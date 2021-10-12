Joint Learning On The Hierarchy Representation for Fine-Grained Human Action Recognition
By Mei Chee Leong, Hui Li Tan, Haosong Zhang, Liyuan Li, Feng Lin, Joo Hwee Lim
arxiv.org
10 days ago
Fine-grained human action recognition is a core research topic in computer vision. Inspired by the recently proposed hierarchy representation of fine-grained actions in FineGym and SlowFast network for action recognition, we propose a novel multi-task network which
The speech representations learned from large-scale unlabeled data have shown better generalizability than those from supervised learning and thus attract a lot of interest to be applied for various downstream tasks. In this paper, we explore the limits of speech representations learned by different self-supervised objectives and datasets for automatic speaker verification (ASV), especially with a well-recognized SOTA ASV model, ECAPA-TDNN [1], as a downstream model. The representations from all hidden layers of the pre-trained model are firstly averaged with learnable weights and then fed into the ECAPA-TDNN as input features. The experimental results on Voxceleb dataset show that the weighted average representation is significantly superior to FBank, a conventional handcrafted feature for ASV. Our best single system achieves 0.564%, 0.561%, and 1.230% equal error rate (EER) on the three official trials of VoxCeleb1, separately. Accordingly, the ensemble system with three pre-trained models can further improve the EER to 0.431%, 0.507% and 1.081%. Among the three evaluation trials, our best system outperforms the winner system [2] of the VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge 2021 (VoxSRC2021) on the VoxCeleb1-E trial.
Distantly supervised named entity recognition (DS-NER) efficiently reduces labor costs but meanwhile intrinsically suffers from the label noise due to the strong assumption of distant supervision. Typically, the wrongly labeled instances comprise numbers of incomplete and inaccurate annotation noise, while most prior denoising works are only concerned with one kind of noise and fail to fully explore useful information in the whole training set. To address this issue, we propose a robust learning paradigm named Self-Collaborative Denoising Learning (SCDL), which jointly trains two teacher-student networks in a mutually-beneficial manner to iteratively perform noisy label refinery. Each network is designed to exploit reliable labels via self denoising, and two networks communicate with each other to explore unreliable annotations by collaborative denoising. Extensive experimental results on five real-world datasets demonstrate that SCDL is superior to state-of-the-art DS-NER denoising methods.
Large-scale fine-grained image retrieval has two main problems. First, low dimensional feature embedding can fasten the retrieval process but bring accuracy reduce due to overlooking the feature of significant attention regions of images in fine-grained datasets. Second, fine-grained images lead to the same category query hash codes mapping into the different cluster in database hash latent space. To handle these two issues, we propose a feature consistency driven attention erasing network (FCAENet) for fine-grained image retrieval. For the first issue, we propose an adaptive augmentation module in FCAENet, which is selective region erasing module (SREM). SREM makes the network more robust on subtle differences of fine-grained task by adaptively covering some regions of raw images. The feature extractor and hash layer can learn more representative hash code for fine-grained images by SREM. With regard to the second issue, we fully exploit the pair-wise similarity information and add the enhancing space relation loss (ESRL) in FCAENet to make the vulnerable relation stabler between the query hash code and database hash code. We conduct extensive experiments on five fine-grained benchmark datasets (CUB2011, Aircraft, NABirds, VegFru, Food101) for 12bits, 24bits, 32bits, 48bits hash code. The results show that FCAENet achieves the state-of-the-art (SOTA) fine-grained retrieval performance compared with other methods.
Animal vocalisations contain important information about health, emotional state, and behaviour, thus can be potentially used for animal welfare monitoring. Motivated by the spectro-temporal patterns of chick calls in the time$-$frequency domain, in this paper we propose an automatic system for chick call recognition using the joint time$-$frequency scattering transform (JTFS). Taking full-length recordings as input, the system first extracts chick call candidates by an onset detector and silence removal. After computing their JTFS features, a support vector machine classifier groups each candidate into different chick call types. Evaluating on a dataset comprising 3013 chick calls collected in laboratory conditions, the proposed recognition system using the JTFS features improves the frame- and event-based macro F-measures by 9.5% and 11.7%, respectively, than that of a mel-frequency cepstral coefficients baseline.
End-to-end Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) models are usually trained to reduce the losses of the whole token sequences, while neglecting explicit phonemic-granularity supervision. This could lead to recognition errors due to similar-phoneme confusion or phoneme reduction. To alleviate this problem, this paper proposes a novel framework of Supervised Contrastive Learning (SCaLa) to enhance phonemic information learning for end-to-end ASR systems. Specifically, we introduce the self-supervised Masked Contrastive Predictive Coding (MCPC) into the fully-supervised setting. To supervise phoneme learning explicitly, SCaLa first masks the variable-length encoder features corresponding to phonemes given phoneme forced-alignment extracted from a pre-trained acoustic model, and then predicts the masked phonemes via contrastive learning. The phoneme forced-alignment can mitigate the noise of positive-negative pairs in self-supervised MCPC. Experimental results conducted on reading and spontaneous speech datasets show that the proposed approach achieves 2.84% and 1.38% Character Error Rate (CER) reductions compared to the baseline, respectively.
Xuankai Chang, Takashi Maekaku, Pengcheng Guo, Jing Shi, Yen-Ju Lu, Aswin Shanmugam Subramanian, Tianzi Wang, Shu-wen Yang, Yu Tsao, Hung-yi Lee, Shinji Watanabe. Self-supervised pretraining on speech data has achieved a lot of progress. High-fidelity representation of the speech signal is learned from a lot of untranscribed data and shows promising performance. Recently, there are several works focusing on evaluating the quality of self-supervised pretrained representations on various tasks without domain restriction, e.g. SUPERB. However, such evaluations do not provide a comprehensive comparison among many ASR benchmark corpora. In this paper, we focus on the general applications of pretrained speech representations, on advanced end-to-end automatic speech recognition (E2E-ASR) models. We select several pretrained speech representations and present the experimental results on various open-source and publicly available corpora for E2E-ASR. Without any modification of the back-end model architectures or training strategy, some of the experiments with pretrained representations, e.g., WSJ, WSJ0-2mix with HuBERT, reach or outperform current state-of-the-art (SOTA) recognition performance. Moreover, we further explore more scenarios for whether the pretraining representations are effective, such as the cross-language or overlapped speech. The scripts, configuratons and the trained models have been released in ESPnet to let the community reproduce our experiments and improve them.
Contrastive learning of auditory and visual perception has been extremely successful when investigated individually. However, there are still major questions on how we could integrate principles learned from both domains to attain effective audiovisual representations. In this paper, we present a contrastive framework to learn audiovisual representations from unlabeled videos. The type and strength of augmentations utilized during self-supervised pre-training play a crucial role for contrastive frameworks to work sufficiently. Hence, we extensively investigate composition of temporal augmentations suitable for learning audiovisual representations; we find lossy spatio-temporal transformations that do not corrupt the temporal coherency of videos are the most effective. Furthermore, we show that the effectiveness of these transformations scales with higher temporal resolution and stronger transformation intensity. Compared to self-supervised models pre-trained on only sampling-based temporal augmentation, self-supervised models pre-trained with our temporal augmentations lead to approximately 6.5% gain on linear classifier performance on AVE dataset. Lastly, we show that despite their simplicity, our proposed transformations work well across self-supervised learning frameworks (SimSiam, MoCoV3, etc), and benchmark audiovisual dataset (AVE).
This work studies the question of Representation Learning in RL: how can we learn a compact low-dimensional representation such that on top of the representation we can perform RL procedures such as exploration and exploitation, in a sample efficient manner. We focus on the low-rank Markov Decision Processes (MDPs) where the transition dynamics correspond to a low-rank transition matrix. Unlike prior works that assume the representation is known (e.g., linear MDPs), here we need to learn the representation for the low-rank MDP. We study both the online RL and offline RL settings. For the online setting, operating with the same computational oracles used in FLAMBE (Agarwal this http URL), the state-of-art algorithm for learning representations in low-rank MDPs, we propose an algorithm REP-UCB Upper Confidence Bound driven Representation learning for RL), which significantly improves the sample complexity from $\widetilde{O}( A^9 d^7 / (\epsilon^{10} (1-\gamma)^{22}))$ for FLAMBE to $\widetilde{O}( A^4 d^4 / (\epsilon^2 (1-\gamma)^{3}) )$ with $d$ being the rank of the transition matrix (or dimension of the ground truth representation), $A$ being the number of actions, and $\gamma$ being the discounted factor. Notably, REP-UCB is simpler than FLAMBE, as it directly balances the interplay between representation learning, exploration, and exploitation, while FLAMBE is an explore-then-commit style approach and has to perform reward-free exploration step-by-step forward in time. For the offline RL setting, we develop an algorithm that leverages pessimism to learn under a partial coverage condition: our algorithm is able to compete against any policy as long as it is covered by the offline distribution.
