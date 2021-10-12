CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

The Destinations and Attractions Trending the Most on TikTok Right Now

TravelPulse
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether sharing their travel experiences with others or seeking out inspiration for their next journey, travelers often flock to social media to get their travel fix.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Scene

The 25 Most Popular Restaurants in Cleveland Right Now, According to Yelp

Cleveland really does have a very diverse food scene. Looking at the best restaurants in town, according to Yelp rankings, certainly confirms it. In these 25 restaurants alone, there's fine dining, pizza, pupusas, Chinese soup dumplings, a Cuban cafe, Japanese, Middle Eastern food, soul/comfort food, barbecue, a brewery, a sandwich shop, upscale bar food, a Brazilian joint, empanadas, a vegetarian restaurant, a Greek, French and Italian restaurant, and Korean food. It appears from Yelp reviews that regardless of the cuisine you serve in this town, if the food is good, locals will appreciate it.
CLEVELAND, OH
kennythepirate.com

Disneyland Attraction List for Genie+ Now Available

Keep reading to see which Disneyland attractions will be included with Genie+ and which popular rides you will have to pay an extra a la carte fee for in order to use the Lightning Lane. Genie +. Recently we announced which Disney World attractions will be included in the Genie+...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Networking
TravelPulse

The New COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map You Need to Bookmark

A new COVID Travel Map, powered by SHERPA, takes the confusion and stress out of planning international travel during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the easy-to-use interactive tool, users can simply enter their travel details, including their passport-issuing country, departure and arrival countries and COVID-19 vaccination status, to view instant, detailed information regarding the latest travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, testing rules and documentation required for travel.
TRAVEL
dailynewsen.com

"As seen in TikTok" is now "As seen On TV"

Last year, there were a lot of videos showing people biting into fruit gummies' plastic cases and squirting artificially colored jelly out of their mouths. It'Sugar candy store staff urged the chain to stock up on the gummies, and TikTok was incorporated into the company's sales strategy. In stores, there are signs with the logo of TikTok. Products from TikTok account for 5% to 10% each week.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TravelPulse

The Five Current Most Popular Types of Tourism on the Internet

A new analysis by GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Platform has discovered the top five most trending types of tourism on social networking sites like Twitter and Reddit this year. The most popular type of tourism people online are talking about is virtual tourism. Through the use of augmented reality, virtual...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TravelPulse

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Announce Travel Advisor Incentive

WHY IT RATES: It pays to be a travel agent when working with Pleasant Holidays and Journese.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, today announced an incentive that is a win-win, rewarding current advisors and new alike with bonus TRIP Points. TRIP is the company’s travel reward incentive program where travel advisors earn points redeemable for personal travel with every booking.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

The Best Way to Book an Atlas Ocean Voyages Adventure

With the 2021-2022 winter Antarctica season confirmed and several other sailings available to choose from, Atlas Ocean Voyages shares advice on the best way to book a trip. The cruise line encourages future adventurers to work with a travel advisor. Arranging a trip can be exciting, but it can also...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

10 Most Instagrammable Leaf-Peeping Spots in the US

Every year people flock to see the leaves change color - marking the season’s inaugural transition. The experts at Next Vacay collected data from hashtags to determine which cities are proving the most popular for leaf-peepers. Then they referenced Farmer’s Almanac as to when the best time to see the vibrant colors. Even if you aren’t ready to travel this year to see the foliage, this can be used to help plan a trip for next year.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

St. Regis Adding New Resorts in Popular Travel Destinations

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announced plans to debut eleven new resorts by 2025 in some of the world’s most coveted leisure destinations. With 49 open hotels and resorts and 29 more in the St. Regis pipeline, the hospitality company expects to open properties within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East and the Asia Pacific.
SAINT REGIS, MT
TravelPulse

Lindblad Holdings Acquires Majority Stake In Classic Journeys

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., a provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel, has acquired an 80 percent stake in Classic Journeys, a walking tour company. Lindblad said the acquisition deepens its experiential product offerings, similar to the company’s acquisitions of Natural Habitat, Off the Beaten Path and DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. Lindblad plans to accelerate the growth of Classic Journeys amid growing demand for authentic and immersive adventure travel and wellness.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

8 of the top trending destinations for travelers to explore in 2022

Forget the days of dreaming of trips and holidays abroad, 2022 is looking like an optimistic and extraordinary year for travel. Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research* found that nearly two thirds (63%) of travelers say they need to make up for lost vacation time from the pandemic. In addition, nearly half (47%) of travelers would rather go somewhere most people haven’t heard but have to keep it a secret, instead of a well-known destination that they can tell people about in 2022. To help inspire travelers to find their own hidden gems as travel makes its triumphant return, Booking.com has delved into global booking trends** to share the 8 of the top trending destinations for travelers to explore in 2022. From urban cities and mountain resorts to seaside escapes and destinations rich with culture and history, there’s a destination for everyone to plan an unforgettable trip in 2022.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Oasis Hotels’ Elevated All-Inclusive Dining Experience

One thing almost all travelers look forward to on vacation is enjoying delicious meals. Whether it’s a light snack midday at the pool or a five-course meal at a fancy restaurant, it’s enjoyed at the slower pace of vacation instead of the busy pace often found back home. With fresh...
TravelPulse

Scenic Cruises Launches Wonder Savings Event

Scenic Cruises has launched its Wonder Savings Event for both river and ocean cruises, with savings for new bookings made until December 15, 2021. Guests can receive up to 25 percent off for all new bookings for 2022 and 2023 Europe and Southeast Asia river cruises. If the booking is paid in full by December 15 for a 2022 sailing, or 12 months in advance for a 2023 sailing, they can receive an extra five percent off.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Get To Know the New Hotel Xcaret Arte

When Hotel Xcaret Mexico originally opened in Riviera Maya, it was a new and exciting property for avid travelers to explore. The resort stood apart from others in the area, offering local cuisine, authentic experiences, intricate decor and an All Fun Inclusive concept that wasn’t ever seen before. Fast forward...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

New Webinar Teaches Travel Advisors How To Sell Faith-Based Travel

ETS Tours, the tour brand serving travelers with faith-based tours and cruises, has announced a new webinar training program for travel advisors to learn how to sell faith-based travel, called “Get Your Share of the $50 Billion Faith-Based Travel Segment,” beginning October 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The series will...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

There's Still Time To Score Cheap Thanksgiving Flight Deals

Cheap flights will be harder to come by as the busy holiday travel period draws nearer, but the window to save is still open. Experts are anticipating tremendous demand for travel this holiday season as COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to climb and more and more destinations around the world reopen to tourism.
TRAVEL
purewow.com

23 TikTok-Famous Products to Try on Amazon Right Now

There’s nothing like getting a product recommendation from a friend, and in the modern world, that friend is TikTok. Not only do you get to hear exactly why the item in question is great, you get to see it in action! As such, the social media platform has become a treasure trove of endless discoveries just waiting to be tapped. There were those $25 Amazon leggings that all but took over the internet (eat your heart out, Lululemon!). Or that incredible touchscreen toaster that became one of TikTok's most prized possessions—you get the idea.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy