From NATIONAL CENTERS FOR COASTAL AND OCEANIC SCIENCE. The Microcystis cyanobacteria bloom in western Lake Erie has an approximate area of 100 square miles, which is unchanged from Oct. 9. The bloom over the weekend extended from the Maumee River mouth north to Monroe, with small patches east of Sandusky to Lorain. Clouds obscure imagery today. Cyanobacteria (unrelated to western Lake Erie) is detectable in parts of Sandusky Bay in combination with other algae. Toxins have been detected below the recreational limit. They can be highly concentrated in scums! If you see scum, keep your pets and yourself out of the water.

WILDLIFE ・ 10 DAYS AGO