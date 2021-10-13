LGBTQIA+-Honoring Charitable Streetwear

This holiday season, MAC Cosmetics wants to turn things on its head with its new Hypnotizing Holiday 2021 collection. The Hypnotizing Holiday 2021 collection is a holiday makeup collection with an optical illusion-inspired theme. The holiday lineup features makeup kits curated by products type, color, and more. For instance, the Mistletoe Matte Powder Kiss Lip box features five iconic MAC lipsticks, whereas the Face Look in a Box pack comes with lipstick, lip primer, eyeshadow, and eyeliner. And just as the name suggests, each kit comes in hypnotic packaging, like a hypnotic gift bag with two secret compartments. As the brand sums it up: "From all-new, limited-edition colors for eyes, lips and face to spellbinding ready-to-gift kits and beyond, there’s enough M·A·C magic for everyone on your list."