Dense Retrieval (DR) has achieved state-of-the-art first-stage ranking effectiveness. However, the efficiency of most existing DR models is limited by the large memory cost of storing dense vectors and the time-consuming nearest neighbor search (NNS) in vector space. Therefore, we present RepCONC, a novel retrieval model that learns discrete Representations via CONstrained Clustering. RepCONC jointly trains dual-encoders and the Product Quantization (PQ) method to learn discrete document representations and enables fast approximate NNS with compact indexes. It models quantization as a constrained clustering process, which requires the document embeddings to be uniformly clustered around the quantization centroids and supports end-to-end optimization of the quantization method and dual-encoders. We theoretically demonstrate the importance of the uniform clustering constraint in RepCONC and derive an efficient approximate solution for constrained clustering by reducing it to an instance of the optimal transport problem. Besides constrained clustering, RepCONC further adopts a vector-based inverted file system (IVF) to support highly efficient vector search on CPUs. Extensive experiments on two popular ad-hoc retrieval benchmarks show that RepCONC achieves better ranking effectiveness than competitive vector quantization baselines under different compression ratio settings. It also substantially outperforms a wide range of existing retrieval models in terms of retrieval effectiveness, memory efficiency, and time efficiency.
Advanced neural network architectures work by learning feature interactions. Bilinear pooling originated in the computer vision community as a method for fine-grained visual recognition. Or in a less fancy language, a method that looks for specific details when recognizing and classifying visual objects. At a high level, the approach works as follows. Given an input image I, we feed I into two different deep convolutional neural networks A and B, see Figure 1. After applying several pooling and non-linear transformations we output a feature map from both A and B. These two networks might be pretrained in order to solve different tasks. The intuition is that in this way A and B learn different features from the input image. For example, A was trained to detect basic objects shapes, while B detects texture features. Then the output features from A and B are combined by the so-called bilinear pooling layer. This simply means that we combine every feature from A with every feature from B by taking their inner product. The reader might notice that this is similar to the polynomial kernel of degree 2 in support vector machines. The intuition behind the bilinear pooling layer is those feature interactions allow us to detect more specific details of the image.
We describe a weak tracial analog of approximate representability under the name "weak tracial approximate representability" for finite group actions. Let $G$ be a finite abelian group, let $A$ be an infinite-dimensional simple unital C*-algebra, and let $\alpha \colon G \to \operatorname{Aut} (A)$ be an action of $G$ on $A$ which is pointwise outer. Then $\alpha$ has the weak tracial Rokhlin property if and only if the dual action $\widehat{\alpha}$ of the Pontryagin dual $\widehat{G}$ on the crossed product $C^*(G, A, \alpha)$ is weakly tracially approximately representable, and $\alpha$ is weakly tracially approximately representable if and only if the dual action $\widehat{\alpha}$ has the weak tracial Rokhlin property. This generalizes the results of Izumi in 2004 and Phillips in 2011 on the dual actions of finite abelian groups on unital simple C*-algebras.
Self-supervised learning has been shown to be very effective in learning useful representations, and yet much of the success is achieved in data types such as images, audio, and text. The success is mainly enabled by taking advantage of spatial, temporal, or semantic structure in the data through augmentation. However, such structure may not exist in tabular datasets commonly used in fields such as healthcare, making it difficult to design an effective augmentation method, and hindering a similar progress in tabular data setting. In this paper, we introduce a new framework, Subsetting features of Tabular data (SubTab), that turns the task of learning from tabular data into a multi-view representation learning problem by dividing the input features to multiple subsets. We argue that reconstructing the data from the subset of its features rather than its corrupted version in an autoencoder setting can better capture its underlying latent representation. In this framework, the joint representation can be expressed as the aggregate of latent variables of the subsets at test time, which we refer to as collaborative inference. Our experiments show that the SubTab achieves the state of the art (SOTA) performance of 98.31% on MNIST in tabular setting, on par with CNN-based SOTA models, and surpasses existing baselines on three other real-world datasets by a significant margin.
A critical need in assistive robotics, such as assistive wheelchairs for navigation, is a need to learn task intent and safety guarantees through user interactions in order to ensure safe task performance. For tasks where the objectives from the user are not easily defined, learning from user demonstrations has been a key step in enabling learning. However, most robot learning from demonstration (LfD) methods primarily rely on optimal demonstration in order to successfully learn a control policy, which can be challenging to acquire from novice users. Recent work does use suboptimal and failed demonstrations to learn about task intent; few focus on learning safety guarantees to prevent repeat failures experienced, essential for assistive robots. Furthermore, interactive human-robot learning aims to minimize effort from the human user to facilitate deployment in the real-world. As such, requiring users to label the unsafe states or keyframes from the demonstrations should not be a necessary requirement for learning. Here, we propose an algorithm to learn a safety value function from a set of suboptimal and failed demonstrations that is used to generate a real-time safety control filter. Importantly, we develop a credit assignment method that extracts the failure states from the failed demonstrations without requiring human labelling or prespecified knowledge of unsafe regions. Furthermore, we extend our formulation to allow for user-specific safety functions, by incorporating user-defined safety rankings from which we can generate safety level sets according to the users' preferences. By using both suboptimal and failed demonstrations and the developed credit assignment formulation, we enable learning a safety value function with minimal effort needed from the user, making it more feasible for widespread use in human-robot interactive learning tasks.
Despite profound successes, contrastive representation learning relies on carefully designed data augmentations using domain specific knowledge. This challenge is magnified in natural language processing where no general rules exist for data augmentation due to the discrete nature of natural language. We tackle this challenge by presenting a Virtual augmentation Supported Contrastive Learning of sentence representations (VaSCL). Originating from the interpretation that data augmentation essentially constructs the neighborhoods of each training instance, we in turn utilize the neighborhood to generate effective data augmentations. Leveraging the large training batch size of contrastive learning, we approximate the neighborhood of an instance via its K-nearest in-batch neighbors in the representation space. We then define an instance discrimination task within this neighborhood, and generate the virtual augmentation in an adversarial training manner. We access the performance of VaSCL on a wide range of downstream tasks, and set a new state-of-the-art for unsupervised sentence representation learning.
Rare diseases are characterized by low prevalence and are often chronically debilitating or life-threatening. Imaging-based classification of rare diseases is challenging due to the severe shortage in training examples. Few-shot learning (FSL) methods tackle this challenge by extracting generalizable prior knowledge from a large base dataset of common diseases and normal controls, and transferring the knowledge to rare diseases. Yet, most existing methods require the base dataset to be labeled and do not make full use of the precious examples of the rare diseases. To this end, we propose in this work a novel hybrid approach to rare disease classification, featuring two key novelties targeted at the above drawbacks. First, we adopt the unsupervised representation learning (URL) based on self-supervising contrastive loss, whereby to eliminate the overhead in labeling the base dataset. Second, we integrate the URL with pseudo-label supervised classification for effective self-distillation of the knowledge about the rare diseases, composing a hybrid approach taking advantages of both unsupervised and (pseudo-) supervised learning on the base dataset. Experimental results on classification of rare skin lesions show that our hybrid approach substantially outperforms existing FSL methods (including those using fully supervised base dataset) for rare disease classification via effective integration of the URL and pseudo-label driven self-distillation, thus establishing a new state of the art.
In recent years, the growing demand for more intelligent service robots is pushing the development of mobile robot navigation algorithms to allow safe and efficient operation in a dense crowd. Reinforcement learning (RL) approaches have shown superior ability in solving sequential decision making problems, and recent work has explored its potential to learn navigation polices in a socially compliant manner. However, the expert demonstration data used in existing methods is usually expensive and difficult to obtain. In this work, we consider the task of training an RL agent without employing the demonstration data, to achieve efficient and collision-free navigation in a crowded environment. To address the sparse reward navigation problem, we propose to incorporate the hindsight experience replay (HER) and curriculum learning (CL) techniques with RL to efficiently learn the optimal navigation policy in the dense crowd. The effectiveness of our method is validated in a simulated crowd-robot coexisting environment. The results demonstrate that our method can effectively learn human-aware navigation without requiring additional demonstration data.
Non-contrastive methods of self-supervised learning (such as BYOL and SimSiam) learn representations by minimizing the distance between two views of the same image. These approaches have achieved remarkable performance in practice, but it is not well understood 1) why these methods do not collapse to the trivial solutions and 2) how the representation is learned. Tian el al. (2021) made an initial attempt on the first question and proposed DirectPred that sets the predictor directly. In our work, we analyze a generalized version of DirectPred, called DirectSet($\alpha$). We show that in a simple linear network, DirectSet($\alpha$) provably learns a desirable projection matrix and also reduces the sample complexity on downstream tasks. Our analysis suggests that weight decay acts as an implicit threshold that discard the features with high variance under augmentation, and keep the features with low variance. Inspired by our theory, we simplify DirectPred by removing the expensive eigen-decomposition step. On CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, STL-10 and ImageNet, DirectCopy, our simpler and more computationally efficient algorithm, rivals or even outperforms DirectPred.
We investigate the connection between the complexity of nonlocal games and the arithmetical hierarchy, a classification of languages according to the complexity of arithmetical formulas defining them. It was recently shown by Ji, Natarajan, Vidick, Wright and Yuen that deciding whether the (finite-dimensional) quantum value of a nonlocal game is $1$ or at most $\frac{1}{2}$ is complete for the class $\Sigma_1$ (i.e., $\mathsf{RE}$). A result of Slofstra implies that deciding whether the commuting operator value of a nonlocal game is equal to $1$ is complete for the class $\Pi_1$ (i.e., $\mathsf{coRE}$). We prove that deciding whether the quantum value of a two-player nonlocal game is exactly equal to $1$ is complete for $\Pi_2$; this class is in the second level of the arithmetical hierarchy and corresponds to formulas of the form ``$\forall x \, \exists y \, \phi(x,y)$''. This shows that exactly computing the quantum value is strictly harder than approximating it, and also strictly harder than computing the commuting operator value (either exactly or approximately). We explain how results about the complexity of nonlocal games all follow in a unified manner from a technique known as compression. At the core of our $\Pi_2$-completeness result is a new ``gapless'' compression theorem that holds for both quantum and commuting operator strategies. Our compression theorem yields as a byproduct an alternative proof of Slofstra's result that the set of quantum correlations is not closed. We also show how a ``gap-preserving'' compression theorem for commuting operator strategies would imply that approximating the commuting operator value is complete for $\Pi_1$.
Multilingual end-to-end(E2E) models have shown a great potential in the expansion of the language coverage in the realm of automatic speech recognition(ASR). In this paper, we aim to enhance the multilingual ASR performance in two ways, 1)studying the impact of feeding a one-hot vector identifying the language, 2)formulating the task with a meta-learning objective combined with self-supervised learning (SSL). We associate every language with a distinct task manifold and attempt to improve the performance by transferring knowledge across learning processes itself as compared to transferring through final model parameters. We employ this strategy on a dataset comprising of 6 languages for an in-domain ASR task, by minimizing an objective related to expected gradient path length. Experimental results reveal the best pre-training strategy resulting in 3.55% relative reduction in overall WER. A combination of LEAP and SSL yields 3.51% relative reduction in overall WER when using language ID.
Biwei Huang, Chaochao Lu, Liu Leqi, José Miguel Hernández-Lobato, Clark Glymour, Bernhard Schölkopf, Kun Zhang. Perceived signals in real-world scenarios are usually high-dimensional and noisy, and finding and using their representation that contains essential and sufficient information required by downstream decision-making tasks will help improve computational efficiency and generalization ability in the tasks. In this paper, we focus on partially observable environments and propose to learn a minimal set of state representations that capture sufficient information for decision-making, termed \textit{Action-Sufficient state Representations} (ASRs). We build a generative environment model for the structural relationships among variables in the system and present a principled way to characterize ASRs based on structural constraints and the goal of maximizing cumulative reward in policy learning. We then develop a structured sequential Variational Auto-Encoder to estimate the environment model and extract ASRs. Our empirical results on CarRacing and VizDoom demonstrate a clear advantage of learning and using ASRs for policy learning. Moreover, the estimated environment model and ASRs allow learning behaviors from imagined outcomes in the compact latent space to improve sample efficiency.
Comments / 0