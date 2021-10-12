The Destinations and Attractions Trending the Most on TikTok Right Now

Cleveland really does have a very diverse food scene. Looking at the best restaurants in town, according to Yelp rankings, certainly confirms it. In these 25 restaurants alone, there's fine dining, pizza, pupusas, Chinese soup dumplings, a Cuban cafe, Japanese, Middle Eastern food, soul/comfort food, barbecue, a brewery, a sandwich shop, upscale bar food, a Brazilian joint, empanadas, a vegetarian restaurant, a Greek, French and Italian restaurant, and Korean food. It appears from Yelp reviews that regardless of the cuisine you serve in this town, if the food is good, locals will appreciate it.
Comments / 0