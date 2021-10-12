CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEDUSA: Multi-scale Encoder-Decoder Self-Attention Deep Neural Network Architecture for Medical Image Analysis

By Hossein Aboutalebi, Maya Pavlova, Hayden Gunraj, Mohammad Javad Shafiee, Ali Sabri, Amer Alaref, Alexander Wong
Hossein Aboutalebi, Maya Pavlova, Hayden Gunraj, Mohammad Javad Shafiee, Ali Sabri, Amer Alaref, Alexander Wong. Medical image analysis continues to hold interesting challenges given the subtle characteristics of certain diseases and the significant overlap in appearance between diseases. In this work, we explore the concept of self-attention

MedNet: Pre-trained Convolutional Neural Network Model for the Medical Imaging Tasks

Laith Alzubaidi, J. Santamaría, Mohamed Manoufali, Beadaa Mohammed, Mohammed A. Fadhel, Jinglan Zhang, Ali H.Al-Timemy, Omran Al-Shamma, Ye Duan. Deep Learning (DL) requires a large amount of training data to provide quality outcomes. However, the field of medical imaging suffers from the lack of sufficient data for properly training DL models because medical images require manual labelling carried out by clinical experts thus the process is time-consuming, expensive, and error-prone. Recently, transfer learning (TL) was introduced to reduce the need for the annotation procedure by means of transferring the knowledge performed by a previous task and then fine-tuning the result using a relatively small dataset. Nowadays, multiple classification methods from medical imaging make use of TL from general-purpose pre-trained models, e.g., ImageNet, which has been proven to be ineffective due to the mismatch between the features learned from natural images (ImageNet) and those more specific from medical images especially medical gray images such as X-rays. ImageNet does not have grayscale images such as MRI, CT, and X-ray. In this paper, we propose a novel DL model to be used for addressing classification tasks of medical imaging, called MedNet. To do so, we aim to issue two versions of MedNet. The first one is Gray-MedNet which will be trained on 3M publicly available gray-scale medical images including MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and PET. The second version is Color-MedNet which will be trained on 3M publicly available color medical images including histopathology, taken images, and many others. To validate the effectiveness MedNet, both versions will be fine-tuned to train on the target tasks of a more reduced set of medical images. MedNet performs as the pre-trained model to tackle any real-world application from medical imaging and achieve the level of generalization needed for dealing with medical imaging tasks, e.g. classification. MedNet would serve the research community as a baseline for future research.
Automatic Recognition of Abdominal Organs in Ultrasound Images based on Deep Neural Networks and K-Nearest-Neighbor Classification

Abdominal ultrasound imaging has been widely used to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of various abdominal organs. In order to shorten the examination time and reduce the cognitive burden on the sonographers, we present a classification method that combines the deep learning techniques and k-Nearest-Neighbor (k-NN) classification to automatically recognize various abdominal organs in the ultrasound images in real time. Fine-tuned deep neural networks are used in combination with PCA dimension reduction to extract high-level features from raw ultrasound images, and a k-NN classifier is employed to predict the abdominal organ in the image. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our method in the task of ultrasound image classification to automatically recognize six abdominal organs. A comprehensive comparison of different configurations is conducted to study the influence of different feature extractors and classifiers on the classification accuracy. Both quantitative and qualitative results show that with minimal training effort, our method can "lazily" recognize the abdominal organs in the ultrasound images in real time with an accuracy of 96.67%. Our implementation code is publicly available at: this https URL.
Spontaneous representation of numerosity zero in a deep neural network for visual object recognition

Zero representations spontaneously emerge in a neural network without training. network units are not only tuned to countable numerosity but also to zero. neural network orders zero as the smallest numerical value along the number line. •. zero units are functionally relevant for the network’s discrimination performance. SUMMARY. Conceiving “nothing”...
Deep Fusion Prior for Multi-Focus Image Super Resolution Fusion

This paper unifies the multi-focus images fusion (MFIF) and blind super resolution (SR) problems as the multi-focus image super resolution fusion (MFISRF) task, and proposes a novel unified dataset-free unsupervised framework named deep fusion prior (DFP) to address such MFISRF task. DFP consists of SKIPnet network, DoubleReblur focus measurement tactic, decision embedding module and loss functions. In particular, DFP can obtain MFISRF only from two low-resolution inputs without any extent dataset; SKIPnet implementing unsupervised learning via deep image prior is an end-to-end generated network acting as the engine of DFP; DoubleReblur is used to determine the primary decision map without learning but based on estimated PSF and Gaussian kernels convolution; decision embedding module optimizes the decision map via learning; and DFP losses composed of content loss, joint gradient loss and gradient limit loss can obtain high-quality MFISRF results robustly. Experiments have proved that our proposed DFP approaches and even outperforms those state-of-art MFIF and SR method combinations. Additionally, DFP is a general framework, thus its networks and focus measurement tactics can be continuously updated to further improve the MFISRF performance. DFP codes are open source and will be available soon at this http URL.
Voice-assisted Image Labelling for Endoscopic Ultrasound Classification using Neural Networks

Ester Bonmati, Yipeng Hu, Alexander Grimwood, Gavin J. Johnson, George Goodchild, Margaret G. Keane, Kurinchi Gurusamy, Brian Davidson, Matthew J. Clarkson, Stephen P. Pereira, Dean C. Barratt. Ultrasound imaging is a commonly used technology for visualising patient anatomy in real-time during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. High operator dependency and low...
Breaking the Dilemma of Medical Image-to-image Translation

Supervised Pix2Pix and unsupervised Cycle-consistency are two modes that dominate the field of medical image-to-image translation. However, neither modes are ideal. The Pix2Pix mode has excellent performance. But it requires paired and well pixel-wise aligned images, which may not always be achievable due to respiratory motion or anatomy change between times that paired images are acquired. The Cycle-consistency mode is less stringent with training data and works well on unpaired or misaligned images. But its performance may not be optimal. In order to break the dilemma of the existing modes, we propose a new unsupervised mode called RegGAN for medical image-to-image translation. It is based on the theory of "loss-correction". In RegGAN, the misaligned target images are considered as noisy labels and the generator is trained with an additional registration network to fit the misaligned noise distribution adaptively. The goal is to search for the common optimal solution to both image-to-image translation and registration tasks. We incorporated RegGAN into a few state-of-the-art image-to-image translation methods and demonstrated that RegGAN could be easily combined with these methods to improve their performances. Such as a simple CycleGAN in our mode surpasses latest NICEGAN even though using less network parameters. Based on our results, RegGAN outperformed both Pix2Pix on aligned data and Cycle-consistency on misaligned or unpaired data. RegGAN is insensitive to noises which makes it a better choice for a wide range of scenarios, especially for medical image-to-image translation tasks in which well pixel-wise aligned data are not available.
An Adaptive Sampling and Edge Detection Approach for Encoding Static Images for Spiking Neural Networks

Current state-of-the-art methods of image classification using convolutional neural networks are often constrained by both latency and power consumption. This places a limit on the devices, particularly low-power edge devices, that can employ these methods. Spiking neural networks (SNNs) are considered to be the third generation of artificial neural networks which aim to address these latency and power constraints by taking inspiration from biological neuronal communication processes. Before data such as images can be input into an SNN, however, they must be first encoded into spike trains. Herein, we propose a method for encoding static images into temporal spike trains using edge detection and an adaptive signal sampling method for use in SNNs. The edge detection process consists of first performing Canny edge detection on the 2D static images and then converting the edge detected images into two X and Y signals using an image-to-signal conversion method. The adaptive signaling approach consists of sampling the signals such that the signals maintain enough detail and are sensitive to abrupt changes in the signal. Temporal encoding mechanisms such as threshold-based representation (TBR) and step-forward (SF) are then able to be used to convert the sampled signals into spike trains. We use various error and indicator metrics to optimize and evaluate the efficiency and precision of the proposed image encoding approach. Comparison results between the original and reconstructed signals from spike trains generated using edge-detection and adaptive temporal encoding mechanism exhibit 18x and 7x reduction in average root mean square error (RMSE) compared to the conventional SF and TBR encoding, respectively, while used for encoding MNIST dataset.
Task-Driven Deep Image Enhancement Network for Autonomous Driving in Bad Weather

