Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Reveal Coming Later This Week, See What Treyarch is Cooking Up

As one of the biggest and most successful gaming franchises in the world, Call of Duty suffers from a number of bad actors who choose to ruin the experience of others by cheating. This has become especially prominent and noticeable in the wake of cross-play pitting PC players against consoles, as well as the free-to-play Warzone opening up the experience to even more players. Much of the battle thus far has been painfully reactive, like bailing water out of the sinking Titanic with a soup bowl, but Activision and the various Call of Duty developers are planning a major update to Call of Duty’s anti-cheat systems with the launch of the next game, Vanguard, on November 5th. And it looks like we’re set to learn more about it tomorrow.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO