With any given movie there are thousands of decisions that need to be made across the years that something spends in development, production, and so on. Some of those are huge decisions like a title for the film or a star that will anchor the entire thing, and some of them are things like "How long should Jake Gyllenhaal's beard be when he plays Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home?" Speaking in a new interview Howard Stern, Gyllenhaal opened up about working on the set of the 2019 Marvel Studios sequel, offering high praise for how they do things but also laughing about how "absurd" some of the conversations were about his character.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO