Masks slated to be optional in District 518 on Monday
Worthington Independent School District 518 plans to move to optional face masks on Monday, Oct. 18. The school district has been mandating the wearing of masks since the first day of school. Superintendent John Landgaard stressed that a main goal of the district throughout the mask mandate is to not have to resort to hybrid and distance learning. He added the COVID-19 numbers in Nobles County have been dropping recently, but that if those numbers to rise once more, mandatory masking could be put back in place.www.myradioworks.net
