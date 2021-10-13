CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek Actor Wilson Cruz Slams Dave Chappelle’s Special

By Jon Silman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dave Chappelle saga continues, this time from an unlikely source. Wilson Cruz, an actor who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on the Paramount Plus show Star Trek: Discovery, recently tweeted his reaction to The Closer — Chappelle’s latest special — and its anti-trans rhetoric. In short, he’s not happy about...

Comments / 13

D.A.D.D.D
6d ago

Who is this guy? And what direct effect does his opinion have on King Dave. Zero. Can’t cancel the uncancelable

Reply
3
