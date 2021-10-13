CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQIA+-Honoring Charitable Streetwear

By Amy Duong
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreetwear giant Off-White works in collaboration with Trinice McNally on the new collection entitled 'I Support All Forms of Love.' Trinice McNally is a Black queer feminist organizer and the duo celebrates and honors LGBTQIA+ as well as non-binary activists by bringing awareness and support. The new collection is meant...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Highsnobiety

Off-White™ LGBTQIA History Month Capsule Collection

Editor's Notes: Virgil Abloh is an activist. The Off-White™ founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director has been pushing for industry-wide shifts for years, issuing "mentorships" and clear-minded messaging to further get the word out and perhaps spark change. Even amidst the frequent OTT aggression lobbied his way, Abloh has found...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Heavily Patterned Technical Streetwear

K-Way works in collaboration with Engineered Garments on a new collection full of streetwear designs that are inspired by militaristic influences. The duo features four items in total, kicking off with the classic bomber jacket, a padded field jacket, a lightweight stretch padded parka, and the fisherman's hat to match.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Charitable Bathroom Tissue Runways

The 2021 Cashmere Collection: NEW Belle Époque runway show recently celebrated its 18th year, showcasing bathroom tissue couture by a lineup of 16 Canadian designers including Brampton's Anisha Kumar, Calgary's FAUN, Toronto's Atelier Volpe and more. Envisioning a future without breast cancer, the designers created intricate and bold pieces that were unveiled in a COVID-friendly and safe presentation, made possible by Kruger Products, the makers of Cashmere.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Colorful Fall-Centric Streetwear

OBEY works in collaboration with South Korean fashion label IAB-Studio on a new collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The brand focuses on many different facets that center on fashion and design, often working for K-pop stars. The duo now works together to deliver a slew of wearables that are true to both brands' design language.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Expansive Fall-Ready Classic Streetwear

Fucking Awesome introduces its second installment for the Fall/Winter 2021 season with diverse designs stemming from workwear influences, sportswear elements, and traditional silhouettes. The second drop for the colder seasons of the year focuses on street-ready wearables that are made to combat the outdoors. This includes the Reversible Puffer Jacket that is offered in two different colorways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Retro Rave-Inspired Streetwear

American streetwear label Midnight Studios has partnered with anime artist Dying in Kyoto to launch Midnight Rave's newest apparel collection. The online-only Fall/Winter 2021 collection leverages Midnight Studios' signature punk-inspired streetwear aesthetic to boast a range of exciting, retro-raver looks. In terms of garments offered, the collection is quite diverse...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Experimental Ill-Fitted Streetwear Designs

Experimental South Korean fashion label Cost Per Kilo has introduced 'Collection 006,' an exciting capsule featuring clothing designs inspired by the notion of "withering away." Building on the raw, urban aesthetic of its previous five collections, 'Collection 006' boasts a wide range of avant-garde looks consisting of mostly oversized fits...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Times Union

Man 'born dead' gives life to growing line of streetwear

SARATOGA SPRINGS — He says he was “born dead,” passing through time and places as an almost lifeless figure without direction. He felt his actions were mundane, and fears of success haunted him - until a thought so strong invaded his mind that it poured out of him with fervor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
arcadia.edu

Get Creative at LGBTQIA+ Paint Knight on Oct. 15

Arcadia community members are encouraged to show their artistic and creative colors at Paint Knight on Friday, Oct. 15, in recognition of LGBTQIA+ History Month. Participants can paint their pride, whether it be their sexuality, their gender, or their allyship. The event begins at 6:30 p.m in the Great Room....
GLENSIDE, PA
TrendHunter.com

Expansive Winterized Layering Streetwear

UNDERCOVER works in collaboration with UNIQLO's sublabel GU on a new collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The concept that fuels the collection is the idea of "FreedomNoise" and features the prominent design language of Jun Takahashi at a more affordable angle. The new range delivers silhouettes for men,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Female Empowering Gold Jewelry

