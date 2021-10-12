CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Weakly-Supervised Semantic Segmentation by Learning Label Uncertainty

By Robby Neven, Davy Neven, Bert De Brabandere, Marc Proesmans, Toon Goedemé
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Since the rise of deep learning, many computer vision tasks have seen significant advancements. However, the downside of deep learning is that it is very data-hungry. Especially for segmentation problems, training a deep neural net requires dense supervision in the form of pixel-perfect image labels, which are

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Meta-Learning 3D Shape Segmentation Functions

Learning robust 3D shape segmentation functions with deep neural networks has emerged as a powerful paradigm, offering promising performance in producing a consistent part segmentation of each 3D shape. Generalizing across 3D shape segmentation functions requires robust learning of priors over the respective function space and enables consistent part segmentation of shapes in presence of significant 3D structure variations. Existing generalization methods rely on extensive training of 3D shape segmentation functions on large-scale labeled datasets. In this paper, we proposed to formalize the learning of a 3D shape segmentation function space as a meta-learning problem, aiming to predict a 3D segmentation model that can be quickly adapted to new shapes with no or limited training data. More specifically, we define each task as unsupervised learning of shape-conditioned 3D segmentation function which takes as input points in 3D space and predicts the part-segment labels. The 3D segmentation function is trained by a self-supervised 3D shape reconstruction loss without the need for part labels. Also, we introduce an auxiliary deep neural network as a meta-learner which takes as input a 3D shape and predicts the prior over the respective 3D segmentation function space. We show in experiments that our meta-learning approach, denoted as Meta-3DSeg, leads to improvements on unsupervised 3D shape segmentation over the conventional designs of deep neural networks for 3D shape segmentation functions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SubTab: Subsetting Features of Tabular Data for Self-Supervised Representation Learning

Self-supervised learning has been shown to be very effective in learning useful representations, and yet much of the success is achieved in data types such as images, audio, and text. The success is mainly enabled by taking advantage of spatial, temporal, or semantic structure in the data through augmentation. However, such structure may not exist in tabular datasets commonly used in fields such as healthcare, making it difficult to design an effective augmentation method, and hindering a similar progress in tabular data setting. In this paper, we introduce a new framework, Subsetting features of Tabular data (SubTab), that turns the task of learning from tabular data into a multi-view representation learning problem by dividing the input features to multiple subsets. We argue that reconstructing the data from the subset of its features rather than its corrupted version in an autoencoder setting can better capture its underlying latent representation. In this framework, the joint representation can be expressed as the aggregate of latent variables of the subsets at test time, which we refer to as collaborative inference. Our experiments show that the SubTab achieves the state of the art (SOTA) performance of 98.31% on MNIST in tabular setting, on par with CNN-based SOTA models, and surpasses existing baselines on three other real-world datasets by a significant margin.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SCaLa: Supervised Contrastive Learning for End-to-End Automatic Speech Recognition

End-to-end Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) models are usually trained to reduce the losses of the whole token sequences, while neglecting explicit phonemic-granularity supervision. This could lead to recognition errors due to similar-phoneme confusion or phoneme reduction. To alleviate this problem, this paper proposes a novel framework of Supervised Contrastive Learning (SCaLa) to enhance phonemic information learning for end-to-end ASR systems. Specifically, we introduce the self-supervised Masked Contrastive Predictive Coding (MCPC) into the fully-supervised setting. To supervise phoneme learning explicitly, SCaLa first masks the variable-length encoder features corresponding to phonemes given phoneme forced-alignment extracted from a pre-trained acoustic model, and then predicts the masked phonemes via contrastive learning. The phoneme forced-alignment can mitigate the noise of positive-negative pairs in self-supervised MCPC. Experimental results conducted on reading and spontaneous speech datasets show that the proposed approach achieves 2.84% and 1.38% Character Error Rate (CER) reductions compared to the baseline, respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Segmentation#Deep Learning#Cityscapes
arxiv.org

Topology-Imbalance Learning for Semi-Supervised Node Classification

The class imbalance problem, as an important issue in learning node representations, has drawn increasing attention from the community. Although the imbalance considered by existing studies roots from the unequal quantity of labeled examples in different classes (quantity imbalance), we argue that graph data expose a unique source of imbalance from the asymmetric topological properties of the labeled nodes, i.e., labeled nodes are not equal in terms of their structural role in the graph (topology imbalance). In this work, we first probe the previously unknown topology-imbalance issue, including its characteristics, causes, and threats to semi-supervised node classification learning. We then provide a unified view to jointly analyzing the quantity- and topology- imbalance issues by considering the node influence shift phenomenon with the Label Propagation algorithm. In light of our analysis, we devise an influence conflict detection -- based metric Totoro to measure the degree of graph topology imbalance and propose a model-agnostic method ReNode to address the topology-imbalance issue by re-weighting the influence of labeled nodes adaptively based on their relative positions to class boundaries. Systematic experiments demonstrate the effectiveness and generalizability of our method in relieving topology-imbalance issue and promoting semi-supervised node classification. The further analysis unveils varied sensitivity of different graph neural networks (GNNs) to topology imbalance, which may serve as a new perspective in evaluating GNN architectures.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Temperature as Uncertainty in Contrastive Learning

Contrastive learning has demonstrated great capability to learn representations without annotations, even outperforming supervised baselines. However, it still lacks important properties useful for real-world application, one of which is uncertainty. In this paper, we propose a simple way to generate uncertainty scores for many contrastive methods by re-purposing temperature, a mysterious hyperparameter used for scaling. By observing that temperature controls how sensitive the objective is to specific embedding locations, we aim to learn temperature as an input-dependent variable, treating it as a measure of embedding confidence. We call this approach "Temperature as Uncertainty", or TaU. Through experiments, we demonstrate that TaU is useful for out-of-distribution detection, while remaining competitive with benchmarks on linear evaluation. Moreover, we show that TaU can be learned on top of pretrained models, enabling uncertainty scores to be generated post-hoc with popular off-the-shelf models. In summary, TaU is a simple yet versatile method for generating uncertainties for contrastive learning. Open source code can be found at: this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Embracing Structure in Data for Billion-Scale Semantic Product Search

Vihan Lakshman, Choon Hui Teo, Xiaowen Chu, Priyanka Nigam, Abhinandan Patni, Pooja Maknikar, SVN Vishwanathan. We present principled approaches to train and deploy dyadic neural embedding models at the billion scale, focusing our investigation on the application of semantic product search. When training a dyadic model, one seeks to embed two different types of entities (e.g., queries and documents or users and movies) in a common vector space such that pairs with high relevance are positioned nearby. During inference, given an embedding of one type (e.g., a query or a user), one seeks to retrieve the entities of the other type (e.g., documents or movies, respectively) that are highly relevant. In this work, we show that exploiting the natural structure of real-world datasets helps address both challenges efficiently. Specifically, we model dyadic data as a bipartite graph with edges between pairs with positive associations. We then propose to partition this network into semantically coherent clusters and thus reduce our search space by focusing on a small subset of these partitions for a given input. During training, this technique enables us to efficiently mine hard negative examples while, at inference, we can quickly find the nearest neighbors for a given embedding. We provide offline experimental results that demonstrate the efficacy of our techniques for both training and inference on a billion-scale this http URL product search dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Discover, Hallucinate, and Adapt: Open Compound Domain Adaptation for Semantic Segmentation

Unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) for semantic segmentation has been attracting attention recently, as it could be beneficial for various label-scarce real-world scenarios (e.g., robot control, autonomous driving, medical imaging, etc.). Despite the significant progress in this field, current works mainly focus on a single-source single-target setting, which cannot handle more practical settings of multiple targets or even unseen targets. In this paper, we investigate open compound domain adaptation (OCDA), which deals with mixed and novel situations at the same time, for semantic segmentation. We present a novel framework based on three main design principles: discover, hallucinate, and adapt. The scheme first clusters compound target data based on style, discovering multiple latent domains (discover). Then, it hallucinates multiple latent target domains in source by using image-translation (hallucinate). This step ensures the latent domains in the source and the target to be paired. Finally, target-to-source alignment is learned separately between domains (adapt). In high-level, our solution replaces a hard OCDA problem with much easier multiple UDA problems. We evaluate our solution on standard benchmark GTA to C-driving, and achieved new state-of-the-art results.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Hierarchical Modeling for Task Recognition and Action Segmentation in Weakly-Labeled Instructional Videos

