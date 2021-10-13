Princeton must change its midterm system

Princeton is difficult — there’s no doubt about it. In fact, many of us even raved about it when we wrote that we wanted “academic rigor” in our college applications. Yet the method with which Princeton administers midterms, specifically by integrating a week or two of exams into regular classes, is far more than what many of us asked for when we expressed our desire for academic rigor. The current midterm system detracts from our learning and has detrimental impacts on our health. In future semesters, the administration should change this system to support Princeton students.