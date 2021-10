Phil Mickelson has hit out at the ‘amateurs’ governing the game and called a new 46-inch restriction on club length ‘stupid’.In an attempt to curb ever-expanding driving distances the R&A and USGA have brought in a measure to allow a local rule to be implemented at all professional and elite amateur events from January 1 next year which stipulates the maximum dimensions of a club (excluding the putter).It will curtail the experimentation of the likes of the big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau who has practised with a 48-inch driver but has not brought it into tournament play.However, that has not stopped...

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO