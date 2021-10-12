CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
M2GAN: A Multi-Stage Self-Attention Network for Image Rain Removal on Autonomous Vehicles

By Duc Manh Nguyen, Sang-Woong Lee
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Image deraining is a new challenging problem in applications of autonomous vehicles. In a bad weather condition of heavy rainfall, raindrops, mainly hitting the vehicle's windshield, can significantly reduce observation ability even though the windshield wipers might be able to remove part of it.

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Semantic Image Alignment for Vehicle Localization

Markus Herb, Matthias Lemberger, Marcel M. Schmitt, Alexander Kurz, Tobias Weiherer, Nassir Navab, Federico Tombari. Accurate and reliable localization is a fundamental requirement for autonomous vehicles to use map information in higher-level tasks such as navigation or planning. In this paper, we present a novel approach to vehicle localization in dense semantic maps, including vectorized high-definition maps or 3D meshes, using semantic segmentation from a monocular camera. We formulate the localization task as a direct image alignment problem on semantic images, which allows our approach to robustly track the vehicle pose in semantically labeled maps by aligning virtual camera views rendered from the map to sequences of semantically segmented camera images. In contrast to existing visual localization approaches, the system does not require additional keypoint features, handcrafted localization landmark extractors or expensive LiDAR sensors. We demonstrate the wide applicability of our method on a diverse set of semantic mesh maps generated from stereo or LiDAR as well as manually annotated HD maps and show that it achieves reliable and accurate localization in real-time.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

A Feature Consistency Driven Attention Erasing Network for Fine-Grained Image Retrieval

Large-scale fine-grained image retrieval has two main problems. First, low dimensional feature embedding can fasten the retrieval process but bring accuracy reduce due to overlooking the feature of significant attention regions of images in fine-grained datasets. Second, fine-grained images lead to the same category query hash codes mapping into the different cluster in database hash latent space. To handle these two issues, we propose a feature consistency driven attention erasing network (FCAENet) for fine-grained image retrieval. For the first issue, we propose an adaptive augmentation module in FCAENet, which is selective region erasing module (SREM). SREM makes the network more robust on subtle differences of fine-grained task by adaptively covering some regions of raw images. The feature extractor and hash layer can learn more representative hash code for fine-grained images by SREM. With regard to the second issue, we fully exploit the pair-wise similarity information and add the enhancing space relation loss (ESRL) in FCAENet to make the vulnerable relation stabler between the query hash code and database hash code. We conduct extensive experiments on five fine-grained benchmark datasets (CUB2011, Aircraft, NABirds, VegFru, Food101) for 12bits, 24bits, 32bits, 48bits hash code. The results show that FCAENet achieves the state-of-the-art (SOTA) fine-grained retrieval performance compared with other methods.
ARTS
Las Vegas Herald

The Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market To Stage Innovation-Based Eagle-Eye View

Persistence Market Research's new market research report titled "Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast, 2018–2027," throws light on the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market and offers a deep-dive analysis for the next 9 years. The global autonomous underwater vehicle market is projected to reach US$ 596.7...
CARS
arxiv.org

A Novel Traffic Simulation Framework for Testing Autonomous Vehicles Using SUMO and CARLA

Traffic simulation is an efficient and cost-effective way to test Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) in a complex and dynamic environment. Numerous studies have been conducted for AV evaluation using traffic simulation over the past decades. However, the current simulation environments fall behind on two fronts -- the background vehicles (BVs) fail to simulate naturalistic driving behavior and the existing environments do not test the entire pipeline in a modular fashion. This study aims to propose a simulation framework that creates a complex and naturalistic traffic environment. Specifically, we combine a modified version of the Simulation of Urban MObility (SUMO) simulator with the Cars Learning to Act (CARLA) simulator to generate a simulation environment that could emulate the complexities of the external environment while providing realistic sensor outputs to the AV pipeline. In a past research work, we created an open-source Python package called SUMO-Gym which generates a realistic road network and naturalistic traffic through SUMO and combines that with OpenAI Gym to provide ease of use for the end user. We propose to extend our developed software by adding CARLA, which in turn will enrich the perception of the ego vehicle by providing realistic sensors outputs of the AVs surrounding environment. Using the proposed framework, AVs perception, planning, and control could be tested in a complex and realistic driving environment. The performance of the proposed framework in constructing output generation and AV evaluations are demonstrated using several case studies.
CARS
arxiv.org

