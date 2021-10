CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A man was shot in the leg in Clark County on Oct. 15, according to officials. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 9400 block of NE 100th Way in response at around 8:25 p.m. to find a man inside his home with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man said he had been shot by an unknown man who may have been driving a red Jeep.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO