City approves CUP for auto repair business
The Worthington City Council on Monday night, after a lengthy discussion, voted to award a conditional use permit for an auto repair business at 88 ½ East 12th St. Jorge Cardenas was granted the CUP following a discussion about his building’s lack of street frontage. While the only legal access for the site is a one-lane alley between a building and a row of houses, aerial views indicate that traffic is utilizing a wider, open area south of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks to get to the shop. That open area is owned by Casey Ingenthron, who argued Monday that the 2019 sale of two parcels – once owned by the same person – created the non-conforming, non-frontage parcel that’s now poised to become a repair shop.www.myradioworks.net