Multi-View Stereo Network with attention thin volume

We propose an efficient multi-view stereo (MVS) network for infering depth value from multiple RGB images. Recent studies have shown that mapping the geometric relationship in real space to neural network is an essential topic of the MVS problem. Specifically, these methods focus on how to express the correspondence between different views by constructing a nice cost volume. In this paper, we propose a more complete cost volume construction approach based on absorbing previous experience. First of all, we introduce the self-attention mechanism to fully aggregate the dominant information from input images and accurately model the long-range dependency, so as to selectively aggregate reference features. Secondly, we introduce the group-wise correlation to feature aggregation, which greatly reduces the memory and calculation burden. Meanwhile, this method enhances the information interaction between different feature channels. With this approach, a more lightweight and efficient cost volume is constructed. Finally we follow the coarse to fine strategy and refine the depth sampling range scale by scale with the help of uncertainty estimation. We further combine the previous steps to get the attention thin volume. Quantitative and qualitative experiments are presented to demonstrate the performance of our model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Development and testing of an image transformer for explainable autonomous driving systems

In the last decade, deep learning (DL) approaches have been used successfully in computer vision (CV) applications. However, DL-based CV models are generally considered to be black boxes due to their lack of interpretability. This black box behavior has exacerbated user distrust and therefore has prevented widespread deployment DLCV models in autonomous driving tasks even though some of these models exhibit superiority over human performance. For this reason, it is essential to develop explainable DL models for autonomous driving task. Explainable DL models can not only boost user trust in autonomy but also serve as a diagnostic approach to identify anydefects and weaknesses of the model during the system development phase. In this paper, we propose an explainable end-to-end autonomous driving system based on "Transformer", a state-of-the-art (SOTA) self-attention based model, to map visual features from images collected by onboard cameras to guide potential driving actions with corresponding explanations. The model achieves a soft attention over the global features of the image. The results demonstrate the efficacy of our proposed model as it exhibits superior performance (in terms of correct prediction of actions and explanations) compared to the benchmark model by a significant margin with lower computational cost.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MEDUSA: Multi-scale Encoder-Decoder Self-Attention Deep Neural Network Architecture for Medical Image Analysis

Hossein Aboutalebi, Maya Pavlova, Hayden Gunraj, Mohammad Javad Shafiee, Ali Sabri, Amer Alaref, Alexander Wong. Medical image analysis continues to hold interesting challenges given the subtle characteristics of certain diseases and the significant overlap in appearance between diseases. In this work, we explore the concept of self-attention for tackling such subtleties in and between diseases. To this end, we introduce MEDUSA, a multi-scale encoder-decoder self-attention mechanism tailored for medical image analysis. While self-attention deep convolutional neural network architectures in existing literature center around the notion of multiple isolated lightweight attention mechanisms with limited individual capacities being incorporated at different points in the network architecture, MEDUSA takes a significant departure from this notion by possessing a single, unified self-attention mechanism with significantly higher capacity with multiple attention heads feeding into different scales in the network architecture. To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the first "single body, multi-scale heads" realization of self-attention and enables explicit global context amongst selective attention at different levels of representational abstractions while still enabling differing local attention context at individual levels of abstractions. With MEDUSA, we obtain state-of-the-art performance on multiple challenging medical image analysis benchmarks including COVIDx, RSNA RICORD, and RSNA Pneumonia Challenge when compared to previous work. Our MEDUSA model is publicly available.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Self-adaptive Multi-task Particle Swarm Optimization

Multi-task optimization (MTO) studies how to simultaneously solve multiple optimization problems for the purpose of obtaining better performance on each problem. Over the past few years, evolutionary MTO (EMTO) was proposed to handle MTO problems via evolutionary algorithms. So far, many EMTO algorithms have been developed and demonstrated well performance on solving real-world problems. However, there remain many works to do in adapting knowledge transfer to task relatedness in EMTO. Different from the existing works, we develop a self-adaptive multi-task particle swarm optimization (SaMTPSO) through the developed knowledge transfer adaptation strategy, the focus search strategy and the knowledge incorporation strategy. In the knowledge transfer adaptation strategy, each task has a knowledge source pool that consists of all knowledge sources. Each source (task) outputs knowledge to the task. And knowledge transfer adapts to task relatedness via individuals' choice on different sources of a pool, where the chosen probabilities for different sources are computed respectively according to task's success rate in generating improved solutions via these sources. In the focus search strategy, if there is no knowledge source benefit the optimization of a task, then all knowledge sources in the task's pool are forbidden to be utilized except the task, which helps to improve the performance of the proposed algorithm. Note that the task itself is as a knowledge source of its own. In the knowledge incorporation strategy, two different forms are developed to help the SaMTPSO explore and exploit the transferred knowledge from a chosen source, each leading to a version of the SaMTPSO. Several experiments are conducted on two test suites. The results of the SaMTPSO are comparing to that of 3 popular EMTO algorithms and a particle swarm algorithm, which demonstrates the superiority of the SaMTPSO.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Two-stage Visual Cues Enhancement Network for Referring Image Segmentation

Referring Image Segmentation (RIS) aims at segmenting the target object from an image referred by one given natural language expression. The diverse and flexible expressions as well as complex visual contents in the images raise the RIS model with higher demands for investigating fine-grained matching behaviors between words in expressions and objects presented in images. However, such matching behaviors are hard to be learned and captured when the visual cues of referents (i.e. referred objects) are insufficient, as the referents with weak visual cues tend to be easily confused by cluttered background at boundary or even overwhelmed by salient objects in the image. And the insufficient visual cues issue can not be handled by the cross-modal fusion mechanisms as done in previous work. In this paper, we tackle this problem from a novel perspective of enhancing the visual information for the referents by devising a Two-stage Visual cues enhancement Network (TV-Net), where a novel Retrieval and Enrichment Scheme (RES) and an Adaptive Multi-resolution feature Fusion (AMF) module are proposed. Through the two-stage enhancement, our proposed TV-Net enjoys better performances in learning fine-grained matching behaviors between the natural language expression and image, especially when the visual information of the referent is inadequate, thus produces better segmentation results. Extensive experiments are conducted to validate the effectiveness of the proposed method on the RIS task, with our proposed TV-Net surpassing the state-of-the-art approaches on four benchmark datasets.
COMPUTERS
SpaceNews.com

Maxar looks to fill demand for accurate 3D mapping for autonomous vehicles

ST. LOUIS — A technology gap in the autonomous vehicle industry today is access to highly accurate 3D maps of the Earth so vehicles can identify objects and safely navigate in unfamiliar terrain. Earth observation company and satellite imagery provider Maxar has produced high-fidelity maps for military and government customers,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Itproportal

Connected cars: driving vehicles towards an autonomous future

Autonomous vehicles and their reality have long been discussed. A few years ago, it was predicted that we would have fully driverless cars in our towns and cities by now. The industry was high-spirited about the concept of self-driving cars, but in reality, these are harder to build than initially considered.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Task-Driven Deep Image Enhancement Network for Autonomous Driving in Bad Weather

Visual perception in autonomous driving is a crucial part of a vehicle to navigate safely and sustainably in different traffic conditions. However, in bad weather such as heavy rain and haze, the performance of visual perception is greatly affected by several degrading effects. Recently, deep learning-based perception methods have addressed multiple degrading effects to reflect real-world bad weather cases but have shown limited success due to 1) high computational costs for deployment on mobile devices and 2) poor relevance between image enhancement and visual perception in terms of the model ability. To solve these issues, we propose a task-driven image enhancement network connected to the high-level vision task, which takes in an image corrupted by bad weather as input. Specifically, we introduce a novel low memory network to reduce most of the layer connections of dense blocks for less memory and computational cost while maintaining high performance. We also introduce a new task-driven training strategy to robustly guide the high-level task model suitable for both high-quality restoration of images and highly accurate perception. Experiment results demonstrate that the proposed method improves the performance among lane and 2D object detection, and depth estimation largely under adverse weather in terms of both low memory and accuracy.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Multi-fidelity information fusion with concatenated neural networks

Recently, computational modeling has shifted towards the use of deep learning, and other data-driven modeling frameworks. Although this shift in modeling holds promise in many applications like design optimization and real-time control by lowering the computational burden, training deep learning models needs a huge amount of data. This big data is not always available for scientific problems and leads to poorly generalizable data-driven models. This gap can be furnished by leveraging information from physics-based models. Exploiting prior knowledge about the problem at hand, this study puts forth a concatenated neural network approach to build more tailored, effective, and efficient machine learning models. For our analysis, without losing its generalizability and modularity, we focus on the development of predictive models for laminar and turbulent boundary layer flows. In particular, we combine the self-similarity solution and power-law velocity profile (low-fidelity models) with the noisy data obtained either from experiments or computational fluid dynamics simulations (high-fidelity models) through a concatenated neural network. We illustrate how the knowledge from these simplified models results in reducing uncertainties associated with deep learning models. The proposed framework produces physically consistent models that attempt to achieve better generalization than data-driven models obtained purely based on data. While we demonstrate our framework for a problem relevant to fluid mechanics, its workflow and principles can be adopted for many scientific problems where empirical models are prevalent. In line with grand demands in novel physics-guided machine learning principles, this work builds a bridge between extensive physics-based theories and data-driven modeling paradigms and paves the way for using hybrid modeling approaches for next-generation digital twin technologies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-modal Aggregation Network for Fast MR Imaging

Magnetic resonance (MR) imaging is a commonly used scanning technique for disease detection, diagnosis and treatment monitoring. Although it is able to produce detailed images of organs and tissues with better contrast, it suffers from a long acquisition time, which makes the image quality vulnerable to say motion artifacts. Recently, many approaches have been developed to reconstruct full-sampled images from partially observed measurements in order to accelerate MR imaging. However, most of these efforts focus on reconstruction over a single modality or simple fusion of multiple modalities, neglecting the discovery of correlation knowledge at different feature level. In this work, we propose a novel Multi-modal Aggregation Network, named MANet, which is capable of discovering complementary representations from a fully sampled auxiliary modality, with which to hierarchically guide the reconstruction of a given target modality. In our MANet, the representations from the fully sampled auxiliary and undersampled target modalities are learned independently through a specific network. Then, a guided attention module is introduced in each convolutional stage to selectively aggregate multi-modal features for better reconstruction, yielding comprehensive, multi-scale, multi-modal feature fusion. Moreover, our MANet follows a hybrid domain learning framework, which allows it to simultaneously recover the frequency signal in the $k$-space domain as well as restore the image details from the image domain. Extensive experiments demonstrate the superiority of the proposed approach over state-of-the-art MR image reconstruction methods.
SCIENCE
aitrends.com

Autonomous Vehicles Spurring Advent Of Industry 4.0 In Unexpected Ways

Just about everyone has heard of the Industrial Revolution and how it changed everything. Fewer know that we have presumably been through several iterations or progressive versions of the Industrial Revolution. Depending upon which research you wish to accept, there have been three industrial revolution instances, and we are either in, on the cusp of, the fourth.
CARS
arxiv.org

Self-Annotated Training for Controllable Image Captioning

The Controllable Image Captioning (CIC) task aims to generate captions conditioned on designated control signals. In this paper, we improve CIC from two aspects: 1) Existing reinforcement training methods are not applicable to structure-related CIC models due to the fact that the accuracy-based reward focuses mainly on contents rather than semantic structures. The lack of reinforcement training prevents the model from generating more accurate and controllable sentences. To solve the problem above, we propose a novel reinforcement training method for structure-related CIC models: Self-Annotated Training (SAT), where a recursive sampling mechanism (RSM) is designed to force the input control signal to match the actual output sentence. Extensive experiments conducted on MSCOCO show that our SAT method improves C-Transformer (XE) on CIDEr-D score from 118.6 to 130.1 in the length-control task and from 132.2 to 142.7 in the tense-control task, while maintaining more than 99$\%$ matching accuracy with the control signal. 2) We introduce a new control signal: sentence quality. Equipped with it, CIC models are able to generate captions of different quality levels as needed. Experiments show that without additional information of ground truth captions, models controlled by the highest level of sentence quality perform much better in accuracy than baseline models.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Self-Supervision and Spatial-Sequential Attention Based Loss for Multi-Person Pose Estimation

Bottom-up based multi-person pose estimation approaches use heatmaps with auxiliary predictions to estimate joint positions and belonging at one time. Recently, various combinations between auxiliary predictions and heatmaps have been proposed for higher performance, these predictions are supervised by the corresponding L2 loss function directly. However, the lack of more explicit supervision results in low features utilization and contradictions between predictions in one model. To solve these problems, this paper proposes (i) a new loss organization method which uses self-supervised heatmaps to reduce prediction contradictions and spatial-sequential attention to enhance networks' features extraction; (ii) a new combination of predictions composed by heatmaps, Part Affinity Fields (PAFs) and our block-inside offsets to fix pixel-level joints positions and further demonstrates the effectiveness of proposed loss function. Experiments are conducted on the MS COCO keypoint dataset and adopting OpenPose as the baseline model. Our method outperforms the baseline overall. On the COCO verification dataset, the mAP of OpenPose trained with our proposals outperforms the OpenPose baseline by over 5.5%.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This $400 Cane Uses Autonomous Vehicle Tech to Help Guide The Visually Impaired

The standard white cane is an essential aid for getting out and about for many visually impaired people, but to date, it hasn't offered much in the way of affordable modern updates – which is something that a group of researchers wants to change. Borrowing technology designed for autonomous vehicles, the team has come up with a self-navigating smart cane that can identify obstacles in the surrounding environment, and nudge the user safely away from them. In tests, the smart, augmented cane increased walking speed for visually impaired volunteers by 18 percent. For the 250 million people with sight difficulties worldwide, this...
TECHNOLOGY
institutionalinvestor.com

PGIM: Beware the Hype Around Blockchain and Autonomous Vehicles

For futurists, blockchain and autonomous vehicles are sure to transform everyday life and global economies. But that doesn’t mean investors should pour money into the underlying businesses. The exuberance around these technologies “is often way ahead of today’s investable reality,” argues global asset manager PGIM in a new report. While...
TECHNOLOGY