Ever & Ivy is a new luxury Canadian jewelry brand that designs unique pieces that fit modern women's needs. The brand's philosophy rests upon self-love and inner strength. Its goal is to encourage and evoke feminine empowerment through inspiring pieces of gold jewelry. Shoppers can choose between a range of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Retro Collegiate-Themed Streetwear

Karhu's Fall/Winter 2021 collection has officially been released, and it is chock-full of eye-catching looks that blend athletic heritage apparel with campus collegiate styles. The collection presents a wide range of highly wearable garments, including heavyweight sweatshirts, baggy cargo pants, and t-shirts in beige, blue, green, and coral. The new...
BC Heights

Jason Lim Brings His Streetwear Vision to Life

The eclectic creativity of Foolish 1999’s latest spring and summer 2021 releases—including a graphic white T-shirt with a red stencil of two cartoons embracing, commemorating the brand’s two-year anniversary—featured on its Instagram make it easy to forget the clothing brand is only headed by two brothers who are still undergraduates.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Streetwear-Branded Perfumes

American artist and designer KAWS has teamed up with famous streetwear brand COMME des GARÇONS to launch a new men's fragrance called 'MIRROR.'. The exciting collaboration was first announced via Instagram in a post that also stated that the perfume would be exclusively sold at Dover Street Parfums Market -- an avant-garde beauty store in Paris owned by Adrian Joffe and Rei Kawakubo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Pangaia Launches Denim; Innovates Fabric Along the Way

Sweatshirts made with banana and pineapple leaf fibers were just the start of Pangaia’s exploratory approach to innovating fabrics intended for everyday fashion. The sustainability-focused materials science and apparel company debuted Tuesday its first denim collection made in partnership with former Levi’s designer and Unspun advisor Jonathan Cheung. True to form, the three-piece collection is made with a first-of-its-kind fabric: a 13-ounce, 92 percent organic cotton and 18 percent Himalayan nettle blend woven at low speeds on Candiani Denim’s shuttle loom. The use of Himalayan nettle marks the first time that selvedge denim has been made with fiber, according to the brand,...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Artist-Themed Footwear Capsules

Reebok introduces a new Keith Haring capsule that spotlights five silhouettes including the Classic Leather, the Club C, the Club C Legacy, and the Classic Leather Legacy AZ. Celebrating the artist's work and his connection with the 80s in New York and its rising culture, the brand delivers a set of wearable footwear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Star-Studded Winter Jacket Campaigns

Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has launched a new star-studded campaign to promote the release of its 'Fall/Winter 2021' collection. The promotional push features a David LaChapelle photo shoot in which Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, and Adwoa Aboah traverse a fantastical, frozen cityscape. The celebs were styled by Kyle Luu,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Cryogenics-Themed Fall Fashion

KRAKATAU introduces a new collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season that is made in alignment with the slogan, "antagonist survival kit." The inspiration lies in the development of cryogenics, using the thermal conductivity of carbon. It also explores the far-infrared radiation of coffee shells as well as the insulation abilities of recycled plastic. The color palette spotlights gray, ice blue, navy blue, black, rust, and lime green.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Optical Illusion-Inspired Makeup

This holiday season, MAC Cosmetics wants to turn things on its head with its new Hypnotizing Holiday 2021 collection. The Hypnotizing Holiday 2021 collection is a holiday makeup collection with an optical illusion-inspired theme. The holiday lineup features makeup kits curated by products type, color, and more. For instance, the Mistletoe Matte Powder Kiss Lip box features five iconic MAC lipsticks, whereas the Face Look in a Box pack comes with lipstick, lip primer, eyeshadow, and eyeliner. And just as the name suggests, each kit comes in hypnotic packaging, like a hypnotic gift bag with two secret compartments. As the brand sums it up: "From all-new, limited-edition colors for eyes, lips and face to spellbinding ready-to-gift kits and beyond, there’s enough M·A·C magic for everyone on your list."
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Utilitarian Vegan Outerwear

Norden's Dane Raincoat is the ideal fall rainy day attire to keep you warm and dry throughout the day without sacrificing style. The Canadian-based brand is proudly eco-friendly. The Dane rainjacket is made from 100% recycled polyester, making git 100% Vegan and Peta certified. Norden's ethical and sustainable practices are...
APPAREL

