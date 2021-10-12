City approves CUP for auto repair business

The discussion was not whether Cardenas could use the property for a repair shop — it is in accordance with zoning in that area of the city — but rather, how customers are to access the business. Located behind the former Hansen’s Furniture building, with the Union Pacific Railroad and Sherwood Street residences boxing it in, the building has no street frontage. Its only legal access is essentially a one-lane alley between a building and a row of houses, but according to aerial views, it is obvious that traffic is using a much wider, open area south of the railroad tracks to access the shop. That property is owned by Casey Ingenthron.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO