Fine-Grained Adversarial Semi-supervised Learning

By Daniele Mugnai, Federico Pernici, Francesco Turchini, Alberto Del Bimbo
 10 days ago

In this paper we exploit Semi-Supervised Learning (SSL) to increase the amount of training data to improve the performance of Fine-Grained Visual Categorization (FGVC). This problem has not been investigated in the past in spite of prohibitive

A Feature Consistency Driven Attention Erasing Network for Fine-Grained Image Retrieval

Large-scale fine-grained image retrieval has two main problems. First, low dimensional feature embedding can fasten the retrieval process but bring accuracy reduce due to overlooking the feature of significant attention regions of images in fine-grained datasets. Second, fine-grained images lead to the same category query hash codes mapping into the different cluster in database hash latent space. To handle these two issues, we propose a feature consistency driven attention erasing network (FCAENet) for fine-grained image retrieval. For the first issue, we propose an adaptive augmentation module in FCAENet, which is selective region erasing module (SREM). SREM makes the network more robust on subtle differences of fine-grained task by adaptively covering some regions of raw images. The feature extractor and hash layer can learn more representative hash code for fine-grained images by SREM. With regard to the second issue, we fully exploit the pair-wise similarity information and add the enhancing space relation loss (ESRL) in FCAENet to make the vulnerable relation stabler between the query hash code and database hash code. We conduct extensive experiments on five fine-grained benchmark datasets (CUB2011, Aircraft, NABirds, VegFru, Food101) for 12bits, 24bits, 32bits, 48bits hash code. The results show that FCAENet achieves the state-of-the-art (SOTA) fine-grained retrieval performance compared with other methods.
A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
Fine-grained Identity Preserving Landmark Synthesis for Face Reenactment

Recent face reenactment works are limited by the coarse reference landmarks, leading to unsatisfactory identity preserving performance due to the distribution gap between the manipulated landmarks and those sampled from a real person. To address this issue, we propose a fine-grained identity-preserving landmark-guided face reenactment approach. The proposed method has two novelties. First, a landmark synthesis network which is designed to generate fine-grained landmark faces with more details. The network refines the manipulated landmarks and generates a smooth and gradually changing face landmark sequence with good identity preserving ability. Second, several novel loss functions including synthesized face identity preserving loss, foreground/background mask loss as well as boundary loss are designed, which aims at synthesizing clear and sharp high-quality faces. Experiments are conducted on our self-collected BeautySelfie and the public VoxCeleb1 datasets. The presented qualitative and quantitative results show that our method can reenact fine-grained higher quality faces with good ID-preserved appearance details, fewer artifacts and clearer boundaries than state-of-the-art works. Code will be released for reproduction.
Phone-to-audio alignment without text: A Semi-supervised Approach

The task of phone-to-audio alignment has many applications in speech research. Here we introduce two Wav2Vec2-based models for both text-dependent and text-independent phone-to-audio alignment. The proposed Wav2Vec2-FS, a semi-supervised model, directly learns phone-to-audio alignment through contrastive learning and a forward sum loss, and can be coupled with a pretrained phone recognizer to achieve text-independent alignment. The other model, Wav2Vec2-FC, is a frame classification model trained on forced aligned labels that can both perform forced alignment and text-independent segmentation. Evaluation results suggest that both proposed methods, even when transcriptions are not available, generate highly close results to existing forced alignment tools. Our work presents a neural pipeline of fully automated phone-to-audio alignment. Code and pretrained models are available at this https URL.
RankingMatch: Delving into Semi-Supervised Learning with Consistency Regularization and Ranking Loss

