graph Embedding, based on density of states (DOS, a.k.a. spectral density) to tackle this problem. A-DOGE is designed to fulfill a long desiderata of desirable characteristics. Most notably, it capitalizes on efficient approximation algorithms for DOS, that we extend to blend in node labels and attributes for the first time, making it fast and scalable for large attributed graphs and graph databases. Being based on the entire eigenspectrum of a graph, A-DOGE can capture structural and attribute properties at multiple ("glocal") scales. Moreover, it is unsupervised (i.e. agnostic to any specific objective) and lends itself to various interpretations, which makes it is suitable for exploratory graph mining tasks. Finally, it processes each graph independent of others, making it amenable for streaming settings as well as parallelization. Through extensive experiments, we show the efficacy and efficiency of A-DOGE on exploratory graph analysis and graph classification tasks, where it significantly outperforms unsupervised baselines and achieves competitive performance with modern supervised GNNs, while achieving the best trade-off between accuracy and runtime.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

GCN-SE: Attention as Explainability for Node Classification in Dynamic Graphs

Graph Convolutional Networks (GCNs) are a popular method from graph representation learning that have proved effective for tasks like node classification tasks. Although typical GCN models focus on classifying nodes within a static graph, several recent variants propose node classification in dynamic graphs whose topologies and node attributes change over time, e.g., social networks with dynamic relationships, or literature citation networks with changing co-authorships. These works, however, do not fully address the challenge of flexibly assigning different importance to snapshots of the graph at different times, which depending on the graph dynamics may have more or less predictive power on the labels. We address this challenge by proposing a new method, GCN-SE, that attaches a set of learnable attention weights to graph snapshots at different times, inspired by Squeeze and Excitation Net (SE-Net). We show that GCN-SE outperforms previously proposed node classification methods on a variety of graph datasets. To verify the effectiveness of the attention weight in determining the importance of different graph snapshots, we adapt perturbation-based methods from the field of explainable machine learning to graphical settings and evaluate the correlation between the attention weights learned by GCN-SE and the importance of different snapshots over time. These experiments demonstrate that GCN-SE can in fact identify different snapshots' predictive power for dynamic node classification.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Module#Video Processing#Graph#Video Clips#Node#Sgm#Ucf101
arxiv.org

Spy game: FPT-algorithm, hardness and graph products

In the $(s,d)$-spy game over a graph $G$, $k$ guards and one spy occupy some vertices of $G$ and, at each turn, the spy may move with speed $s$ (along at most $s$ edges) and each guard may move along one edge. The spy and the guards may occupy the same vertices. The spy wins if she reaches a vertex at distance more than the surveilling distance $d$ from every guard. This game was introduced by Cohen et al. in 2016 and is related to two well-studied games: Cops and robber game and Eternal Dominating game. The guard number $gn_{s,d}(G)$ is the minimum number of guards such that the guards have a winning strategy (of controlling the spy) in the graph $G$. In 2018, it was proved that deciding if the spy has a winning strategy is NP-hard for every speed $s\geq 2$ and distance $d\geq 0$. In this paper, we initiate the investigation of the guard number in grids and in graph products. We obtain a strict upper bound on the strong product of two general graphs and obtain examples with King grids that match this bound and other examples for which the guard number is smaller. We also obtain the exact value of the guard number in the lexicographical product of two general graphs for any distance $d\geq 2$. From the algorithmic point of view, we prove a positive result: if the number $k$ of guards is fixed, the spy game is solvable in polynomial XP time $O(n^{3k+2})$ for every speed $s\geq 2$ and distance $d\geq 0$. In other words, the spy game is XP when parameterized by the number of guards. This XP algorithm is used to obtain an FPT algorithm on the $P_4$-fewness of the graph. As a negative result, we prove that the spy game is W[2]-hard even in bipartite graphs when parameterized by the number of guards, for every speed $s\geq 2$ and distance $d\geq 0$, extending the hardness result of Cohen et al. in 2018.
arxiv.org

Global Context Enhanced Social Recommendation with Hierarchical Graph Neural Networks

