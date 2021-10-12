Joint Learning On The Hierarchy Representation for Fine-Grained Human Action Recognition

A critical need in assistive robotics, such as assistive wheelchairs for navigation, is a need to learn task intent and safety guarantees through user interactions in order to ensure safe task performance. For tasks where the objectives from the user are not easily defined, learning from user demonstrations has been a key step in enabling learning. However, most robot learning from demonstration (LfD) methods primarily rely on optimal demonstration in order to successfully learn a control policy, which can be challenging to acquire from novice users. Recent work does use suboptimal and failed demonstrations to learn about task intent; few focus on learning safety guarantees to prevent repeat failures experienced, essential for assistive robots. Furthermore, interactive human-robot learning aims to minimize effort from the human user to facilitate deployment in the real-world. As such, requiring users to label the unsafe states or keyframes from the demonstrations should not be a necessary requirement for learning. Here, we propose an algorithm to learn a safety value function from a set of suboptimal and failed demonstrations that is used to generate a real-time safety control filter. Importantly, we develop a credit assignment method that extracts the failure states from the failed demonstrations without requiring human labelling or prespecified knowledge of unsafe regions. Furthermore, we extend our formulation to allow for user-specific safety functions, by incorporating user-defined safety rankings from which we can generate safety level sets according to the users' preferences. By using both suboptimal and failed demonstrations and the developed credit assignment formulation, we enable learning a safety value function with minimal effort needed from the user, making it more feasible for widespread use in human-robot interactive learning tasks.

ENGINEERING ・ 13 DAYS AGO