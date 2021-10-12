Worthington man hurt in early Monday crash
A 30-year old Worthington male was transported to Sanford Worthington Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash early on Monday morning on U.S. 59. A 2015 Chevy Tahoe operated by Lacinda Kae Gravenhof, 52, of Worthington, was southbound on U.S. 59 near milepost 16, and a 2006 Chevy Malibu operated by Abdirahman Liben Araro was also southbound and behind the Tahoe, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The vehicles collided in a crash that took place at 5:46 a.m.