Semi-supervised learning (SSL) has played an important role in leveraging unlabeled data when labeled data is limited. One of the most successful SSL approaches is based on consistency regularization, which encourages the model to produce unchanged with perturbed input. However, there has been less attention spent on inputs that have the same label. Motivated by the observation that the inputs having the same label should have the similar model outputs, we propose a novel method, RankingMatch, that considers not only the perturbed inputs but also the similarity among the inputs having the same label. We especially introduce a new objective function, dubbed BatchMean Triplet loss, which has the advantage of computational efficiency while taking into account all input samples. Our RankingMatch achieves state-of-the-art performance across many standard SSL benchmarks with a variety of labeled data amounts, including 95.13% accuracy on CIFAR-10 with 250 labels, 77.65% accuracy on CIFAR-100 with 10000 labels, 97.76% accuracy on SVHN with 250 labels, and 97.77% accuracy on SVHN with 1000 labels. We also perform an ablation study to prove the efficacy of the proposed BatchMean Triplet loss against existing versions of Triplet loss.
Game Theory for Adversarial Attacks and Defenses

Adversarial attacks can generate adversarial inputs by applying small but intentionally worst-case perturbations to samples from the dataset, which leads to even state-of-the-art deep neural networks outputting incorrect answers with high confidence. Hence, some adversarial defense techniques are developed to improve the security and robustness of the models and avoid them being attacked. Gradually, a game-like competition between attackers and defenders formed, in which both players would attempt to play their best strategies against each other while maximizing their own payoffs. To solve the game, each player would choose an optimal strategy against the opponent based on the prediction of the opponent's strategy choice. In this work, we are on the defensive side to apply game-theoretic approaches on defending against attacks. We use two randomization methods, random initialization and stochastic activation pruning, to create diversity of networks. Furthermore, we use one denoising technique, super resolution, to improve models' robustness by preprocessing images before attacks. Our experimental results indicate that those three methods can effectively improve the robustness of deep-learning neural networks.
Unsupervised Representation Learning Meets Pseudo-Label Supervised Self-Distillation: A New Approach to Rare Disease Classification

Rare diseases are characterized by low prevalence and are often chronically debilitating or life-threatening. Imaging-based classification of rare diseases is challenging due to the severe shortage in training examples. Few-shot learning (FSL) methods tackle this challenge by extracting generalizable prior knowledge from a large base dataset of common diseases and normal controls, and transferring the knowledge to rare diseases. Yet, most existing methods require the base dataset to be labeled and do not make full use of the precious examples of the rare diseases. To this end, we propose in this work a novel hybrid approach to rare disease classification, featuring two key novelties targeted at the above drawbacks. First, we adopt the unsupervised representation learning (URL) based on self-supervising contrastive loss, whereby to eliminate the overhead in labeling the base dataset. Second, we integrate the URL with pseudo-label supervised classification for effective self-distillation of the knowledge about the rare diseases, composing a hybrid approach taking advantages of both unsupervised and (pseudo-) supervised learning on the base dataset. Experimental results on classification of rare skin lesions show that our hybrid approach substantially outperforms existing FSL methods (including those using fully supervised base dataset) for rare disease classification via effective integration of the URL and pseudo-label driven self-distillation, thus establishing a new state of the art.
Fuzzy Overclustering: Semi-Supervised Classification of Fuzzy Labels with Overclustering and Inverse Cross-Entropy

Deep learning has been successfully applied to many classification problems including underwater challenges. However, a long-standing issue with deep learning is the need for large and consistently labeled datasets. Although current approaches in semi-supervised learning can decrease the required amount of annotated data by a factor of 10 or even more, this line of research still uses distinct classes. For underwater classification, and uncurated real-world datasets in general, clean class boundaries can often not be given due to a limited information content in the images and transitional stages of the depicted objects. This leads to different experts having different opinions and thus producing fuzzy labels which could also be considered ambiguous or divergent. We propose a novel framework for handling semi-supervised classifications of such fuzzy labels. It is based on the idea of overclustering to detect substructures in these fuzzy labels. We propose a novel loss to improve the overclustering capability of our framework and show the benefit of overclustering for fuzzy labels. We show that our framework is superior to previous state-of-the-art semi-supervised methods when applied to real-world plankton data with fuzzy labels. Moreover, we acquire 5 to 10\% more consistent predictions of substructures.
Focus Your Distribution: Coarse-to-Fine Non-Contrastive Learning for Anomaly Detection and Localization