Visual perception in autonomous driving is a crucial part of a vehicle to navigate safely and sustainably in different traffic conditions. However, in bad weather such as heavy rain and haze, the performance of visual perception is greatly affected by several degrading effects. Recently, deep learning-based perception methods have addressed multiple degrading effects to reflect real-world bad weather cases but have shown limited success due to 1) high computational costs for deployment on mobile devices and 2) poor relevance between image enhancement and visual perception in terms of the model ability. To solve these issues, we propose a task-driven image enhancement network connected to the high-level vision task, which takes in an image corrupted by bad weather as input. Specifically, we introduce a novel low memory network to reduce most of the layer connections of dense blocks for less memory and computational cost while maintaining high performance. We also introduce a new task-driven training strategy to robustly guide the high-level task model suitable for both high-quality restoration of images and highly accurate perception. Experiment results demonstrate that the proposed method improves the performance among lane and 2D object detection, and depth estimation largely under adverse weather in terms of both low memory and accuracy.
Data Transformation Methods: Deep Neural Networks for Tabular Data

Deep learning has enjoyed plenty of success in recent times, particularly with homogeneous data sets. Their performance on classification and data generation for images/audios is outstanding. However, the tabular data sets are still an unconquered castle for deep neural network models. Tabular data is heterogeneous and can lead to dense...
Metaparametric Neural Networks for Survival Analysis

Survival analysis is a critical tool for the modelling of time-to-event data, such as life expectancy after a cancer diagnosis or optimal maintenance scheduling for complex machinery. However, current neural network models provide an imperfect solution for survival analysis as they either restrict the shape of the target probability distribution or restrict the estimation to pre-determined times. As a consequence, current survival neural networks lack the ability to estimate a generic function without prior knowledge of its structure. In this article, we present the metaparametric neural network framework that encompasses existing survival analysis methods and enables their extension to solve the aforementioned issues. This framework allows survival neural networks to satisfy the same independence of generic function estimation from the underlying data structure that characterizes their regression and classification counterparts. Further, we demonstrate the application of the metaparametric framework using both simulated and large real-world datasets and show that it outperforms the current state-of-the-art methods in (i) capturing nonlinearities, and (ii) identifying temporal patterns, leading to more accurate overall estimations whilst placing no restrictions on the underlying function structure.
Deep Superpixel-based Network for Blind Image Quality Assessment

The goal in a blind image quality assessment (BIQA) model is to simulate the process of evaluating images by human eyes and accurately assess the quality of the image. Although many approaches effectively identify degradation, they do not fully consider the semantic content in images resulting in distortion. In order to fill this gap, we propose a deep adaptive superpixel-based network, namely DSN-IQA, to assess the quality of image based on multi-scale and superpixel segmentation. The DSN-IQA can adaptively accept arbitrary scale images as input images, making the assessment process similar to human perception. The network uses two models to extract multi-scale semantic features and generate a superpixel adjacency map. These two elements are united together via feature fusion to accurately predict image quality. Experimental results on different benchmark databases demonstrate that our algorithm is highly competitive with other approaches when assessing challenging authentic image databases. Also, due to adaptive deep superpixel-based network, our model accurately assesses images with complicated distortion, much like the human eye.
NAS-Bench-360: Benchmarking Diverse Tasks for Neural Architecture Search

