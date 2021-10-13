Star Trek Actor Wilson Cruz Slams Dave Chappelle’s Special

Dave Chappelle ends his latest Netflix comedy special, “The Closer,” by proclaiming he is finished with transgender and LGBTQ jokes “until we are both sure that we are laughing together,” adding, “I’m telling you, it’s done. I’m done talking about it. All I ask of your community, with all humility: Will you please stop punching down on my people?” For organizations such as GLAAD and The National Black Justice Coalition, that declaration is too little, too late. Chappelle already had a history filling his Netflix specials with offensive transgender jokes, and that trend continues in “The Closer.” At one point, the comedian declares himself “team Terf” (meaning a trans-exclusionary radical feminist) while saying J.K. Rowling doesn’t deserve to be “canceled” for her anti-trans beliefs.