The essence of unsupervised anomaly detection is to learn the compact distribution of normal samples and detect outliers as anomalies in testing. Meanwhile, the anomalies in real-world are usually subtle and fine-grained in a high-resolution image especially for industrial applications. Towards this end, we propose a novel framework for unsupervised anomaly detection and localization. Our method aims at learning dense and compact distribution from normal images with a coarse-to-fine alignment process. The coarse alignment stage standardizes the pixel-wise position of objects in both image and feature levels. The fine alignment stage then densely maximizes the similarity of features among all corresponding locations in a batch. To facilitate the learning with only normal images, we propose a new pretext task called non-contrastive learning for the fine alignment stage. Non-contrastive learning extracts robust and discriminating normal image representations without making assumptions on abnormal samples, and it thus empowers our model to generalize to various anomalous scenarios. Extensive experiments on two typical industrial datasets of MVTec AD and BenTech AD demonstrate that our framework is effective in detecting various real-world defects and achieves a new state-of-the-art in industrial unsupervised anomaly detection.
Demystifying the Transferability of Adversarial Attacks in Computer Networks

Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) models are one of the most popular networks in deep learning. With their large fields of application in different areas, they are extensively used in both academia and industry. CNN-based models include several exciting implementations such as early breast cancer detection or detecting developmental delays in children (e.g., autism, speech disorders, etc.). However, previous studies demonstrate that these models are subject to various adversarial attacks. Interestingly, some adversarial examples could potentially still be effective against different unknown models. This particular property is known as adversarial transferability, and prior works slightly analyzed this characteristic in a very limited application domain. In this paper, we aim to demystify the transferability threats in computer networks by studying the possibility of transferring adversarial examples. In particular, we provide the first comprehensive study which assesses the robustness of CNN-based models for computer networks against adversarial transferability. In our experiments, we consider five different attacks: (1) the Iterative Fast Gradient Method (I-FGSM), (2) the Jacobian-based Saliency Map attack (JSMA), (3) the L-BFGS attack, (4) the Projected Gradient Descent attack (PGD), and (5) the DeepFool attack. These attacks are performed against two well-known datasets: the N-BaIoT dataset and the Domain Generating Algorithms (DGA) dataset. Our results show that the transferability happens in specific use cases where the adversary can easily compromise the victim's network with very few knowledge of the targeted model.
The Impact of Spatiotemporal Augmentations on Self-Supervised Audiovisual Representation Learning

Contrastive learning of auditory and visual perception has been extremely successful when investigated individually. However, there are still major questions on how we could integrate principles learned from both domains to attain effective audiovisual representations. In this paper, we present a contrastive framework to learn audiovisual representations from unlabeled videos. The type and strength of augmentations utilized during self-supervised pre-training play a crucial role for contrastive frameworks to work sufficiently. Hence, we extensively investigate composition of temporal augmentations suitable for learning audiovisual representations; we find lossy spatio-temporal transformations that do not corrupt the temporal coherency of videos are the most effective. Furthermore, we show that the effectiveness of these transformations scales with higher temporal resolution and stronger transformation intensity. Compared to self-supervised models pre-trained on only sampling-based temporal augmentation, self-supervised models pre-trained with our temporal augmentations lead to approximately 6.5% gain on linear classifier performance on AVE dataset. Lastly, we show that despite their simplicity, our proposed transformations work well across self-supervised learning frameworks (SimSiam, MoCoV3, etc), and benchmark audiovisual dataset (AVE).
Parameterizing Activation Functions for Adversarial Robustness

Deep neural networks are known to be vulnerable to adversarially perturbed inputs. A commonly used defense is adversarial training, whose performance is influenced by model capacity. While previous works have studied the impact of varying model width and depth on robustness, the impact of increasing capacity by using learnable parametric activation functions (PAFs) has not been studied. We study how using learnable PAFs can improve robustness in conjunction with adversarial training. We first ask the question: how should we incorporate parameters into activation functions to improve robustness? To address this, we analyze the direct impact of activation shape on robustness through PAFs and observe that activation shapes with positive outputs on negative inputs and with high finite curvature can increase robustness. We combine these properties to create a new PAF, which we call Parametric Shifted Sigmoidal Linear Unit (PSSiLU). We then combine PAFs (including PReLU, PSoftplus and PSSiLU) with adversarial training and analyze robust performance. We find that PAFs optimize towards activation shape properties found to directly affect robustness. Additionally, we find that while introducing only 1-2 learnable parameters into the network, smooth PAFs can significantly increase robustness over ReLU. For instance, when trained on CIFAR-10 with additional synthetic data, PSSiLU improves robust accuracy by 4.54% over ReLU on ResNet-18 and 2.69% over ReLU on WRN-28-10 in the $\ell_{\infty}$ threat model while adding only 2 additional parameters into the network architecture. The PSSiLU WRN-28-10 model achieves 61.96% AutoAttack accuracy, improving over the state-of-the-art robust accuracy on RobustBench (Croce et al., 2020).
Towards Demystifying Representation Learning with Non-contrastive Self-supervision

Non-contrastive methods of self-supervised learning (such as BYOL and SimSiam) learn representations by minimizing the distance between two views of the same image. These approaches have achieved remarkable performance in practice, but it is not well understood 1) why these methods do not collapse to the trivial solutions and 2) how the representation is learned. Tian el al. (2021) made an initial attempt on the first question and proposed DirectPred that sets the predictor directly. In our work, we analyze a generalized version of DirectPred, called DirectSet($\alpha$). We show that in a simple linear network, DirectSet($\alpha$) provably learns a desirable projection matrix and also reduces the sample complexity on downstream tasks. Our analysis suggests that weight decay acts as an implicit threshold that discard the features with high variance under augmentation, and keep the features with low variance. Inspired by our theory, we simplify DirectPred by removing the expensive eigen-decomposition step. On CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, STL-10 and ImageNet, DirectCopy, our simpler and more computationally efficient algorithm, rivals or even outperforms DirectPred.
Topology-Imbalance Learning for Semi-Supervised Node Classification

The class imbalance problem, as an important issue in learning node representations, has drawn increasing attention from the community. Although the imbalance considered by existing studies roots from the unequal quantity of labeled examples in different classes (quantity imbalance), we argue that graph data expose a unique source of imbalance from the asymmetric topological properties of the labeled nodes, i.e., labeled nodes are not equal in terms of their structural role in the graph (topology imbalance). In this work, we first probe the previously unknown topology-imbalance issue, including its characteristics, causes, and threats to semi-supervised node classification learning. We then provide a unified view to jointly analyzing the quantity- and topology- imbalance issues by considering the node influence shift phenomenon with the Label Propagation algorithm. In light of our analysis, we devise an influence conflict detection -- based metric Totoro to measure the degree of graph topology imbalance and propose a model-agnostic method ReNode to address the topology-imbalance issue by re-weighting the influence of labeled nodes adaptively based on their relative positions to class boundaries. Systematic experiments demonstrate the effectiveness and generalizability of our method in relieving topology-imbalance issue and promoting semi-supervised node classification. The further analysis unveils varied sensitivity of different graph neural networks (GNNs) to topology imbalance, which may serve as a new perspective in evaluating GNN architectures.
Self-supervised Learning is More Robust to Dataset Imbalance

Self-supervised learning (SSL) is a scalable way to learn general visual representations since it learns without labels. However, large-scale unlabeled datasets in the wild often have long-tailed label distributions, where we know little about the behavior of SSL. In this work, we systematically investigate self-supervised learning under dataset imbalance. First, we find out via extensive experiments that off-the-shelf self-supervised representations are already more robust to class imbalance than supervised representations. The performance gap between balanced and imbalanced pre-training with SSL is significantly smaller than the gap with supervised learning, across sample sizes, for both in-domain and, especially, out-of-domain evaluation. Second, towards understanding the robustness of SSL, we hypothesize that SSL learns richer features from frequent data: it may learn label-irrelevant-but-transferable features that help classify the rare classes and downstream tasks. In contrast, supervised learning has no incentive to learn features irrelevant to the labels from frequent examples. We validate this hypothesis with semi-synthetic experiments and theoretical analyses on a simplified setting. Third, inspired by the theoretical insights, we devise a re-weighted regularization technique that consistently improves the SSL representation quality on imbalanced datasets with several evaluation criteria, closing the small gap between balanced and imbalanced datasets with the same number of examples.
How to protect your machine learning models against adversarial attacks

Machine learning has become an important component of many applications we use today. And adding machine learning capabilities to applications is becoming increasingly easy. Many ML libraries and online services don’t even require a thorough knowledge of machine learning. However, even easy-to-use machine learning systems come with their own challenges....
A Framework for Verification of Wasserstein Adversarial Robustness

Machine learning image classifiers are susceptible to adversarial and corruption perturbations. Adding imperceptible noise to images can lead to severe misclassifications of the machine learning model. Using $L_p$-norms for measuring the size of the noise fails to capture human similarity perception, which is why optimal transport based distance measures like the Wasserstein metric are increasingly being used in the field of adversarial robustness. Verifying the robustness of classifiers using the Wasserstein metric can be achieved by proving the absence of adversarial examples (certification) or proving their presence (attack). In this work we present a framework based on the work by Levine and Feizi, which allows us to transfer existing certification methods for convex polytopes or $L_1$-balls to the Wasserstein threat model. The resulting certification can be complete or incomplete, depending on whether convex polytopes or $L_1$-balls were chosen. Additionally, we present a new Wasserstein adversarial attack that is projected gradient descent based and which has a significantly reduced computational burden compared to existing attack approaches.
A Comprehensive Study on Torchvision Pre-trained Models for Fine-grained Inter-species Classification

This study aims to explore different pre-trained models offered in the Torchvision package which is available in the PyTorch library. And investigate their effectiveness on fine-grained images classification. Transfer Learning is an effective method of achieving extremely good performance with insufficient training data. In many real-world situations, people cannot collect sufficient data required to train a deep neural network model efficiently. Transfer Learning models are pre-trained on a large data set, and can bring a good performance on smaller datasets with significantly lower training time. Torchvision package offers us many models to apply the Transfer Learning on smaller datasets. Therefore, researchers may need a guideline for the selection of a good model. We investigate Torchvision pre-trained models on four different data sets: 10 Monkey Species, 225 Bird Species, Fruits 360, and Oxford 102 Flowers. These data sets have images of different resolutions, class numbers, and different achievable accuracies. We also apply their usual fully-connected layer and the Spinal fully-connected layer to investigate the effectiveness of SpinalNet. The Spinal fully-connected layer brings better performance in most situations. We apply the same augmentation for different models for the same data set for a fair comparison. This paper may help future Computer Vision researchers in choosing a proper Transfer Learning model.
Discovery of universal adversarial attacks for quantum classifiers

Artificial intelligence has achieved dramatic success over the past decade, with the triumph in predicting protein structures marked as the latest milestone. At the same time, quantum computing has also made remarkable progress in recent years. A recent breakthrough in this field is the experimental demonstration of quantum supremacy. The fusion of artificial intelligence and quantum physics gives rise to a new interdisciplinary field—-quantum artificial intelligence.
Adversarial Attack across Datasets

It has been observed that Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) are vulnerable to transfer attacks in the query-free black-box setting. However, all the previous studies on transfer attack assume that the white-box surrogate models possessed by the attacker and the black-box victim models are trained on the same dataset, which means the attacker implicitly knows the label set and the input size of the victim model. However, this assumption is usually unrealistic as the attacker may not know the dataset used by the victim model, and further, the attacker needs to attack any randomly encountered images that may not come from the same dataset. Therefore, in this paper we define a new Generalized Transferable Attack (GTA) problem where we assume the attacker has a set of surrogate models trained on different datasets (with different label sets and image sizes), and none of them is equal to the dataset used by the victim model. We then propose a novel method called Image Classification Eraser (ICE) to erase classification information for any encountered images from arbitrary dataset. Extensive experiments on Cifar-10, Cifar-100, and TieredImageNet demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed ICE on the GTA problem. Furthermore, we show that existing transfer attack methods can be modified to tackle the GTA problem, but with significantly worse performance compared with ICE.