Most existing neural architecture search (NAS) benchmarks and algorithms prioritize performance on well-studied tasks, e.g., image classification on CIFAR and ImageNet. This makes the applicability of NAS approaches in more diverse areas inadequately understood. In this paper, we present NAS-Bench-360, a benchmark suite for evaluating state-of-the-art NAS methods for convolutional neural networks (CNNs). To construct it, we curate a collection of ten tasks spanning a diverse array of application domains, dataset sizes, problem dimensionalities, and learning objectives. By carefully selecting tasks that can both interoperate with modern CNN-based search methods but that are also far-afield from their original development domain, we can use NAS-Bench-360 to investigate the following central question: do existing state-of-the-art NAS methods perform well on diverse tasks? Our experiments show that a modern NAS procedure designed for image classification can indeed find good architectures for tasks with other dimensionalities and learning objectives; however, the same method struggles against more task-specific methods and performs catastrophically poorly on classification in non-vision domains. The case for NAS robustness becomes even more dire in a resource-constrained setting, where a recent NAS method provides little-to-no benefit over much simpler baselines. These results demonstrate the need for a benchmark such as NAS-Bench-360 to help develop NAS approaches that work well on a variety of tasks, a crucial component of a truly robust and automated pipeline. We conclude with a demonstration of the kind of future research our suite of tasks will enable. All data and code is made publicly available.
Text analysis and deep learning: A network approach

Much information available to applied researchers is contained within written language or spoken text. Deep language models such as BERT have achieved unprecedented success in many applications of computational linguistics. However, much less is known about how these models can be used to analyze existing text. We propose a novel method that combines transformer models with network analysis to form a self-referential representation of language use within a corpus of interest. Our approach produces linguistic relations strongly consistent with the underlying model as well as mathematically well-defined operations on them, while reducing the amount of discretionary choices of representation and distance measures. It represents, to the best of our knowledge, the first unsupervised method to extract semantic networks directly from deep language models. We illustrate our approach in a semantic analysis of the term "founder". Using the entire corpus of Harvard Business Review from 1980 to 2020, we find that ties in our network track the semantics of discourse over time, and across contexts, identifying and relating clusters of semantic and syntactic relations. Finally, we discuss how this method can also complement and inform analyses of the behavior of deep learning models.
A Dual-Attention Neural Network for Pun Location and Using Pun-Gloss Pairs for Interpretation

Pun location is to identify the punning word (usually a word or a phrase that makes the text ambiguous) in a given short text, and pun interpretation is to find out two different meanings of the punning word. Most previous studies adopt limited word senses obtained by WSD(Word Sense Disambiguation) technique or pronunciation information in isolation to address pun location. For the task of pun interpretation, related work pays attention to various WSD algorithms. In this paper, a model called DANN (Dual-Attentive Neural Network) is proposed for pun location, effectively integrates word senses and pronunciation with context information to address two kinds of pun at the same time. Furthermore, we treat pun interpretation as a classification task and construct pungloss pairs as processing data to solve this task. Experiments on the two benchmark datasets show that our proposed methods achieve new state-of-the-art results. Our source code is available in the public code repository.
Learning Atomic Multipoles: Prediction of the Electrostatic Potential with Equivariant Graph Neural Networks

The accurate description of electrostatic interactions remains a challenging problem for fitted potential-energy functions. The commonly used fixed partial-charge approximation fails to reproduce the electrostatic potential at short range due to its insensitivity to conformational changes and anisotropic effects. At the same time, possibly more accurate machine-learned (ML) potentials struggle with the long-range behaviour due to their inherent locality ansatz. Employing a multipole expansion offers in principle an exact treatment of the electrostatic potential such that the long-range and short-range electrostatic interaction can be treated simultaneously with high accuracy. However, such an expansion requires the calculation of the electron density using computationally expensive quantum-mechanical (QM) methods. Here, we introduce an equivariant graph neural network (GNN) to address this issue. The proposed model predicts atomic multipoles up to the quadrupole, circumventing the need of expensive QM computations. By using an equivariant architecture, the model enforces the correct symmetry by design without relying on local reference frames. The GNN reproduces the electrostatic potential of various systems with high fidelity. Possible use cases for such an approach include the separate treatment of long-range interactions in ML potentials, the analysis of electrostatic potential surfaces, and the application in polarizable force fields.
A Feature Consistency Driven Attention Erasing Network for Fine-Grained Image Retrieval

Large-scale fine-grained image retrieval has two main problems. First, low dimensional feature embedding can fasten the retrieval process but bring accuracy reduce due to overlooking the feature of significant attention regions of images in fine-grained datasets. Second, fine-grained images lead to the same category query hash codes mapping into the different cluster in database hash latent space. To handle these two issues, we propose a feature consistency driven attention erasing network (FCAENet) for fine-grained image retrieval. For the first issue, we propose an adaptive augmentation module in FCAENet, which is selective region erasing module (SREM). SREM makes the network more robust on subtle differences of fine-grained task by adaptively covering some regions of raw images. The feature extractor and hash layer can learn more representative hash code for fine-grained images by SREM. With regard to the second issue, we fully exploit the pair-wise similarity information and add the enhancing space relation loss (ESRL) in FCAENet to make the vulnerable relation stabler between the query hash code and database hash code. We conduct extensive experiments on five fine-grained benchmark datasets (CUB2011, Aircraft, NABirds, VegFru, Food101) for 12bits, 24bits, 32bits, 48bits hash code. The results show that FCAENet achieves the state-of-the-art (SOTA) fine-grained retrieval performance compared with other methods.
How Does Momentum Benefit Deep Neural Networks Architecture Design? A Few Case Studies

We present and review an algorithmic and theoretical framework for improving neural network architecture design via momentum. As case studies, we consider how momentum can improve the architecture design for recurrent neural networks (RNNs), neural ordinary differential equations (ODEs), and transformers. We show that integrating momentum into neural network architectures has several remarkable theoretical and empirical benefits, including 1) integrating momentum into RNNs and neural ODEs can overcome the vanishing gradient issues in training RNNs and neural ODEs, resulting in effective learning long-term dependencies. 2) momentum in neural ODEs can reduce the stiffness of the ODE dynamics, which significantly enhances the computational efficiency in training and testing. 3) momentum can improve the efficiency and accuracy of transformers.
3D Meta-Segmentation Neural Network

Though deep learning methods have shown great success in 3D point cloud part segmentation, they generally rely on a large volume of labeled training data, which makes the model suffer from unsatisfied generalization abilities to unseen classes with limited data. To address this problem, we present a novel meta-learning strategy that regards the 3D shape segmentation function as a task. By training over a number of 3D part segmentation tasks, our method is capable to learn the prior over the respective 3D segmentation function space which leads to an optimal model that is rapidly adapting to new part segmentation tasks. To implement our meta-learning strategy, we propose two novel modules: meta part segmentation learner and part segmentation learner. During the training process, the part segmentation learner is trained to complete a specific part segmentation task in the few-shot scenario. In the meantime, the meta part segmentation learner is trained to capture the prior from multiple similar part segmentation tasks. Based on the learned information of task distribution, our meta part segmentation learner is able to dynamically update the part segmentation learner with optimal parameters which enable our part segmentation learner to rapidly adapt and have great generalization ability on new part segmentation tasks. We demonstrate that our model achieves superior part segmentation performance with the few-shot setting on the widely used dataset: ShapeNet.
Weight Evolution: Improving Deep Neural Networks Training through Evolving Inferior Weight Values

To obtain good performance, convolutional neural networks are usually over-parameterized. This phenomenon has stimulated two interesting topics: pruning the unimportant weights for compression and reactivating the unimportant weights to make full use of network capability. However, current weight reactivation methods usually reactivate the entire filters, which may not be precise enough. Looking back in history, the prosperity of filter pruning is mainly due to its friendliness to hardware implementation, but pruning at a finer structure level, i.e., weight elements, usually leads to better network performance. We study the problem of weight element reactivation in this paper. Motivated by evolution, we select the unimportant filters and update their unimportant elements by combining them with the important elements of important filters, just like gene crossover to produce better offspring, and the proposed method is called weight evolution (WE). WE is mainly composed of four strategies. We propose a global selection strategy and a local selection strategy and combine them to locate the unimportant filters. A forward matching strategy is proposed to find the matched important filters and a crossover strategy is proposed to utilize the important elements of the important filters for updating unimportant filters. WE is plug-in to existing network architectures. Comprehensive experiments show that WE outperforms the other reactivation methods and plug-in training methods with typical convolutional neural networks, especially lightweight networks. Our code is available at this https URL.

