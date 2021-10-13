Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Reveal Coming Later This Week, See What Treyarch is Cooking Up
Call of Duty games have become far more of a collaborative endeavor every year, and this year’s Call of Duty actually sees Treyarch returning to develop the Zombies experience, despite Sledgehammer being the lead studio on the game. While we’ve seen plenty of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign and multiplayer thus far, the Zombies mode has remained largely under wraps. That all changes this Thursday, October 14th, when the full Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies reveal shows what Treyarch’s been up to.www.playstationlifestyle.net
