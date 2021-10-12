MIT Spinoff Travera Looks to Validate Cell Mass as Broadly Predictive Cancer Biomarker

Scientists in Australia have used cryo-electron microscopy to study the structure of protein anchor chains that keep cells in place in the human body. These microscopic structures, 1/10,000th the width of a human hair, help cells pull and push on their environment, and are important for cell migration. Certain types of cancer cells – having fewer anchor chains – can disengage from their environment and move more freely throughout the body, a process known as metastasis. The number and distribution of these anchors can thus be used to detect whether cancer cells are likely to spread.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO