City approves CUP for auto repair business

myradioworks.net
 7 days ago

The Worthington City Council on Monday night, after a lengthy discussion, voted to award a conditional use permit for an auto repair business at 88 ½ East 12th St. Jorge Cardenas was granted the CUP following a discussion about his building’s lack of street frontage. While the only legal access for the site is a one-lane alley between a building and a row of houses, aerial views indicate that traffic is utilizing a wider, open area south of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks to get to the shop. That open area is owned by Casey Ingenthron, who argued Monday that the 2019 sale of two parcels – once owned by the same person – created the non-conforming, non-frontage parcel that’s now poised to become a repair shop.

www.myradioworks.net

Worthington Daily Globe

Worthington City Council grants permit for auto repair shop

The discussion was not whether Cardenas could use the property for a repair shop — it is in accordance with zoning in that area of the city — but rather, how customers are to access the business. Located behind the former Hansen’s Furniture building, with the Union Pacific Railroad and Sherwood Street residences boxing it in, the building has no street frontage. Its only legal access is essentially a one-lane alley between a building and a row of houses, but according to aerial views, it is obvious that traffic is using a much wider, open area south of the railroad tracks to access the shop. That property is owned by Casey Ingenthron.
WORTHINGTON, MN
