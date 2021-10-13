CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide investigation underway after 3 bodies found on Indy’s south side

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an off-duty police officer found three dead bodies while doing a routine check on a property on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the officer was checking a property in the 4400 block of S. Meridian Street at around 8 p.m. when he spotted two bodies. After calling for backup, police said a third body was uncovered.

