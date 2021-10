Up to two feet of snow is possible in some Wyoming mountain areas Tuesday, and lower elevations could get up to nine inches of snow. That snowfall, combined with wind speeds that could reach 60 miles per hour, could make for dangerous travel conditions. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of central and south-central Wyoming.

