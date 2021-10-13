CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda boy gets brand new toy cop car after his is vandalized

By Katelyn Massarelli
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A Punta Gorda 6-year-old is the owner of a brand new toy cop car after his was destroyed by a vandal.

The Punta Gorda Police Department arrested Erick Vega for vandalizing the child’s Power Wheels cop car. Vega was caught on surveillance video cutting the microphone wire, slashing the seatbelts, and slicing open the car cover used to cover the toy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHrcC_0cPPdcVi00
Erick Vega

The 6-year-old boy dresses up as a police officer and drives his cop car around his neighborhood to “keep his community safe,” Punta Gorda police said.

PGPD officials said the managers at the Punta Gorda Walmart and Prompt Towing came together after hearing about the investigation to replace the boy’s patrol car. Chief Davis and members with PGPD assisted in escorting the boy’s new patrol car to him.

Comments / 0

 