This paper focuses on task recognition and action segmentation in weakly-labeled instructional videos, where only the ordered sequence of video-level actions is available during training. We propose a two-stream framework, which exploits semantic and temporal hierarchies to recognize top-level tasks in instructional videos. Further, we present a novel top-down weakly-supervised action segmentation approach, where the predicted task is used to constrain the inference of fine-grained action sequences. Experimental results on the popular Breakfast and Cooking 2 datasets show that our two-stream hierarchical task modeling significantly outperforms existing methods in top-level task recognition for all datasets and metrics. Additionally, using our task recognition framework in the proposed top-down action segmentation approach consistently improves the state of the art, while also reducing segmentation inference time by 80-90 percent.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dense Uncertainty Estimation

Jing Zhang, Yuchao Dai, Mochu Xiang, Deng-Ping Fan, Peyman Moghadam, Mingyi He, Christian Walder, Kaihao Zhang, Mehrtash Harandi, Nick Barnes. Deep neural networks can be roughly divided into deterministic neural networks and stochastic neural networks.The former is usually trained to achieve a mapping from input space to output space via maximum likelihood estimation for the weights, which leads to deterministic predictions during testing. In this way, a specific weights set is estimated while ignoring any uncertainty that may occur in the proper weight space. The latter introduces randomness into the framework, either by assuming a prior distribution over model parameters (i.e. Bayesian Neural Networks) or including latent variables (i.e. generative models) to explore the contribution of latent variables for model predictions, leading to stochastic predictions during testing. Different from the former that achieves point estimation, the latter aims to estimate the prediction distribution, making it possible to estimate uncertainty, representing model ignorance about its predictions. We claim that conventional deterministic neural network based dense prediction tasks are prone to overfitting, leading to over-confident predictions, which is undesirable for decision making. In this paper, we investigate stochastic neural networks and uncertainty estimation techniques to achieve both accurate deterministic prediction and reliable uncertainty estimation. Specifically, we work on two types of uncertainty estimations solutions, namely ensemble based methods and generative model based methods, and explain their pros and cons while using them in fully/semi/weakly-supervised framework. Due to the close connection between uncertainty estimation and model calibration, we also introduce how uncertainty estimation can be used for deep model calibration to achieve well-calibrated models, namely dense model calibration. Code and data are available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards Demystifying Representation Learning with Non-contrastive Self-supervision

Non-contrastive methods of self-supervised learning (such as BYOL and SimSiam) learn representations by minimizing the distance between two views of the same image. These approaches have achieved remarkable performance in practice, but it is not well understood 1) why these methods do not collapse to the trivial solutions and 2) how the representation is learned. Tian el al. (2021) made an initial attempt on the first question and proposed DirectPred that sets the predictor directly. In our work, we analyze a generalized version of DirectPred, called DirectSet($\alpha$). We show that in a simple linear network, DirectSet($\alpha$) provably learns a desirable projection matrix and also reduces the sample complexity on downstream tasks. Our analysis suggests that weight decay acts as an implicit threshold that discard the features with high variance under augmentation, and keep the features with low variance. Inspired by our theory, we simplify DirectPred by removing the expensive eigen-decomposition step. On CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, STL-10 and ImageNet, DirectCopy, our simpler and more computationally efficient algorithm, rivals or even outperforms DirectPred.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Rethinking Self-Supervision Objectives for Generalizable Coherence Modeling

Although large-scale pre-trained neural models have shown impressive performances in a variety of tasks, their ability to generate coherent text that appropriately models discourse phenomena is harder to evaluate and less understood. Given the claims of improved text generation quality across various systems, we consider the coherence evaluation of machine generated text to be one of the principal applications of coherence models that needs to be investigated. We explore training data and self-supervision objectives that result in a model that generalizes well across tasks and can be used off-the-shelf to perform such evaluations. Prior work in neural coherence modeling has primarily focused on devising new architectures, and trained the model to distinguish coherent and incoherent text through pairwise self-supervision on the permuted documents task. We instead use a basic model architecture and show significant improvements over state of the art within the same training regime. We then design a harder self-supervision objective by increasing the ratio of negative samples within a contrastive learning setup, and enhance the model further through automatic hard negative mining coupled with a large global negative queue encoded by a momentum encoder. We show empirically that increasing the density of negative samples improves the basic model, and using a global negative queue further improves and stabilizes the model while training with hard negative samples. We evaluate the coherence model on task-independent test sets that resemble real-world use cases and show significant improvements in coherence evaluations of downstream applications.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning with Algorithmic Supervision via Continuous Relaxations

The integration of algorithmic components into neural architectures has gained increased attention recently, as it allows training neural networks with new forms of supervision such as ordering constraints or silhouettes instead of using ground truth labels. Many approaches in the field focus on the continuous relaxation of a specific task and show promising results in this context. But the focus on single tasks also limits the applicability of the proposed concepts to a narrow range of applications. In this work, we build on those ideas to propose an approach that allows to integrate algorithms into end-to-end trainable neural network architectures based on a general approximation of discrete conditions. To this end, we relax these conditions in control structures such as conditional statements, loops, and indexing, so that resulting algorithms are smoothly differentiable. To obtain meaningful gradients, each relevant variable is perturbed via logistic distributions and the expectation value under this perturbation is approximated. We evaluate the proposed continuous relaxation model on four challenging tasks and show that it can keep up with relaxations specifically designed for each individual task.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Representation Learning Meets Pseudo-Label Supervised Self-Distillation: A New Approach to Rare Disease Classification

Rare diseases are characterized by low prevalence and are often chronically debilitating or life-threatening. Imaging-based classification of rare diseases is challenging due to the severe shortage in training examples. Few-shot learning (FSL) methods tackle this challenge by extracting generalizable prior knowledge from a large base dataset of common diseases and normal controls, and transferring the knowledge to rare diseases. Yet, most existing methods require the base dataset to be labeled and do not make full use of the precious examples of the rare diseases. To this end, we propose in this work a novel hybrid approach to rare disease classification, featuring two key novelties targeted at the above drawbacks. First, we adopt the unsupervised representation learning (URL) based on self-supervising contrastive loss, whereby to eliminate the overhead in labeling the base dataset. Second, we integrate the URL with pseudo-label supervised classification for effective self-distillation of the knowledge about the rare diseases, composing a hybrid approach taking advantages of both unsupervised and (pseudo-) supervised learning on the base dataset. Experimental results on classification of rare skin lesions show that our hybrid approach substantially outperforms existing FSL methods (including those using fully supervised base dataset) for rare disease classification via effective integration of the URL and pseudo-label driven self-distillation, thus establishing a new state of the art.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Large-scale Self-Supervised Speech Representation Learning for Automatic Speaker Verification

The speech representations learned from large-scale unlabeled data have shown better generalizability than those from supervised learning and thus attract a lot of interest to be applied for various downstream tasks. In this paper, we explore the limits of speech representations learned by different self-supervised objectives and datasets for automatic speaker verification (ASV), especially with a well-recognized SOTA ASV model, ECAPA-TDNN [1], as a downstream model. The representations from all hidden layers of the pre-trained model are firstly averaged with learnable weights and then fed into the ECAPA-TDNN as input features. The experimental results on Voxceleb dataset show that the weighted average representation is significantly superior to FBank, a conventional handcrafted feature for ASV. Our best single system achieves 0.564%, 0.561%, and 1.230% equal error rate (EER) on the three official trials of VoxCeleb1, separately. Accordingly, the ensemble system with three pre-trained models can further improve the EER to 0.431%, 0.507% and 1.081%. Among the three evaluation trials, our best system outperforms the winner system [2] of the VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge 2021 (VoxSRC2021) on the VoxCeleb1-E trial.
arxiv.org

RankingMatch: Delving into Semi-Supervised Learning with Consistency Regularization and Ranking Loss

Semi-supervised learning (SSL) has played an important role in leveraging unlabeled data when labeled data is limited. One of the most successful SSL approaches is based on consistency regularization, which encourages the model to produce unchanged with perturbed input. However, there has been less attention spent on inputs that have the same label. Motivated by the observation that the inputs having the same label should have the similar model outputs, we propose a novel method, RankingMatch, that considers not only the perturbed inputs but also the similarity among the inputs having the same label. We especially introduce a new objective function, dubbed BatchMean Triplet loss, which has the advantage of computational efficiency while taking into account all input samples. Our RankingMatch achieves state-of-the-art performance across many standard SSL benchmarks with a variety of labeled data amounts, including 95.13% accuracy on CIFAR-10 with 250 labels, 77.65% accuracy on CIFAR-100 with 10000 labels, 97.76% accuracy on SVHN with 250 labels, and 97.77% accuracy on SVHN with 1000 labels. We also perform an ablation study to prove the efficacy of the proposed BatchMean Triplet loss against existing versions of Triplet loss.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Semantic Image Fusion

Image fusion methods and metrics for their evaluation have conventionally used pixel-based or low-level features. However, for many applications, the aim of image fusion is to effectively combine the semantic content of the input images. This paper proposes a novel system for the semantic combination of visual content using pre-trained CNN network architectures. Our proposed semantic fusion is initiated through the fusion of the top layer feature map outputs (for each input image)through gradient updating of the fused image input (so-called image optimisation). Simple "choose maximum" and "local majority" filter based fusion rules are utilised for feature map fusion. This provides a simple method to combine layer outputs and thus a unique framework to fuse single-channel and colour images within a decomposition pre-trained for classification and therefore aligned with semantic fusion. Furthermore, class activation mappings of each input image are used to combine semantic information at a higher level. The developed methods are able to give equivalent low-level fusion performance to state of the art methods while providing a unique architecture to combine semantic information from multiple images.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Collaborative Semantic Aggregation and Calibration for Separated Domain Generalization

Domain generalization (DG) aims to learn from multiple known source domains a model that can generalize well to unknown target domains. The existing DG methods usually rely on shared multi-source data fusion for generalizable model training. However, tremendous data is distributed across lots of places nowadays that can not be shared due to privacy policies, especially in some crucial areas like finance and medical care. A dilemma is thus raised between real-world data privacy protection and simultaneous multi-source semantic learning with the shared data. In this paper, we investigate a separated domain generalization task with separated source datasets that can only be used locally, which is vital for real-world privacy protection. We propose a novel solution called Collaborative Semantic Aggregation and Calibration (CSAC) to enable this challenging task. To fully absorb multi-source semantic information while avoiding unsafe data fusion, we first conduct data-free semantic aggregation by fusing the models trained on the separated domains layer-by-layer. To address semantic dislocation caused by domain shift, we further design cross-layer semantic calibration with an attention mechanism to align each semantic level and enhance domain invariance. We unify multi-source semantic learning and alignment in a collaborative way by repeating the semantic aggregation and calibration alternately, keeping each dataset localized, and privacy is thus carefully protected. Extensive experiments show the significant performance of our method in addressing this challenging task, which is even comparable to the previous DG methods with shared data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SSSNET: Semi-Supervised Signed Network Clustering

Node embeddings are a powerful tool in the analysis of networks; yet, their full potential for the important task of node clustering has not been fully exploited. In particular, most state-of-the-art methods generating node embeddings of signed networks focus on link sign prediction, and those that pertain to node clustering are usually not graph neural network (GNN) methods. Here, we introduce a novel probabilistic balanced normalized cut loss for training nodes in a GNN framework for semi-supervised signed network clustering, called SSSNET. The method is end-to-end in combining embedding generation and clustering without an intermediate step; it has node clustering as main focus, with an emphasis on polarization effects arising in networks. The main novelty of our approach is a new take on the role of social balance theory for signed network embeddings. The standard heuristic for justifying the criteria for the embeddings hinges on the assumption that "an enemy's enemy is a friend". Here, instead, a neutral stance is assumed on whether or not the enemy of an enemy is a friend. Experimental results on various data sets, including a synthetic signed stochastic block model, a polarized version of it, and real-world data at different scales, demonstrate that SSSNET can achieve comparable or better results than state-of-the-art spectral clustering methods, for a wide range of noise and sparsity levels. SSSNET complements existing methods through the possibility of including exogenous information, in the form of node-level features or labels.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Improving the Performance of Automated Audio Captioning via Integrating the Acoustic and Semantic Information

Automated audio captioning (AAC) has developed rapidly in recent years, involving acoustic signal processing and natural language processing to generate human-readable sentences for audio clips. The current models are generally based on the neural encoder-decoder architecture, and their decoder mainly uses acoustic information that is extracted from the CNN-based encoder. However, they have ignored semantic information that could help the AAC model to generate meaningful descriptions. This paper proposes a novel approach for automated audio captioning based on incorporating semantic and acoustic information. Specifically, our audio captioning model consists of two sub-modules. (1) The pre-trained keyword encoder utilizes pre-trained ResNet38 to initialize its parameters, and then it is trained by extracted keywords as labels. (2) The multi-modal attention decoder adopts an LSTM-based decoder that contains semantic and acoustic attention modules. Experiments demonstrate that our proposed model achieves state-of-the-art performance on the Clotho dataset. Our code can be found at this https URL.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy