In 2020 Apple began their 2 year transition to their own Apple Silicon chips with the Apple M1 chip. This chip has been included in the MacBook Air M1, the base model 13 inch MacBook Pro, the redesigned 24 inch iMac, and the Mac Mini. It is over a year since the M1 chip was announced at WWDC 2020, and Apple are into the second year of the transition making people speculate when the next chip (possibly named the M1X chip) will be announced. Fortunately, the wait is almost over with the October 18th event days away. This article will look at all we know about the M1X chip, the M1X release date, MacBook Pro M1X pricing, specs, benchmarks and more.

