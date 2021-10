LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has reportedly reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after bargaining for months. IATSE held a strike authorization vote earlier this month, which 98.6% of its members approved. It was set for Monday, Oct. 18. While IATSE said the two parties have come to a “basic contract” agreement, they cautioned that there are still secondary things that need to be worked out and agreed upon. A strike would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO