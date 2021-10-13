CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, FL

Margaret Annette Clark

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – Margaret Annette Clark, 81, entered into rest surrounded by her family to be with her eternal companion, John Clark on Oct. 8, 2021. Annette was born in Waycross, GA on Oct. 30, 1939, to the late James and Lollie Beverly. She made eternal covenants to John Lee Clark in November 1957. They were married for 55 years and had four children. She was a homemaker and spent her life in the service of her family and her church. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was active in the Marianna and Hosford wards in her later years in life.

