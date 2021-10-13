CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 Reasons for hope for the rest of 2021

By Joshua Terrill
Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders may be going through a tough time right now, but there are still reasons for hope in the 2021 campaign. For Raiders fans, things are, once again, looking bleak. Over the past eight days, after a 3-0 start to the 2021 NFL season, the Raiders have suffered back-to-back losses, including an ugly loss to a mediocre Bears team. On Monday night, they also saw their head coach, Jon Gruden resign following the surfacing of emails in which Gruden used misogynistic, racist, and homophobic language.

