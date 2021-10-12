Worthington man hurt in early Monday crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — Three adults and three children were hurt Sunday in a crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County. Illinois State Police say a northbound pickup truck heading didn’t slow down for a construction zone and rear ended the SUV in front of it causing a chain reaction crash involving two more vehicles. Following the impact of the crash, the pickup truck left the roadway and hit a bridge support pillar. The SUV hit by the pickup was pushed off the roadway by the impact of the crash. The vehicle then hit a guardrail and overturned.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO