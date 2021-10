PORTLAND, Oregon — With the number of COVID-19 patients dropping, the Oregon National Guard has started pulling troops out of hospitals around the state. A spokesperson said 25% of troops will go home next week followed by another 25% reduction on Oct. 31. A small number of troops will remain on hospital duty through the end of the year, but most will be out of hospitals by the middle of November.