Social recommendation which aims to leverage social connections among users to enhance the recommendation performance. With the revival of deep learning techniques, many efforts have been devoted to developing various neural network-based social recommender systems, such as attention mechanisms and graph-based message passing frameworks. However, two important challenges have not been well addressed yet: (i) Most of existing social recommendation models fail to fully explore the multi-type user-item interactive behavior as well as the underlying cross-relational inter-dependencies. (ii) While the learned social state vector is able to model pair-wise user dependencies, it still has limited representation capacity in capturing the global social context across users. To tackle these limitations, we propose a new Social Recommendation framework with Hierarchical Graph Neural Networks (SR-HGNN). In particular, we first design a relation-aware reconstructed graph neural network to inject the cross-type collaborative semantics into the recommendation framework. In addition, we further augment SR-HGNN with a social relation encoder based on the mutual information learning paradigm between low-level user embeddings and high-level global representation, which endows SR-HGNN with the capability of capturing the global social contextual signals. Empirical results on three public benchmarks demonstrate that SR-HGNN significantly outperforms state-of-the-art recommendation methods. Source codes are available at: this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

On Explicit Constructions of Extremely Depth Robust Graphs

A directed acyclic graph $G=(V,E)$ is said to be $(e,d)$-depth robust if for every subset $S \subseteq V$ of $|S| \leq e$ nodes the graph $G-S$ still contains a directed path of length $d$. If the graph is $(e,d)$-depth-robust for any $e,d$ such that $e+d \leq (1-\epsilon)|V|$ then the graph is said to be $\epsilon$-extreme depth-robust. In the field of cryptography, (extremely) depth-robust graphs with low indegree have found numerous applications including the design of side-channel resistant Memory-Hard Functions, Proofs of Space and Replication, and in the design of Computationally Relaxed Locally Correctable Codes. In these applications, it is desirable to ensure the graphs are locally navigable, i.e., there is an efficient algorithm $\mathsf{GetParents}$ running in time $\mathrm{polylog} |V|$ which takes as input a node $v \in V$ and returns the set of $v$'s parents. We give the first explicit construction of locally navigable $\epsilon$-extreme depth-robust graphs with indegree $O(\log |V|)$. Previous constructions of $\epsilon$-extreme depth-robust graphs either had indegree $\tilde{\omega}(\log^2 |V|)$ or were not explicit.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Propagation on Multi-relational Graphs for Node Regression

Recent years have witnessed a rise in real-world data captured with rich structural information that can be conveniently depicted by multi-relational graphs. While inference of continuous node features across a simple graph is rather under-studied by the current relational learning research, we go one step further and focus on node regression problem on multi-relational graphs. We take inspiration from the well-known label propagation algorithm aiming at completing categorical features across a simple graph and propose a novel propagation framework for completing missing continuous features at the nodes of a multi-relational and directed graph. Our multi-relational propagation algorithm is composed of iterative neighborhood aggregations which originate from a relational local generative model. Our findings show the benefit of exploiting the multi-relational structure of the data in several node regression scenarios in different settings.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Software
arxiv.org

Stable Prediction on Graphs with Agnostic Distribution Shift

Graph is a flexible and effective tool to represent complex structures in practice and graph neural networks (GNNs) have been shown to be effective on various graph tasks with randomly separated training and testing data. In real applications, however, the distribution of training graph might be different from that of the test one (e.g., users' interactions on the user-item training graph and their actual preference on items, i.e., testing environment, are known to have inconsistencies in recommender systems). Moreover, the distribution of test data is always agnostic when GNNs are trained. Hence, we are facing the agnostic distribution shift between training and testing on graph learning, which would lead to unstable inference of traditional GNNs across different test environments. To address this problem, we propose a novel stable prediction framework for GNNs, which permits both locally and globally stable learning and prediction on graphs. In particular, since each node is partially represented by its neighbors in GNNs, we propose to capture the stable properties for each node (locally stable) by re-weighting the information propagation/aggregation processes. For global stability, we propose a stable regularizer that reduces the training losses on heterogeneous environments and thus warping the GNNs to generalize well. We conduct extensive experiments on several graph benchmarks and a noisy industrial recommendation dataset that is collected from 5 consecutive days during a product promotion festival. The results demonstrate that our method outperforms various SOTA GNNs for stable prediction on graphs with agnostic distribution shift, including shift caused by node labels and attributes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum Error Correction with Reflexive Stabilizer Codes and Cayley Graphs

Long distance communication of digital data, whether through a physical medium or a broadcast signal, is often subjected to noise. To deliver data reliably through noisy communication channels, one must use codes that can detect and correct the particular noise of the channel. For transmission of classical data, error correcting schemes can be as simple as the sending of replicates. For quantum data, and in tandem the development of machines that can process quantum data, quantum error correcting codes must be developed. In addition to a larger set of possible errors, quantum error correcting schemes must contend with other peculiarities of quantum mechanics, such as the no-cloning theorem which can prevent the sending of replicate messages. Stabilizer codes are one family of quantum error correcting codes which can protect and correct errors expressed in terms of the Pauli group, exploiting its group structure and utilizing classical codes and the corresponding duals. We develop and examine a family of quantum stabilizer codes which arise from reflexive stabilizers. Moreover, we provide a mapping from our reflexive stabilizer codes to the well-known CSS codes developed by Calderbank, Shor, and Steane. For the case of a 4-state system we show that these codes can obtain the minimal embedding for code which can correct any flip or phase error. We also provide heuristic algorithms for creating reflexive stabilizer codes starting from the noise of a quantum channel. Furthermore, we show that the problem can be posed in terms of finding maximal Cayley subgraphs with restrictions imposed by the set of potential errors.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Are knowledge graphs AI’s next big thing?

Mike Tung on the problems with search and the future of knowledge representation. Editor’s note: The TDS Podcast is hosted by Jeremie Harris, who is the co-founder of SharpestMinds, a data science mentorship startup. Every week, Jeremie chats with researchers and business leaders at the forefront of the field to unpack the most pressing questions around data science, machine learning, and AI.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Towards Open-World Feature Extrapolation: An Inductive Graph Learning Approach

We target open-world feature extrapolation problem where the feature space of input data goes through expansion and a model trained on partially observed features needs to handle new features in test data without further retraining. The problem is of much significance for dealing with features incrementally collected from different fields. To this end, we propose a new learning paradigm with graph representation and learning. Our framework contains two modules: 1) a backbone network (e.g., feedforward neural nets) as a lower model takes features as input and outputs predicted labels; 2) a graph neural network as an upper model learns to extrapolate embeddings for new features via message passing over a feature-data graph built from observed data. Based on our framework, we design two training strategies, a self-supervised approach and an inductive learning approach, to endow the model with extrapolation ability and alleviate feature-level over-fitting. We also provide theoretical analysis on the generalization error on test data with new features, which dissects the impact of training features and algorithms on generalization performance. Our experiments over several classification datasets and large-scale advertisement click prediction datasets demonstrate that our model can produce effective embeddings for unseen features and significantly outperforms baseline methods that adopt KNN and local aggregation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Gigaom

GigaOm Radar for Graph Databases

Graph databases focus on cataloging entities and the relationships between them, an approach and technology once considered niche. While the technology has been around for more than 20 years, it is only recently that our increasingly connected world has led to the widespread adoption of graph databases. Master data management,...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Human-verifiable proofs in the theory of word-representable graphs

A graph is word-representable if it can be represented in a certain way using alternation of letters in words. Word-representable graphs generalise several important and well-studied classes of graphs, and they can be characterised by semi-transitive orientations. Recognising word-representability is an NP-complete problem, and the bottleneck of the theory of word-representable graphs is how to convince someone, e.g.\ a referee, that a graph is non-word-representable keeping in mind that references to (publicly available) software are not always welcome? (Word-representability can be justified by providing a semi-transitive orientation as a certificate that can be checked in polynomial time.)
MATHEMATICS
Gigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating Graph Databases

Although graph database technology has been around for more than 20 years, it has only recently grown in popularity, with significant adoption over the last few years. Graph databases have become the fastest growing database category in the last few years. This is at least partially attributable to the fact that we live in an increasingly connected world. While this may seem like a mere philosophical observation, that connectedness has had very real ramifications for business and application development, and it is what drives the interest in graph databases.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Transformer-based Dual Relation Graph for Multi-label Image Recognition

The simultaneous recognition of multiple objects in one image remains a challenging task, spanning multiple events in the recognition field such as various object scales, inconsistent appearances, and confused inter-class relationships. Recent research efforts mainly resort to the statistic label co-occurrences and linguistic word embedding to enhance the unclear semantics. Different from these researches, in this paper, we propose a novel Transformer-based Dual Relation learning framework, constructing complementary relationships by exploring two aspects of correlation, i.e., structural relation graph and semantic relation graph. The structural relation graph aims to capture long-range correlations from object context, by developing a cross-scale transformer-based architecture. The semantic graph dynamically models the semantic meanings of image objects with explicit semantic-aware constraints. In addition, we also incorporate the learnt structural relationship into the semantic graph, constructing a joint relation graph for robust representations. With the collaborative learning of these two effective relation graphs, our approach achieves new state-of-the-art on two popular multi-label recognition benchmarks, i.e., MS-COCO and VOC 2007 dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exact Matching of Random Graphs with Constant Correlation

This paper deals with the problem of graph matching or network alignment for Erdős--Rényi graphs, which can be viewed as a noisy average-case version of the graph isomorphism problem. Let $G$ and $G'$ be $G(n, p)$ Erdős--Rényi graphs marginally, identified with their adjacency matrices. Assume that $G$ and $G'$ are correlated such that $\mathbb{E}[G_{ij} G'_{ij}] = p(1-\alpha)$. For a permutation $\pi$ representing a latent matching between the vertices of $G$ and $G'$, denote by $G^\pi$ the graph obtained from permuting the vertices of $G$ by $\pi$. Observing $G^\pi$ and $G'$, we aim to recover the matching $\pi$. In this work, we show that for every $\varepsilon \in (0,1]$, there is $n_0>0$ depending on $\varepsilon$ and absolute constants $\alpha_0, R > 0$ with the following property. Let $n \ge n_0$, $(1+\varepsilon) \log n \le np \le n^{\frac{1}{R \log \log n}}$, and $0 < \alpha < \min(\alpha_0,\varepsilon/4)$. There is a polynomial-time algorithm $F$ such that $\mathbb{P}\{F(G^\pi,G')=\pi\}=1-o(1)$. This is the first polynomial-time algorithm that recovers the exact matching between vertices of correlated Erdős--Rényi graphs with constant correlation with high probability. The algorithm is based on comparison of partition trees associated with the graph vertices.
MATHEMATICS
vmware.com

vSAN Observer not showing graphs

I am having an issue with vSAN Observer. Starting the service using this command: "vsan.observer . --force --run-webserver" I can´t see any information on the website. The tabs are blank and not brings any information, except the about one, which shows info about my host's models and hardware. In the...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Knowledge-aware Coupled Graph Neural Network for Social Recommendation

Chao Huang, Huance Xu, Yong Xu, Peng Dai, Lianghao Xia, Mengyin Lu, Liefeng Bo, Hao Xing, Xiaoping Lai, Yanfang Ye. Social recommendation task aims to predict users' preferences over items with the incorporation of social connections among users, so as to alleviate the sparse issue of collaborative filtering. While many recent efforts show the effectiveness of neural network-based social recommender systems, several important challenges have not been well addressed yet: (i) The majority of models only consider users' social connections, while ignoring the inter-dependent knowledge across items; (ii) Most of existing solutions are designed for singular type of user-item interactions, making them infeasible to capture the interaction heterogeneity; (iii) The dynamic nature of user-item interactions has been less explored in many social-aware recommendation techniques. To tackle the above challenges, this work proposes a Knowledge-aware Coupled Graph Neural Network (KCGN) that jointly injects the inter-dependent knowledge across items and users into the recommendation framework. KCGN enables the high-order user- and item-wise relation encoding by exploiting the mutual information for global graph structure awareness. Additionally, we further augment KCGN with the capability of capturing dynamic multi-typed user-item interactive patterns. Experimental studies on real-world datasets show the effectiveness of our method against many strong baselines in a variety of settings. Source codes are available at: this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Learning Atomic Multipoles: Prediction of the Electrostatic Potential with Equivariant Graph Neural Networks

The accurate description of electrostatic interactions remains a challenging problem for fitted potential-energy functions. The commonly used fixed partial-charge approximation fails to reproduce the electrostatic potential at short range due to its insensitivity to conformational changes and anisotropic effects. At the same time, possibly more accurate machine-learned (ML) potentials struggle with the long-range behaviour due to their inherent locality ansatz. Employing a multipole expansion offers in principle an exact treatment of the electrostatic potential such that the long-range and short-range electrostatic interaction can be treated simultaneously with high accuracy. However, such an expansion requires the calculation of the electron density using computationally expensive quantum-mechanical (QM) methods. Here, we introduce an equivariant graph neural network (GNN) to address this issue. The proposed model predicts atomic multipoles up to the quadrupole, circumventing the need of expensive QM computations. By using an equivariant architecture, the model enforces the correct symmetry by design without relying on local reference frames. The GNN reproduces the electrostatic potential of various systems with high fidelity. Possible use cases for such an approach include the separate treatment of long-range interactions in ML potentials, the analysis of electrostatic potential surfaces, and the application in polarizable force fields.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy