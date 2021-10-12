CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Monocular Depth Estimation with Sharp Boundary

By Xin Yang, Qingling Chang, Xinlin Liu, Yan Cui
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Monocular depth estimation is the base task in computer vision. It has a tremendous development in the decade with the development of deep learning. But the boundary blur of the depth map is still a serious problem. Research finds the boundary blur problem is mainly

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Noisy quantum amplitude estimation without noise estimation

Many quantum algorithms contain an important subroutine, the quantum amplitude estimation. As the name implies, this is essentially the parameter estimation problem and thus can be handled via the established statistical estimation theory. However, this problem has an intrinsic difficulty that the system, i.e., the real quantum computing device, inevitably introduces unknown noise; the probability distribution model then has to incorporate many nuisancenoise parameters, resulting that the construction of an optimal estimator becomes inefficient and difficult. For this problem, we apply the theory of nuisance parameters (more specifically, the parameter orthogonalization method) to precisely compute the maximum likelihood estimator for only the target amplitude parameter, by removing the other nuisance noise parameters. That is, we can estimate the amplitude parameter without estimating the noise parameters. We conducted an experiment using a real superconducting quantum device to validate the proposed estimation method.
MATHEMATICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

PLNet: Plane and Line Priors for Unsupervised Indoor Depth Estimation

Unsupervised learning of depth from indoor monocular videos is challenging as the artificial environment contains many textureless regions. Fortunately, the indoor scenes are full of specific structures, such as planes and lines, which should help guide unsupervised depth learning. This paper proposes PLNet that leverages the plane and line priors to enhance the depth estimation. We first represent the scene geometry using local planar coefficients and impose the smoothness constraint on the representation. Moreover, we enforce the planar and linear consistency by randomly selecting some sets of points that are probably coplanar or collinear to construct simple and effective consistency losses. To verify the proposed method's effectiveness, we further propose to evaluate the flatness and straightness of the predicted point cloud on the reliable planar and linear regions. The regularity of these regions indicates quality indoor reconstruction. Experiments on NYU Depth V2 and ScanNet show that PLNet outperforms existing methods. The code is available at \url{this https URL}.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depth Map#Design#Monocular#Estimation#Computer Vision#Nyu#V2
T3.com

Best monocular 2021: compact devices for long-distance viewing

Welcome to T3's guide to the best monoculars on the market. Half a binocular, or a telescope in miniature? Both can describe this specialist bit of kit. But an advantage the monocular has over both a pair of the best binoculars and especially today's best telescopes, it that it's more compact and portable than either. Lightweight and pocket-friendly, we're more likely to slip a monocular into our jacket or rucksack for everyday use than these alternatives, thus opening up a whole world of observational possibilities, whether we're bird watching, heading out for a nature walk, or are at the local footie match. Read on for some advice on what to look for, followed by our pick of some of the best monoculars on the market.
TECHNOLOGY
T3.com

Monoculars vs binoculars: which is better for what activity?

When it comes to the choice between binoculars vs monoculars, going by the sheer popularity and availability of the former, you'd expect binoculars must provide the best vision and viewing option, right? Well, like most things in life it's not quite that black and white. While the more common choice of a pair of the best binoculars will be the first thought of many, there are circumstances in which investing in one of the best monoculars, with their single eyepiece, can prove more practical and better suited to the viewing pursuit at hand, and therefore triumph over the alternative.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Plugging Self-Supervised Monocular Depth into Unsupervised Domain Adaptation for Semantic Segmentation

Although recent semantic segmentation methods have made remarkable progress, they still rely on large amounts of annotated training data, which are often infeasible to collect in the autonomous driving scenario. Previous works usually tackle this issue with Unsupervised Domain Adaptation (UDA), which entails training a network on synthetic images and applying the model to real ones while minimizing the discrepancy between the two domains. Yet, these techniques do not consider additional information that may be obtained from other tasks. Differently, we propose to exploit self-supervised monocular depth estimation to improve UDA for semantic segmentation. On one hand, we deploy depth to realize a plug-in component which can inject complementary geometric cues into any existing UDA method. We further rely on depth to generate a large and varied set of samples to Self-Train the final model. Our whole proposal allows for achieving state-of-the-art performance (58.8 mIoU) in the GTA5->CS benchmark benchmark. Code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
ephotozine.com

Diffraction ? the Enemy of Sharpness

Dark_lord / Blog / Diffraction ? the Enemy of Sharpness. Using small apertures is good for obtaining large depth of field, but go too small and image quality worsens. How bad is the effect and is it worth being concerned about?. Let's take a look at what diffraction is. I...
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Attention meets Geometry: Geometry Guided Spatial-Temporal Attention for Consistent Self-Supervised Monocular Depth Estimation

Inferring geometrically consistent dense 3D scenes across a tuple of temporally consecutive images remains challenging for self-supervised monocular depth prediction pipelines. This paper explores how the increasingly popular transformer architecture, together with novel regularized loss formulations, can improve depth consistency while preserving accuracy. We propose a spatial attention module that correlates coarse depth predictions to aggregate local geometric information. A novel temporal attention mechanism further processes the local geometric information in a global context across consecutive images. Additionally, we introduce geometric constraints between frames regularized by photometric cycle consistency. By combining our proposed regularization and the novel spatial-temporal-attention module we fully leverage both the geometric and appearance-based consistency across monocular frames. This yields geometrically meaningful attention and improves temporal depth stability and accuracy compared to previous methods.
MATHEMATICS
T3.com

How to choose a monocular: top tips on what to look for

While a pair of the best binoculars can be useful for many things, from bird-watching to nature-spotting, there are times when they can seem too awkward or cumbersome – for example when out trekking or fell walking. In that situation, there's the alternative of the less intrusive, but still more-than-useful monocular. Essentially the monocular and binocular serve the same purpose of bringing the faraway closer, but whereas the binocular is constructed from two tubes and requires two eyes to view, the monocular requires only one in both cases.
ELECTRONICS
towardsdatascience.com

Monocular BEV Perception with Transformers in Autonomous Driving

The above diagram illustrates a traditional autonomous driving stack (omitting here many aspects such as localization for simplicity). In this diagram, circles represent functional modules and are color-coded by the space they reside in. Green modules happen in 2D, and blue ones happen in BEV. Only camera perception takes place in 2D space, or more precisely, the perspective space where onboard camera images are obtained. It relies on Sensor Fusion with heavily hand-crafted rules to lift 2D detections to 3D, optionally with the help of 3D measurements from radar or lidar.
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Single atom catalysts push the boundaries of heterogeneous catalysis

Single atom catalysts hold the potential to significantly impact the chemical and energy industrial sectors. This editorial introduces the state of the field along with a collection of Articles and Comments that encapsulate the ongoing efforts of the research community in this field. The catalysis community has long utilized inorganic...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Event Guided Depth Sensing

Active depth sensors like structured light, lidar, and time-of-flight systems sample the depth of the entire scene uniformly at a fixed scan rate. This leads to limited spatio-temporal resolution where redundant static information is over-sampled and precious motion information might be under-sampled. In this paper, we present an efficient bio-inspired event-camera-driven depth estimation algorithm. In our approach, we dynamically illuminate areas of interest densely, depending on the scene activity detected by the event camera, and sparsely illuminate areas in the field of view with no motion. The depth estimation is achieved by an event-based structured light system consisting of a laser point projector coupled with a second event-based sensor tuned to detect the reflection of the laser from the scene. We show the feasibility of our approach in a simulated autonomous driving scenario and real indoor sequences using our prototype. We show that, in natural scenes like autonomous driving and indoor environments, moving edges correspond to less than 10% of the scene on average. Thus our setup requires the sensor to scan only 10% of the scene, which could lead to almost 90% less power consumption by the illumination source. While we present the evaluation and proof-of-concept for an event-based structured-light system, the ideas presented here are applicable for a wide range of depth-sensing modalities like LIDAR, time-of-flight, and standard stereo.
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

How Hoka Navigates ‘Herculean’ Product-Design Process

Hy Rosario, director of outdoor at Hoka One One, discussed the indispensable tech that kept the brand on track during months of remote work. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Variable Ion Compositions of Solar Energetic Particle Events in the Inner Heliosphere: A Field-line Braiding Model with Compound Injections

Fan Guo, Lulu Zhao, Christina M. S. Cohen, Joe Giacalone, R. A. Leske, M. E. Wiedenbeck, S. W. Kahler, Xiaocan Li, Qile Zhang, George C. Ho, Mihir I. Desai. We propose a model for interpreting highly variable ion composition ratios in solar energetic particles (SEP) events recently observed by Parker Solar Probe (PSP) at $0.3 - 0.45$ astronomical unit. We use numerical simulations to calculate SEP propagation in a turbulent interplanetary magnetic field with a Kolmogorov power spectrum from large scale down to the gyration scale of energetic particles. We show that when the source regions of different species are offset by a distance comparable to the size of the source regions, the observed energetic particle composition He/H can be strongly variable over more than two orders of magnitude, even if the source ratio is at the nominal value. Assuming a $^3$He/$^4$He source ratio of $10 \%$ in impulsive $^3$He-rich events and the same spatial offset of the source regions, the $^3$He/$^4$He ratio at observation sites also vary considerably. The variability of the ion composition ratios depends on the radial distance, which can be tested by observations made at different radial locations. We discuss the implication of these results on the variability of ion composition of impulsive events and on further PSP and Solar Orbiter observations close to the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Estimating Dimensions of the Nucleus of Great September Comet of 1882 from Motions of Its Fragments

Data on perihelion fragmentation of the Great September Comet of 1882 (C/1882 R1), a prominent member of the Kreutz sungrazer system, are employed to estimate the size of the nucleus along the radius vector at the time of splitting. The prolate-spheroidal nucleus is assumed to fragment tidally at perihelion along planes normal to this direction. The relative velocities, derived by Sekanina & Chodas (2007) from revised positional-separation data on six fragments collected originally by Kreutz (1888) are interpreted as measures of the Sun's differential gravitational acceleration on the centers of mass of adjacent fragments at the time of breakup and therefore a function of heliocentric distance. Their total of 7.8 m/s is equivalent to nearly 38 km in the sum of distances of the centers of mass along the radius vector and to the nuclear size of about 60 km. The observed sheath of diffuse material, the remains of the crumbling part of the nucleus that ended up enveloping the train of the six fragments, included a population of less massive fragments. They are expected to feed, over centuries in a distant future, an influx of dwarf sungrazers reminiscent of the current stream of SOHO Kreutz comets. It is speculated that the parent comet of C/1882 R1 experienced similar fragmentation in the early 12th century and one of its major fragments -- a bright sungrazer -- may return in the mid-21st century.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy