MIT Spinoff Travera Looks to Validate Cell Mass as Broadly Predictive Cancer Biomarker
NEW YORK – After raising $5.5 million in an extended Series A funding round this summer, and more recently publishing a study demonstrating the potential of its cell mass-based biomarker approach, Massachusetts Institute of Technology spinoff Travera is optimistic that it will be able to validate and commercialize an assay that can match "virtually all cancer patients to virtually all cancer drugs."www.precisiononcologynews.com
